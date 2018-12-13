NFL playoff picture: Scenarios for Chiefs, Chargers others to clinch in Week 15
The NFL playoff picture is becoming more clear as Week 15 arrives. This week, clinching scenarios are in play for the Chiefs, Patriots, Texans, Chargers, Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Bears and Seahawks.
Two teams — the Rams and Saints — have already clinched their respective divisions, and this week, both teams have chances to clinch first-round byes in the playoffs. Though the race for the all-important No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs will continue into Week 16.
In the AFC, the Chiefs have not yet clinched the West, but they can do so this week with a win over the Chargers. That would also give Kansas City a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Patriots and Chargers also have chances to clinch division titles this week.
Below are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios in play for Week 15, plus the overall playoff picture as the 2018 postseason draws near.
NFL playoff clinching scenarios
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (clinched playoff berth)
(vs. Chargers)
— Chiefs clinch AFC West and first-round bye in playoffs with:
Chiefs win
— Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
Chiefs win + Patriots loss/tie
New England Patriots
(at Steelers)
— Patriots clinch AFC East title with:
Patriots win + Dolphins loss/tie OR
Patriots tie + Dolphins loss
— Patriots clinch playoff berth with:
Patriots win + Titans loss/tie OR
Patriots tie + Ravens loss + Titans loss + Colts loss/tie
Houston Texans
(at Jets)
— Texans clinch AFC South title with:
Texans win + Colts loss/tie + Titans loss/tie OR
Texans tie + Colts loss + Titans loss
— Texans clinch playoff berth with:
Texans win + Dolphins loss/tie + Steelers loss OR
Texans win + Dolphins loss/tie + Ravens loss/tie OR
Texans tie + Colts loss/tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss OR
Texans tie + Colts loss/tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie OR
Texans tie + Colts loss/tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss OR
Texans tie + Titans loss/tie + Ravens loss + Dolphins loss OR
Texans tie + Titans loss/tie + Steelers loss + Ravens loss + Dolphins tie OR
Texans tie + Titans loss/tie + Steelers loss + Ravens win + Dolphins loss
Los Angeles Chargers
(at Chiefs)
— Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
Chargers win/tie OR
Dolphins loss/tie + Steelers loss OR
Dolphins loss/tie + Ravens loss/tie OR
Dolphins loss/tie + Colts loss/tie + Titans loss/tie OR
Steelers loss + Colts loss/tie + Titans loss/tie OR
Ravens loss/tie + Colts loss/tie + Titans loss/tie
— Chargers clinch at least No. 5 seed in AFC playoffs with:
Chargers win
NFC
New Orleans Saints (clinched NFC South)
(at Panthers)
— Saints can clinch first-round bye in playoffs with:
Saints win + Bears loss/tie OR
Saints tie + Bears loss
Los Angeles Rams (clinched NFC West)
(vs. Eagles)
— Rams can clinch a first-round bye in playoffs with:
Rams win + Bears loss/tie OR
Rams tie + Bears loss
Chicago Bears
(vs. Packers)
— Bears clinch NFC North title with:
Bears win OR
Vikings loss OR
Bears tie + Vikings tie
— Bears clinch a playoff berth with:
Bears tie OR
Redskins loss/tie
Dallas Cowboys
(at Colts)
— Cowboys win NFC East title with:
Cowboys win OR
Cowboys tie + Eagles loss/tie + Redskins loss/tie OR
Eagles loss + Redskins loss
Seattle Seahawks
(at 49ers)
— Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:
Seahawks win OR
Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Panthers loss/tie OR
Seahawks tie + Vikings loss + Eagles loss/tie + Redskins loss/tie OR
Seahawks tie + Panthers loss/tie + Eagles loss/tie + Redskins loss/tie
— Seahawks clinch No. 5 seed in NFC playoffs with:
Seahawks win + Vikings loss
NFL playoff picture
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-2)
3. New England Patriots (9-4)
4. Houston Texans (9-4)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)
6. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)
In the hunt:
Miami Dolphins (7-6)
Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Tennessee Titans (7-6)
Denver Broncos (6-7)
Cleveland Browns (5-7-1)
Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)
NFC
1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)
2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)
3. Chicago Bears (9-4)
4. Dallas Cowboys (8-5)
5. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)
In the hunt:
Carolina Panthers (6-7)
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Washington Redskins (6-7)
Green Bay Packers (5-7-1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-8)
New York Giants (5-8)
Detroit Lions (5-8)
Atlanta Falcons (4-9)
(Note: Week 15 playoff scenarios via NFL communications.)