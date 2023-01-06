NFL playoff picture entering Week 18: Unprecedented outcomes possible after Bills-Bengals game canceled

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks entering Week 18, the regular-season finale:

x – clinched berth

y – clinched division

* – includes NFL provision

AFC

*y – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3), AFC West champions: They're among several teams in the conference impacted by the NFL's decision Thursday night to cancel Week 17's Bills-Bengals game in the aftermath of Buffalo S Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and subsequent hospitalization. Kansas City can secure the No. 1 seed by winning in Las Vegas on Saturday, however the Chiefs are only guaranteed to remain at Arrowhead Stadium throughout January if the Bills also lose Sunday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell laid out some recommendations – approved by league clubs Friday – that would potentially shift the AFC championship game to a neutral site since the Bills or Bengals would have had a chance at the No. 1 seed by winning their scrapped Week 17 meeting yet ultimately may face the Chiefs with a Super Bowl 57 berth at stake. Remaining schedule: at Raiders

*y – 2. Buffalo Bills (12-3), AFC East champions: They won at Kansas City in Week 6 and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, so Goodell's solution ensures Hamlin's collapse won't send the Bills to Kansas City for a third consecutive postseason if they keep pace with K.C. – meaning both teams win or tie this weekend. The Bills can assure themselves home-field advantage by beating New England if the Chiefs also lose. Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots

DAMAR HAMLIN UPDATE: Bills player shows significant improvement, asks about MNF game

NFL HOT SEAT 2023: Seven head coaches who could be in jeopardy as 'Black Monday' nears

WEEK 18 POWER RANKINGS: Eagles finally surrender top spot after second consecutive loss

*y – 3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4), AFC North champions: The cancellation of their game with Buffalo gives reigning AFC champs consecutive division crowns ... with a twist. First, the Bengals can also force a neutral site AFC championship game against Kansas City if they win Sunday and the Chiefs and Bills both lose. However, if Cincinnati does not defeat Baltimore – meaning a Ravens season sweep – and the Chargers win, the site of a Bengals-Ravens wild-card game (at Baltimore or at Cincinnati) would be determined by a coin flip. The rationale for this is that the Ravens' path to the AFC North crown was wiped out by the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8), AFC South leaders: The division title will be determined against Tennessee this Saturday night. However the Jags can still snag the AFC's final wild card with a loss – but that would also require the Jets, Bills and Browns to win Sunday. Remaining schedule: vs. Titans

x – 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6), wild card No. 1: Playoff participants for the first time in four years, all that's left to be determined is which divisional champion the Bolts will visit in opening round. Now fifth in the conference because their record in AFC games is better than Baltimore's, LA won't be seeded worse than sixth. A win at Denver invites the possibility of a Bengals-Ravens wild-card game and site determined by coin flip, though the Bolts have little incentive to play their key players in Week 18. Remaining schedule: at Broncos

*x – 6. Baltimore Ravens (10-6), wild card No. 2: They can no longer win the AFC North due to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. But they can get a wild-card game home at M&T Bank Stadium against the Bengals by winning at Cincinnati on Sunday and then winning a coin flip if the Chargers also win. Ravens hit the road against the AFC South champion with a win plus Bolts loss. Remaining schedule: at Bengals

7. New England Patriots (8-8), wild card No. 3: Not only staved off elimination by beating Miami in Week 17, Pats will now advance to postseason by winning in Western New York this Sunday They can also advance with a loss if the Dolphins and Steelers lose and the Jags win or tie. Remaining schedule: at Bills

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8), out of playoff field: Five-game slide, QB Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater's hand injury leave their postseason hopes in severe jeopardy. However a win coupled with a New England loss will advance Miami. Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8), out of playoff field: If they beat Cleveland – and Pats and Dolphins both lose – then Pittsburgh will qualify for AFC's final wild card. Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

Note: The New York Jets (7-9) are currently in 10th place overall in the AFC but have been eliminated from playoff contention.

11. Tennessee Titans (7-9), out of playoff field: They essentially treated their Week 17 loss to Dallas like a preseason game given it's Saturday's matchup at Jacksonville that will determine AFC South crown. The Titans are eliminated by a loss or tie. Remaining schedule: at Jaguars

MIKE FREEMAN: Damar Hamlin's story has pierced our tribalism and our hardening cynicism

JARRETT BELL: Nothing has prepared Bills, NFL for trauma that lingers from Hamlin's collapse

NATE DAVIS: Bengals and their fans show 'Football is Family' after Hamlin's collapse

NFC

x – 1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), NFC East leaders: They're 0-for-2 without injured QB Jalen Hurts, failing twice to wrap up NFC's No. 1 seed, and may be without him again Sunday. But Philly can still clinch home field and a first-round bye by beating a wild-card Giants team ticketed for the sixth seed and with little reason not to rest its prominent players. Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

y – 2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4), NFC West champions: They have a chance at the NFC's top spot thanks to their 9-2 record in intraconference games. Niners will need a win Sunday coupled with a Philadelphia loss to overtake the Eagles. Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals

y – 3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4), NFC North champions: Their embarrassing Week 17 loss at Green Bay took Vikes out of running for No. 1 seed. The best they can do is getting back to No. 2 by beating Chicago coupled with a Niners defeat. Remaining schedule: at Bears

y – 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8), NFC South champions: Back-to-back division champs for the first time in team history, Bucs are locked into fourth seed yet apparently plan to play QB Tom Brady and other starters Sunday. Their game means little other than an opportunity to continue sharpening an inconsistent offense and finishing the regular season above .500. Remaining schedule: at Falcons

x – 5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4), wild card No. 1: If they win and Eagles don't, America's Team swoops to the NFC East throne. In addition, the Cowboys have a path to the No. 1 seed if they beat Washington while Philadelphia and San Francisco both stumble Sunday. Remaining schedule: at Commanders

x – 6. New York Giants (9-6-1), wild card No. 2: Big Blue is back in postseason for the first time since 2016. Now Giants wait to see who finishes third and hosts them in wild-card round. Remaining schedule: at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8), wild card No. 3: They may currently be slotted seventh, courtesy of their 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit, but 'Hawks don't control their postseason fortunes. They advance with a win and loss by Green Bay. Remaining schedule: vs. Rams

