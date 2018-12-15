NFL playoff picture: Chargers clinch AFC berth, keep Chiefs from West title

What is the NFL playoff picture looking like after the Thursday game of Week 15? Who improved their positions and seeding with positive results, and who is headed in the wrong direction during the stretch run?

Here's the NFL playoff picture update with fewer than three weeks left in the 2018 regular season.

NFL playoff picture

AFC

Who would be in:

1. Chiefs (11-3), first in AFC West

The Chiefs missed their chance to clinch the division after blowing the two-touchdown lead against the Chargers at home on Thursday night. They have the division record tiebreaker and still control both the West and the race for the No. 1 seed, but they also have a tough game against the red-hot Seahawks on the road next week they now must win. What's left: at SEA, vs. OAK

2. Patriots (9-4), first in AFC East

The Patriots snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they let the Dolphins become sharks in yet another frustrating road setback, their fourth of the season. They need the AFC playoffs to go through New England now more than ever. They also need to worry about losing their bye with a tough trip to Pittsburgh next week. What's left: at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

3. Texans (9-4), first in AFC South

The Texans saw their nine-game winning streak end at home against the Colts, the team against which it began. With that result, Houston blew a big chance to put the division all but out of reach and jump New England, too. What's left: at NYJ, at PHI, vs. JAX

4. Steelers (7-5-1), first in AFC North

The Steelers have now lost three straight games after falling late against the Raiders, with four of their five losses coming against the entire AFC West. They blew chances to make ground on both the Patriots and Texans, and they failed to create some separation from the Ravens in the division race. They will find it hard to get back on track with the Patriots and Saints next on the schedule. What's left: vs. NE, at NO, vs. CIN

5. Chargers (11-3), wild card

The Chargers, who clinched a playoff spot, are still down here despite the amazing comeback win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Thursday because they've lost twice in the division to the Chiefs and Broncos in Los Angeles. They will hope they can finish a game ahead over the final two weeks, and with it, also steal home field. What's left: vs. BAL, at DEN

6. Ravens (7-6), wild card

The Ravens lost in Kansas City while the Titans, Colts and Dolphins all won to match their record. Baltimore lost its full-game lead for this spot but still holds the tiebreaker with its good conference play. The four teams’ schedules are about even, so anything can happen in the final three games. What's left: vs. TB, at LAC, vs. CLE

Who's knocking on the door:

7. Dolphins (7-6)

8. Colts (7-6)

9. Titans (7-6)

10. Broncos (6-7)

11. Browns (5-7-1)











The Dolphins and Titans have had admirable seasons with ever-changing identities, but the Colts, armed with Andrew Luck and an overachieving defense, are the most dangerous should they get in over the Ravens. The Broncos failed to join that group in getting upset by the 49ers.

Who's just about out:

12. Bengals (5-8)



The Bengals, who once looked good for an AFC wild-card spot, are alive by mathematics only.

Who's out:

13. Bills (4-9)

14. Jaguars (4-9)

15. Jets (4-9)

16. Raiders (3-10)









The Raiders played impressive spoiler against the Steelers but in the process hampered their chances for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019.

NFL playoff picture

NFC

Who would be in:

1. Saints (11-2), NFC South champions

The Saints had a rough start in Tampa Bay but got their groove back in time to clinch the division, further stamped by the Panthers, their next opponent, losing. In the process, the Saints also jumped back over the Rams in the race for home-field advantage. Now they finish with two of the coldest contenders in league in their final three games. What's left: at CAR, vs. PIT, vs. CAR

2. Rams (11-2), NFC West champions

The Rams have taken care of the division, but after losing to the Bears on Sunday night, they fell behind the victorious Saints, against whom they suffered their other loss. They are, however, well positioned to win out and keep the pressure on New Orleans. What's left: vs. PHI, at ARI, vs. SF

3. Bears (9-4), first in NFC North

The Bears are a long shot to finish anywhere other than No. 3 or No. 4 as probable North champions (they just need to win one more game), but they kept some hope alive for a bye by beating the Rams and also keeping the surging Cowboys behind them. What's left: vs. GB, at SF, at MIN

4. Cowboys (8-5), first in NFC East

The Cowboys opened a full two-game lead in the division with an overtime win over the Eagles, also for the season sweep. The remaining schedule says they should at least hold down the East title and this seed at worst, with a chance to jump the Bears. What's left: at IND, vs. TB, at NYG

5. Seahawks (8-5), wild card

The Seahawks sit pretty with a possible two-game cushion for a wild card after beating the Vikings on Monday night. They can't win the West, but they will clinch a playoff spot by beating the 49ers in Week 15. What's left: at SF, vs, KC, vs. ARI

6. Vikings (6-6-1), wild card

The Vikings stay here despite losing to the Seahawks on Monday night because the three teams behind them lost. They need to win at least two of their final three games to feel good about making the field again. What's left: vs. MIA, at DET, vs. CHI

Who's knocking on the door:

7. Redskins (6-7)

8. Panthers (6-7)

9. Eagles (6-7)







These three teams keep going in the wrong direction to make everyone ahead of them feel more comfortable. The Redskins have lost four straight games, and the Panthers have lost five straight games.

Who's just about out:

10. Packers (5-7-1)

11. Buccaneers (5-8)

12. Lions (5-8)

13. Giants (5-8)

14. Falcons (4-9)











Credit the Packers for playing hard for interim coach Joe Philbin, and the Giants and Lions for saving some face for first-year coaches Pat Shurmur and Matt Patricia with wins on Sunday.

Who's out:

15. Cardinals (3-10)

16. 49ers (3-10)





The 49ers played impressive spoiler against the Broncos but in the process hampered their chances for the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019. The Cardinals are now back in the running for that selection.