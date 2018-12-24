NFL playoff picture: Scenarios for Saints, Seahawks others to clinch in Week 16
The NFL playoff picture is becoming more clear as Week 16 continues. This week, clinching scenarios are in play for the Chiefs, Patriots, Texans, Steelers, Saints, Rams, Cowboys, Seahawks and Vikings.
With two weeks left in the season, only three teams — Saints, Rams and Bears — have clinched their divisions. The Chiefs, Texans, Patriots, Steelers and Cowboys have chances to join that group this week. At the top of each conference, Kansas City and New Orleans have chances to clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC and NFC playoffs, respectively.
Below are the NFL playoff clinching scenarios in play for Week 16, plus the overall playoff picture as the 2018 postseason draws near.
NFL playoff clinching scenarios
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (clinched playoff berth)
(at Seahawks)
—
Chiefs clinch AFC West title and first-round bye in AFC playoffs with: Chiefs win + Chargers loss
—
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with: Chiefs win + Chargers loss + Texans loss/tie OR Chiefs win + Chargers loss + Chiefs clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans
Houston Texans
(at Eagles)
—
Texans clinch AFC South title with: Texans win/tie OR Colts loss/tie + Titans loss/tie
—
Texans clinch first-round bye in AFC playoffs with: Texans win + Patriots loss/tie OR Texans tie + Patriots loss
— Texans clinch playoff berth with:
Ravens loss/tie OR
Steelers loss OR
Titans loss/tie + Texans clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Ravens
UPDATE: The Texans clinched a playoff berth with the Steelers' loss to the Saints on Sunday.
New England Patriots
(vs. Bills)
— Patriots clinch AFC East title with:
Patriots win/tie OR
Dolphins loss/tie
UPDATE: The Patriots clinched the AFC East title with their win over the Bills on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers
(at Saints)
—
Steelers clinch AFC North title with: Steelers win + Ravens loss/tie OR Steelers tie + Ravens loss
—
Steelers clinch playoff berth with: Steelers win + Colts loss + Titans loss
NFC
New Orleans Saints (clinched NFC South)
(vs. Steelers)
— Saints can clinch No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in NFC playoffs with:
Saints win OR
Saints tie + Rams loss/tie OR Bears loss/tie + Rams loss
UPDATE: The Saints clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with their win over the Saints on Sunday.
— Saints clinch first-round bye in playoffs with:
Saints tie OR Bears loss/tie OR Rams loss
Los Angeles Rams (clinched NFC West)
(at Cardinals)
—
Rams clinch first-round bye in playoffs with: Rams win + Bears loss/tie Rams tie + Bears loss
Dallas Cowboys
(vs. Buccaneers)
— Cowboys clinch NFC East title with:
Cowboys win OR
Cowboys tie + Redskins loss/tie + Eagles loss/tie OR
Redskins loss + Eagles loss
UPDATE: The Cowboys clinched the NFC East title with their win over the Bucs on Sunday.
—
Cowboys clinch playoff berth with: Cowboys tie + Vikings loss
Seattle Seahawks
(vs. Chiefs)
— Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:
Seahawks win + Redskins loss/tie OR
Seahawks win/tie + Vikings loss OR
Seahawks win + Seahawks clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Redskins OR
Seahawks win + Vikings tie + Seahawks clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Vikings OR Seahawks tie + Redskins loss + Eagles loss/tie
UPDATE: The Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings
(at Lions)
—
Vikings clinch playoff berth with: Vikings win + Redskins loss + Eagles loss/tie
NFL playoff picture
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
New England Patriots (10-5)
Houston Texans (10-5)
Baltimore Ravens (9-6)
Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)
Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
In the hunt:
Tennessee Titans (9-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)
MORE: Analysis of current playoff picture
NFC
New Orleans Saints (13-2)
Los Angeles Rams (12-3)
Chicago Bears (11-4)
Dallas Cowboys (9-6)
Seattle Seahawks (9-6)
Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)
In the hunt:
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)