NFL playoff picture after Week 13: Despite being idle Sunday, Buffalo Bills reclaim AFC's No. 1 seed

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks with Week 13's Sunday afternoon games complete:

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills (9-3), AFC East leaders: Pretty good Sunday when, from the comfort of the couch – in the wake of Thursday's victory at New England – you not only reclaim the divisional lead but also shift back onto the inside track for a first-round bye and home-field advantage. Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, vs. Dolphins, at Bears, at Bengals, vs. Patriots

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3), AFC West leaders: Their continued inability to slay the Bengals knocks them from the conference's catbird seat. And the Week 6 loss to the Bills would currently mean the road to the AFC crown goes through Western New York and not K.C. Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Texans, vs. Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

QB Josh Allen (17) and the Buffalo Bills are riding high coming out of Week 13.
QB Josh Allen (17) and the Buffalo Bills are riding high coming out of Week 13.

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4), AFC North leaders: They're technically atop the division, by virtue of a tiebreaker, but QB Lamar Jackson's knee injury renders that a very precarious perch. Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

4. Tennessee Titans (7-5), AFC South leaders: Ugly loss Sunday at Philadelphia ... but they've got some cushion in the conference's worst division. Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Chargers, vs. Texans, vs. Cowboys, at Jaguars

5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4), wild card No. 1: A third straight defeat of K.C. confirms them as a legit threat for back-to-back AFC titles. And Jackson's injury further opens the door to bypass Baltimore, which beat Cincy in Week 5, atop the AFC North. Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens

6. Miami Dolphins (8-4), wild card No. 2: A costly loss at San Francisco knocked them from first place in the AFC East all the way to sixth in the conference. And that Week 4 loss at Cincinnati, when QB Tua Tagovailoa was regrettably knocked out, keeps Miami behind the Bengals. Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Bills, vs. Packers, at Patriots, vs. Jets

7. New York Jets (7-5), wild card No. 3: Heartbreaking loss at Minnesota on Sunday, but their closest pursuers failed to make up ground. Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Lions, vs. Jaguars, at Seahawks, at Dolphins

8. New England Patriots (6-6), out of playoff field: A season sweep of the Jets would be key if they can catch New York. A superior record in AFC games keeps them ahead of the Bolts at present. Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Raiders, vs. Bengals, vs. Dolphins, at Bills

9. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6), out of playoff field: After suffering a lethal Week 18 loss in Las Vegas last season, the Bolts defeat in Sin City on Sunday may merely be crippling. Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Rams, at Broncos

10. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7), out of playoff field: Look who's returned to the fringe of relevance by virtue of a three-game winning streak. Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Patriots, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs

11. Cleveland Browns (5-7), out of playoff field: QB Deshaun Watson may be back, but Sunday's performance, at Houston no less, suggests that could be a near-term drawback for a team that probably can't afford another defeat. Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Commanders, at Steelers

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), out of playoff field: Postseason still looks like a long shot but winning three of four makes it more likely they'll ward off coach Mike Tomlin's first losing season. Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

NFC

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1), NFC East leaders: They inched closer to making a postseason return official by mashing Tennessee on Sunday. Philly's Week 2 rout of Minnesota effectively gives the Eagles a two-game edge in the race for the NFC's top seed. Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2), NFC North leaders: They just about wrapped up the division with Sunday's defeat of the Jets. The Vikes can clinch it by beating Detroit next week and remain a viable threat for home-field advantage. Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4), NFC West leaders: The first-place Niners' 4-0 division record is a major asset. Will it be enough to survive the season-ending foot injury to QB Jimmy Garoppolo? Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), NFC South leaders: Atlanta's loss Sunday means Tom Brady and Co. will remain in first place this week no matter what happens against New Orleans on Monday night. Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3), wild card No. 1: Doesn't hurt getting a late-season serving of the lowly AFC South, including Sunday night's visit from Indy. Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. New York Giants (7-4-1), wild card No. 2: They could have done worse than tie Sunday, but that doesn't change the fact Big Blue has one win in its last five outings. Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5), wild card No. 3: Squeaking past the depleted Rams, in conjunction with Washington's tie, puts them back in the final playoff post ... and with only one more regular-season trip out of Seattle. Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1), out of playoff field: Despite Sunday's tie, they've still won six of eight. Still, that draw allowed Seattle to creep ahead on percentage points in the chase for the conference's final wild card. Remaining schedule: bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

9. Detroit Lions (5-7), out of playoff field: No margin for error remains for a long shot run at NFC North throne, but they remain in second place in division with a shot at their first playoff visit in six years. Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8), out of playoff field: They're now the league's all-time winningest franchise after notching victory No. 787 at Chicago, but it's going to take some doing to craft a fourth consecutive postseason trip. Remaining schedule: bye, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Vikings, vs. Lions

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-8), out of playoff field: Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh gave the Bucs extra breathing room in a tight (but awful) NFC North. An inferior record in common games keeps them back of the Pack for now. Remaining schedule: bye, at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff picture, standings for AFC, NFC after Week 13: Bills No. 1

Latest Stories

  • Rams' Stafford likely out for year with spinal cord bruise

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the nature of his Super Bowl-winning quarterback's most recent injury Sunday after Los Angeles' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “There's a good chance” that Stafford won't play again this season, McVay said.

  • Reality-check thud for Dolphins, Tua in 33-17 loss in San Fran — but don’t quit on Miami | Opinion

    That first play, right? Tua Tagovailoa drops back, hits a strike to receiver Trent Sherfield for a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and it’s the fastest 7-0 lead of this Miami Dolphins season.

  • Fantasy Football Booms and Busts, Week 13: Lions continue to prove their worth

    We're used to not expecting much from the Lions, but that's starting to change. Scott Pianowski examines Detroit's impressive win over the Jaguars and more from Week 13.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Lamar Jackson's contract year isn't going as well as hoped

    Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury.

  • What Deion Sanders owes as a buyout for leaving Jackson State

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is taking the Colorado job and will owe the school about $300,000 for a contract buyout.

  • Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 14

    With six teams on bye and playoff spots on the line in Week 14, check out two early fantasy waiver wire options to consider.

  • 49ers' push for Super Bowl takes serious blow with Jimmy Garoppolo out for season | Opinion

    49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

  • QB No. 3? Meet Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers rookie and Mr. Irrelevant of 2022 draft

    Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.

  • Giants C Feliciano rips officials for taunting call in tie

    Ticked off about a fourth-quarter taunting penalty, New York Giants center Jon Feliciano ripped the officials after a 20-all tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Giants leading 20-13 and 6:22 left in regulation, New York got the ball at the Washington 47 following a punt. Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton on first down for 12 yards, putting the ball at the Commanders 35.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate