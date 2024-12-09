NFL playoff picture, clinching scenarios: Eagles secure berth, Buccaneers now atop NFC South

Every week for the duration of the 2024 NFL regular season, USA TODAY Sports will provide timely updates to the league's ever-evolving playoff picture − typically starting after Sunday afternoon's late games and then moving forward for the remainder of the week (through Monday's and Thursday's games or Saturday's, if applicable).

What just happened? What does it mean? What are the pertinent factors (and, perhaps, tiebreakers) prominently in play as each conference's seven-team bracket begins to crystallize? All will be explained and analyzed up to the point when the postseason field is finalized on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Here's where things stand with Week 14 of the 2024 season nearly complete:

NFC playoff picture

x – 1. Detroit Lions (12-1), NFC North leaders: For the first time in their 95-season history, they've won 12 games in successive seasons – and snatching Thursday night's nail biter over the Packers officially qualifies the Lions for the 2024 postseason. Big game with Buffalo in Week 15, but – given its interconference nature – one that shouldn't necessarily be crucial in the tiebreaker department if Detroit and its depleted defense stumble. Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

Jahmyr Gibbs, Tim Patrick and the Detroit Lions have clinched a playoff spot.

x – 2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2), NFC East leaders: It took a surprising effort to overcome the lowly Panthers on Sunday, but the Eagles prevailed for their ninth straight win – remaining right behind the Lions before officially locking up a playoff spot later in the day when Arizona lost. Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrate their touchdown connection against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5), NFC West leaders: They completed a season sweep of the Cardinals on Sunday, effectively giving them a three-game lead over Arizona in the division. Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6), NFC South leaders: Their weak schedule down the stretch plus Atlanta's ongoing collapse has finally done what many saw coming – the Bucs vaulting into first place Sunday by beating the Raiders as the Falcons crumbled in Minnesota. Atlanta's season sweep of Tampa Bay does mean the Buccaneers, who last finished out of first place in 2020, need to remain plus one in the win column moving forward. Remaining schedule: at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2), wild card No. 1: Beating old friend Kirk Cousins and the Falcons keeps the Vikes, winners of six straight, hot on the Lions' heels in the NFC North and conference at large. Minnesota can clinch a spot today if the Rams lose. Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4), wild card No. 2: Valiant effort at Ford Field on Thursday night, but getting swept by the Lions pretty much relegates the Pack to wild-card status. Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (8-5), wild card No. 3: A week off, good as it should be for the roster's health, didn't help Washington's prospects elsewhere. Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-6), in the hunt: Tough assignment against Buffalo, but one the Rams must conquer to keep pace in the NFC West. Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at 49ers, at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7), in the hunt: Their margin for error is gone and so is first place in the NFC South after their losing streak extended to four Sunday in Minnesota. The Falcons fell five spots in the conference standings. Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 08: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7), in the hunt: They could have moved back atop the NFC West on Sunday by defeating Seattle. Instead, the Cards lost their third straight and have just about played themselves out of contention for anything. They also fell behind the Falcons, who have three more conference wins than Arizona. Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-7), in the hunt: Resounding rebound Sunday as they steamrolled Chicago ... but it hasn't helped Niners climb in conference standings ... yet. Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7), in the hunt: Their latest win – and first at home this year – over the Giants on Thanksgiving moved them up, yet not past the 49ers, who won the teams' Week 8 matchup. Dallas' near-term goal? Get back to .500 and see what happens afterward. Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Panthers, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders

AFC playoff picture

x – 1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1), AFC West leaders: The Chiefs can win their division for the ninth consecutive season by handling the Bolts on Sunday night. The Bills' head-to-head tiebreaker advantage still means K.C. can't afford to backslide at all – but it can only slip so far at this point. Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Browns, vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

y – 2. Buffalo Bills (10-2), AFC East champions: With that potentially pivotal tiebreaker against the Chiefs in hand, the Bills could soon steer the road to Super Bowl 59 through Western New York – and certainly have an easier path than K.C. Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3), AFC North leaders: They remain relevant in the discussion for home-field advantage while taking a two-game lead over the idle Ravens, whom the Steelers have already beaten once, in the division. Remaining schedule: at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (8-5), AFC South leaders: Despite their struggles, they effectively own a three-game lead over Indy in the division due to Houston's season sweep of the Colts. Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4), wild card No. 1: They'll have to do a lot of "Charger-ing" to cough up a golden opportunity in Year 1 under HC Jim Harbaugh ... though they will face more playoff-caliber squads the next three weeks. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5), wild card No. 2: Good to get a week off ... though it cost them further position in the AFC North, further diminishing any shot they have at hosting a postseason game this season. Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

7. Denver Broncos (8-5), wild card No. 3: They've got a great shot at their first postseason trip since winning Super Bowl 50 nine years ago. But messing around with Indianapolis in Week 15 would get them into trouble. The Broncos trail the Ravens, who trounced Denver in Week 9. Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7), in the hunt: Win in Denver in Week 15, and they'd be one game out of a postseason slot. Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (6-7), in the hunt: They barely survived the Jets to barely remain relevant on the periphery of the playoff discussion. A Week 7 loss at Indianapolis keeps Fins trailing the Colts. Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

▶ Win

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

Rams loss or tie

NFL teams eliminated from playoff contention in 2024

▶ New York Giants

▶ Las Vegas Raiders

▶ New England Patriots

▶ Jacksonville Jaguars

▶ Tennessee Titans

▶ Cleveland Browns

▶ New York Jets

x – clinched playoff berth

y – clinched division

***

