NFL playoff picture: Colts jump Steelers; Saints get No. 1; Seahawks get in

What is the NFL playoff picture looking like after Week 16? Who improved their positions and seeding with positive results, and who is headed in the wrong direction?

Here's the NFL playoff picture update with one week left in the 2018 regular season.

NFL playoff picture

AFC

Who would be in:

1. Chiefs (11-4), first in AFC West

With their loss Sunday night, the Chiefs failed to clinch the division after the Chargers lost Saturday. A win over the Raiders at home in Week 17 would still give them the West title and the No. 1 seed. A loss sets up the Chargers to steal both positions. What's left: vs. OAK

2. Patriots (10-5), AFC East champions

The Patriots clinched the division for a 10th consecutive season after beating the Bills. They got back into a bye position after the Texans, whom they beat earlier, lost on the road in Philadelphia. What's left: vs. NYJ

3. Texans (10-5), first in AFC South

The Texans failed to clinch the division after losing in Philadelphia, while the Titans and Colts were able to beat NFC East foes. The Texans also lost a great chance to push for a top-two seed. They need to beat the Jaguars in Week 17, or the Colts-Titans winner will take the division by virtue of a better record in division play. What's left: vs. JAX

4. Ravens (9-6), first in AFC North

The Ravens, after beating the Chargers on Saturday, jumped all the way from the top wild-card position to the division lead thanks to the Steelers' loss to the Saints on Sunday. They need to beat the surging Browns at home next week to take the North, assuming the Steelers beat the Bengals at home. If the Ravens lose, they most likely will be out. What's left: vs. CLE

5. Chargers (11-4), wild card

The Chargers cooled off at home Saturday night, as their latest late-game rally attempt against a top AFC foe, the Ravens, was thwarted by two late turnovers. The Chiefs, who hold the division record tiebreaker, can now win the West with a victory against the Seahawks on Sunday night. Otherwise, it comes down to the results of Week 17. What's left: at DEN

6. Colts (9-6), wild card

The Colts rallied to beat the Giants on Sunday and took advantage of the Steelers not being able to do the same against the Saints. Indy finally slides up to this wild-card position with Baltimore ascending to No. 4. It comes down to finishing a season sweep of the Titans to get in. What's left: at TEN

Who's knocking on the door:

7. Titans (9-6)

8. Steelers (8-6-1)





The Titans lose the wild-card tiebreaker to the Colts based on head-to-head defeat and a lesser conference record, but Tennessee can jump Indy by winning the head-to-head battle in Week 17. The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and hope for either a Ravens loss or a Colts-Titans tie.

Who's out:

9. Browns (7-7-1)

10. Dolphins (7-8)

11. Broncos (6-9)

12. Bengals (6-9)

13. Bills (5-10)

14. Jaguars (5-10)

15. Jets (4-11)

16. Raiders (4-11)

















The Dolphins were the latest to join the group of eliminated teams after losing to the Jaguars. The Browns keep ascending to the best of the non-playoff teams, getting to .500 with Gregg Williams.

NFL playoff picture

NFC

Who would be in:

1. Saints (13-2), NFC South champions

The Saints clinched this seed and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with their thrilling win over the Steelers. They are in position to rest key players against the Panthers and will be hard to beat in New Orleans on the road to Super Bowl 53. What's left: vs. CAR

2. Rams (12-3), NFC West champions

The Rams ended their two-game losing streak with a get-well game against the Cardinals without risking further knee injury to Todd Gurley. They still need to win again to hold off the Bears, to whom they lost a few weeks ago, to keep this seed. What's left: vs. SF

3. Bears (11-4), NFC North champions

The Bears took care of business against the 49ers, and they still have a shot at the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye because of their recent win over the Rams. So they still have plenty to play for in Week 17. What's left: at MIN

4. Cowboys (9-6), NFC East champions

The Cowboys became the final NFC team to clinch a division title with their win over the Buccaneers. They are locked into this seed regardless of their Week 17 result because they can't catch the Bears for the No. 3 seed. What's left: at NYG

5. Seahawks (9-6), wild card

The Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. They will either finish here and have a rematch with the Cowboys in the wild-card round or drop to No. 6 behind the Vikings. They want to avoid the latter so they don't need to play the Bears or Rams. What's left: vs. ARI

6. Vikings (8-6-1), wild card

The Vikings rebounded from big losses to the Seahawks and Patriots to maintain this position. They're looking good for this spot now, but they still need to win in Week 17 at home against the Bears to make sure they stave off the surging Eagles. What's left: vs. CHI

Who's knocking on the door:

7. Eagles (8-7)



The Eagles can no longer win the NFC East, but after beating the Texans, they are still alive in the NFC wild-card race. They still need to beat the Redskins in Week 17 and hope the Vikings lose to the Bears to sneak in as the final wild card.

Who's out:

8. Redskins (7-8)

9. Packers (6-8-1)

10. Falcons (6-9)

11. Panthers (6-9)

12. Giants (5-10)

13. Buccaneers (5-10)

14. Lions (5-10)

15. 49ers (4-11)

16. Cardinals (3-12)



















The Redskins joined this group after losing to the Titans, plus wins from both the Vikings and Eagles. The Panthers also were eliminated with their loss to the Falcons without Cam Newton.