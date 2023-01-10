NFL Playoff Picture: Cowboys vs. Tom Brady closes a loaded wild-card weekend

49ers-Seahawks to kick off the weekend

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

The NFL playoff field is set.

The league released the schedule for the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night after the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. That game wrapped up the regular season, and earned the Seattle Seahawks the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know headed into the wild-card round next weekend, which will kick off the road to Super Bowl LVII.

Wild-Card Weekend schedule

49ers vs. Seahawks

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Bills vs. Dolphins

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Giants

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Bengals vs. Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Monday, Jan. 16 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Brock Purdy and the 49ers will kick off wild-card weekend with their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFC playoff picture

1. Eagles: Bye

After their win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and the top seed in the conference.

2. 49ers vs. 7. Seahawks

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

The 49ers picked up their 10th straight win on Sunday with a rout of the Cardinals. Thanks to Seattle's overtime win against the Rams, and the Lions knocking off the Packers in Green Bay, the Seahawks snuck into the final spot in the NFC.

3. Vikings vs. 6. Giants

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Neither the Giants nor the Vikings had anything to play for Sunday. The Vikings rolled past the Bears to wrap up their season, and the Giants rested just about everyone in their loss to the Eagles.

4. Buccaneers vs. 5. Cowboys

Monday, Jan. 16 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers locked up the NFC South last week despite finishing the year 8-9. The Cowboys, on the other hand, fell to the Sam Howell-led Commanders on Sunday in a brutal showing headed into the playoffs.

AFC playoff picture

1. Chiefs: Bye

The Chiefs locked up the AFC for the fifth time on Saturday with their win over the Raiders.

2. Bills vs. 7. Dolphins

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

The Dolphins snuck past the Jets on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, their first since 2016. The Bills had an emotional win over the Patriots, which helped knock New England out of postseason contention, after last week's canceled game and Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse.

3. Bengals vs. 6. Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

These two teams will play a rematch next week in Cincinnati after the Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday 27-16. The Bengals will enter the contest on an eight-game win streak, while the Ravens may have to use third-string quarterback Anthony Brown once again.

4. Jaguars vs. 5. Chargers

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

The Jaguars clinched their playoff spot with a win over the Titans on Saturday night. The Chargers had nothing to play for Sunday against the Broncos, but still played several starters — which turned out not to be a great idea.

    J.J. Watt's day started with a ceremonial bow following yet another sack. It ended with an emotional goodbye fitting for the end of the career of one of the NFL's best defensive players. Watt managed to go out still playing at a high level, adding two more sacks to his career total in the Arizona Cardinals' 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It was an emotional end to a brilliant career with Watt nearly in tears as he walked off an NFL field for the final time as a player at the tw