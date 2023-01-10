NFL Playoff Picture: Cowboys vs. Tom Brady closes a loaded wild-card weekend
49ers-Seahawks to kick off the weekend
The NFL playoff field is set.
The league released the schedule for the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. That game wrapped up the regular season, and earned the Seattle Seahawks the final playoff spot in the NFC.
Here’s everything you need to know headed into the wild-card round next weekend, which will kick off the road to Super Bowl LVII.
Wild-Card Weekend schedule
49ers vs. Seahawks
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox
Jaguars vs. Chargers
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Bills vs. Dolphins
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Vikings vs. Giants
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox
Bengals vs. Ravens
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
Monday, Jan. 16 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
NFC playoff picture
1. Eagles: Bye
After their win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and the top seed in the conference.
2. 49ers vs. 7. Seahawks
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox
The 49ers picked up their 10th straight win on Sunday with a rout of the Cardinals. Thanks to Seattle's overtime win against the Rams, and the Lions knocking off the Packers in Green Bay, the Seahawks snuck into the final spot in the NFC.
3. Vikings vs. 6. Giants
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox
Neither the Giants nor the Vikings had anything to play for Sunday. The Vikings rolled past the Bears to wrap up their season, and the Giants rested just about everyone in their loss to the Eagles.
4. Buccaneers vs. 5. Cowboys
Monday, Jan. 16 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers locked up the NFC South last week despite finishing the year 8-9. The Cowboys, on the other hand, fell to the Sam Howell-led Commanders on Sunday in a brutal showing headed into the playoffs.
AFC playoff picture
1. Chiefs: Bye
The Chiefs locked up the AFC for the fifth time on Saturday with their win over the Raiders.
2. Bills vs. 7. Dolphins
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
The Dolphins snuck past the Jets on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, their first since 2016. The Bills had an emotional win over the Patriots, which helped knock New England out of postseason contention, after last week's canceled game and Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse.
3. Bengals vs. 6. Ravens
Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
These two teams will play a rematch next week in Cincinnati after the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday 27-16. The Bengals will enter the contest on an eight-game win streak, while the Ravens may have to use third-string quarterback Anthony Brown once again.
4. Jaguars vs. 5. Chargers
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
The Jaguars clinched their playoff spot with a win over the Titans on Saturday night. The Chargers had nothing to play for Sunday against the Broncos, but still played several starters — which turned out not to be a great idea.