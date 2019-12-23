NFL playoff picture: Breaking down Saints seeding scenarios for NFC bracket

The New Orleans Saints (12-3) are going to the NFC playoffs for a third consecutive NFL season as NFC South champions. Their seed for the conference tournament, however, is very much in flux going into the final two weeks of 2019.

Their record is right there with the Packers, the Seahawks and the 49ers. That means the Saints, currently at No. 2, can end up anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3. Here is a breakdown of all of those scenarios.

How Saints can clinch No. 1 seed

Let's start with the Saints winning again in Week 17 to get to 13-3. The first thing the Saints need to get the No. 1 seed is for the 49ers to lose to the Seahawks in Week 17, because New Orleans lost to San Francisco. They also need the Packers to lose once, because the Saints lose the conference-record tiebreaker to Green Bay. A three-way tie would put the 49ers first, the Packers second and Saints third, because the 49ers beat the other two.

If the Saints win out with both the 49ers and Packers losing at least once, the Saints would be the No. 1 seed. That's because the Saints would now have a full game over the Seahawks in that scenario.

How Saints can clinch No. 2 seed

The Saints would do this by winning out while either the 49ers or Packers lose once, with the other winning out.

How Saints can clinch No. 3 seed

The Saints stay where they are if they win out and the both the 49ers and Packers do, too.

There's a big difference between No. 3 and No. 2 in a crowded, tough NFC playoff field. The Saints would benefit from a first-round bye and home-field advantage in at least the divisional round. The Saints can control only what's in front of them, but winning out will have them sitting pretty for a more favorable position.