8. Detroit Lions (8-8), out of playoff field: They need a win at Green Bay and a Seahawks defeat to reach postseason for the first time in six years. They have the longest odds of the NFC teams vying for the final conference berth ... and may also be club whoever finishes second would least want to host. Remaining schedule: at Packers

9. Green Bay Packers (8-8), out of playoff field: They've gotten plenty of outside assistance past few weeks, but biggest aid has come internally courtesy of their four-game winning streak. If they beat Detroit, Pack will be in the playoffs for the fourth time in four years under coach Matt LaFleur because their record in NFC games would be 7-5 – better than the Seahawks, whom Green Bay didn't play in 2022. Remaining schedule: vs. Lions

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff picture; AFC, NFC standings in Week 18: No Bills-Bengals

Latest Stories

  • NFL: Bills-Bengals won't resume; playoff scenarios revealed

    The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Also, the NFL said playing the game between the Bills and Bengals would have required postponing the start of the playoffs by a week, and affecting all 14 teams that qualified for the postseason. The NFL said its decision creates “potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios.”

  • The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv and More Tease HBO's Ambitious, Highly Affecting Video-Game Adaptation — Watch

    In 2013, the California video-game company Naughty Dog released an epic, emotional ride set a few decades after a global fungal outbreak had turned most of the world into zombie-like creatures. The Last of Us followed a hardened survivor named Joel as he transported a teenage girl named Ellie — who was somehow miraculously immune […]

  • NFL Week 18 picks: Bengals beat Ravens; Eagles edge Giants; Chargers win

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 18. The Bengals will beat the Ravens while Chargers win and Rams lose.

  • Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Is a 'Human Lie Detector' in Peacock Drama From Knives Out's Rian Johnson

    Don’t try pulling one over on Poker Face‘s Charlie Cale. She’ll sniff it out from a mile away. Natasha Lyonne stars as an amateur sleuth who can always tell when someone is lying in Peacock’s new mystery series Poker Face, debuting Thursday, Jan. 26 on the streamer. In the just-released official trailer — which you […]

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried

    U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday. The Department of Justice did not believe the 56 million shares of Robinhood, worth about $465 million, were property of a bankruptcy estate, U.S. attorney Seth Shapiro told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the FTX bankruptcy.

  • First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Jan. 6, 2023. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs

    The AFC Championship could be moved to a neutral site if specific criteria are met.

  • How Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Nixon Tapes

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastDuring the nearly nine hours that Congress was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the official White House call logs show former President Donald Trump not placing a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurately memorializing history, it may also actually bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.“The first thing one thinks of is the Nixon tapes, the missing 18 minutes. It’s never been resolv

  • Guenther scores in OT, Canada beats Czechia for 20th world junior gold

    HALIFAX — Dylan Guenther didn't think he'd ever get his moment. The same goes for Shane Wright. Now they have a gold medal — and memories to last a lifetime. Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as the tournament hosts survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in Thursday's dramatic final at the world junior hockey championship. "It means everything," said the 19-year-old, who also added an assist. "You never know when you're gonna get the op

  • NFL hot seat 2023: Seven head coaches who could be in jeopardy as 'Black Monday' nears

    As the NFL's regular season nears its end, "Black Monday" draws near. Recent history suggests at least a half-dozen openings by mid-month.

  • NFL Power Rankings: How do we proceed after Damar Hamlin's cardiac emergency?

    This has not been a normal week for the NFL.

  • Sadie Sink says she dreads filming 'emotional' 'Stranger Things' finale: 'It's going to be awful'

    Sink said during an appearance on the "Today" show that it's going to be "horrible" to say goodbye to the cast and crew when filming the final season.

  • NFL will not resume suspended Bills vs Bengals game

    Game was brought to a halt after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on field

  • NFL Cancels Bills/Bengals Game, Calls Special League Meeting to Discuss Potential Playoff Ramifications

    The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field will not be completed, the NFL announced on Thursday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all clubs of his decision on Thursday, after speaking with the Bills, the Bengals and NFL Players […]

  • Mexico gives account of violence after 'Chapo' son nabbed

    The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the Wednesday battles that killed 10 military personnel and 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said cartel gunmen opened fire on troops with .50-caliber machine guns. The cartel then opened fire on the military aircraft, forcing two of them down with “a significant number of impacts” in each of the two aircraft, Sandoval said.

  • James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting

    LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch. James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year. James had 3,168,694 votes entering Thursday, topping the list of Western Conference frontcourt players.

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Home ice finally appeared to be an advantage for the first time in a while for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Oilers ended a five-game home losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders. “It was nice to get a win at home,” said Oilers forward Zach Hyman. “It had been a little while, too long for us. We started off really well and made an emphasis on playing a full 60. "Even though they got that goal at the end of the seco

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip