NFL playoff picture: Updated AFC, NFC standings for Week 16

Week 16 is here, and with fewer than two weeks remaining in the 2019 regular season, the NFL playoff picture is almost complete based on the current AFC and NFC standings.

Here is an updated look at what each conference field would look like now, what teams are still in contention and what teams should already be thinking about the offseason.

NFL standings for Week 16

AFC playoff picture

Who would be in?

1. Ravens, champions, AFC North (12-2) — The Ravens had little trouble against the Jets last week. With a win over the Browns, they will secure the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, sitting a game (plus a head-to-head tiebreaker) up on the Patriots. Who’s left to play: at Browns, vs. Steelers

2. Patriots, champions, AFC East (12-3) — The Patriots clinched an 11th consecutive division title by beating the Bills at home in Week 16, but they are unlikely to pass the Ravens for the No. 1 seed. New England likely needs to beat Miami at home in Week 17 to stay ahead of the Chiefs and get a first-round bye. Who’s left to play: vs. Dolphins | Patriots seeding scenarios

3. Chiefs, champions, AFC West (10-4) — The Chiefs beat the Broncos last week to keep pressure on the Patriots, the team ahead of them that they beat. They need to keep winning and get some big-time help to move up to first-round bye position. Who’s left to play: at Bears, vs. Chargers | Chiefs seeding scenarios

4. Texans, champions, AFC South (10-5) — The Texans can do no worse than the No. 4 seed after clinching the division with Saturday’s win over the Buccaneers. With the playoff berth secure, they can look to move up a seed in Week 17 having already beaten the Chiefs. Who’s left to play: vs. Titans

5. Bills, second place, AFC East (10-5) — The Bills are locked into this seed after missing their chance at the division against the Patriots. They beat both the Steelers and Titans, the two teams fighting for the final wild card. Who’s left to play: vs. Jets

6. Steelers, second place, AFC North (8-6) — The Steelers stay in this spot despite last week's loss to the Bills because they hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Titans. They still need to worry about a few teams behind them, and the best way to alleviate those concerns is to win out. Who’s left to play: at Jets, at Ravens

Who can get there?

7. Titans (8-6); 8. Browns (6-8); 10. Raiders (6-8)

The Titans suffered a tough loss to the Texans last week to hurt their wild-card chances. The Browns and Raiders both lost last week, too, but the Steelers' loss allowed them to stave off elimination until Sunday of Week 16.

Who's out?

10. Colts (6-8); 11. Broncos (5-9); 12. Jaguars (5-9); 13. Chargers (5-9); 14. Jets (5-9); 15. Dolphins (3-11); 16. Bengals (1-13)

The Colts were eliminated with their Week 15 loss to the Saints. The Broncos were eliminated with their Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. The Jaguars were eliminated with their Week 14 loss to the Chargers, who also were eliminated by the Steelers’ win.

The Jets were eliminated by both the Steelers and Titans winning in Week 14. The Dolphins were eliminated in Week 13. The Bengals are headed toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Drew-Brees-111019-getty-ftr

NFC playoff picture

Who would be in?

1. 49ers (12-3), first place, NFC West — The 49ers jumped back to the No. 1 seed with their win over the Rams on Saturday night, now a half-game ahead of the Seahawks for the division lead. Seattle would push San Francisco back down to No. 5 with a win over Arizona on Sunday thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. Regardless, the Week 17 rematch in Seattle is now the division title game. Who’s left to play: at Seahawks | 49ers seeding scenarios

2. Packers, first place, NFC North (11-3) — The Packers maintained their one-game and head-to-head tiebreaker lead over the Vikings in the division when they beat the Bears last week; they jumped the losing Saints for No. 2 thanks to a better conference record. Green Bay also clinched a playoff berth when the LA Rams lost to Dallas. The Packers still have work to do in the division to secure the title — just a win in one of their final two games. Who’s left to play: at Vikings, at Lions | Packers seeding scenarios

3. Saints, champions, NFC South (11-3) — The Saints got back on track against the reeling Colts last week and can win out with a favorable remaining schedule. They then need the Packers to lose and hope the Seahawks, whom they beat, win the NFC West to get the No. 1 seed. For now they have a worst conference record than both division leaders ahead of them. Who’s left to play: at Titans, at Panthers | Saints seeding scenarios

4. Cowboys, first place, NFC East (7-7) — The Cowboys jumped back over the Eagles last week by beating the Rams. They hold the head-to-head tiebreaker going into the rematch with Philadelphia in Week 16. That game is set to determine the division champion, however, with each team having an easier division matchup at home to close in Week 17. The Cowboys would take the division by sweeping the season series The Eagles still need to win in Week 17 should they beat the Cowboys. Who’s left to play: at Eagles, vs. Redskins.

5. Seahawks (11-3), second place, NFC West — The 49ers' win Saturday dropped the Seahawks a half game in the division and down to the wild card. No matter what Seattle does against Arizona on Sunday, it can still win the NFC West by beating San Francisco in Week 17. Who’s left to play: vs. Cardinals, vs. 49ers | Seahawks seeding scenarios

6. Vikings, second place, NFC North (10-4) — The Vikings took care of business against the Chargers last week to keep pace with the Packers in the division, and the Rams' loss to the 49ers in Week 16 clinched a playoff spot for Minnesota. The Vikings need to win out, including against the Packers in Week 16, to have a chance to take the NFC North. Who’s left to play: vs. Packers, vs. Bears

Who can get there?

7. Eagles (7-7)

The Eagles’ playoff chances are down to winning the NFC East over the Cowboys, which means they need to beat Dallas at home in Week 16 and then beat the Giants in Week 17.

Who's out?

9. Rams (8-7); 10. Buccaneers (7-8); 11. Falcons (5-9); 12. Panthers (5-9); 13. Cardinals (4-9-1); 14. Lions (3-10-1); 15. Redskins (3-11); 16. Giants (3-11)

The Rams' loss to the 49ers in Week 16 eliminated them from playoff contention. The Bucs pushed the Lions further down in Week 15, but they already were eliminated from a wild card. The Panthers and Redskins, before losing again in Week 15, were eliminated from contention with their respective losses to the Falcons and the Packers in Week 14.

The Lions, Falcons, Giants and Cardinals were eliminated with respective losses to the Bears, Saints, Packers and Rams in Week 13.