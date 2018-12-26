NFL playoff picture: Best, worst matchups based on AFC, NFC seeding

"It's all about the matchups," is the most cliched line said right before the NFL playoffs kick off every year only because it's true. Any of the 12 teams that qualify for the tournament are either capable of a quick exit or a long run to the Super Bowl.

That's why seeding is so critical. For the top two teams in the AFC and the NFC, the first-round byes are more important as free passes to the divisional round than an extra week of rest and preparation.

Going into Week 17, the Saints and Cowboys are the only two teams of the nine that have clinched playoff berths that know their final seed. Based on the current standings and possible changes in the regular-season finales, here are the best and worst possible matchup for all of those nine teams:

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Where they could finish: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 or No. 5

Best possible matchup: Houston Texans. The Chiefs' defense is struggling and needs to face an inconsistent offense that can struggle to run the ball at times to lessen the burden on Patrick Mahomes and the offense. Their defensive line could dominate here while Mahomes picks apart a suddenly slumping Texans' pass defense, especially on the back end.

Worst possible matchup: Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs survived them in overtime for their most recent win, but the relentless running of Lamar Jackson and others was the perfect ball-control game plan with which to take them down.

2. New England Patriots (10-5)

Where they could finish: No. 1, No, 2, No. 3 or No 4

Story continues

Best possible matchup: Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots' defense is slow and their passing offense isn't lighting up anyone anymore, with no Josh Gordon and a fading Rob Gronkowski. A one-dimensional offensive team with limited firepower is their best way to advance now.

Worst possible matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll be thrilled to have the Steelers out of the playoffs because New England simply didn't look against them in Week 15 and aren't in position to win a higher-scoring rematch.

3. Houston Texans (10-5)

Where they could finish: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 or No. 6

Best possible matchup: Tennessee Titans. The Titans can't exploit the Texans' recent issues with the pass, and Houston can dominate a third matchup defensively after taking away Derrick Henry and the running game.

Worst possible matchup: Indianapolis Colts. The Colts probably should have swept the season series as Andrew Luck, the offensive line and an underrated defense are all very difficult draws in what is the Texans' most likely wild-card matchup.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

Where they could finish: No. 1 or No. 5

Best possible matchup: Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers know the Chiefs well and won't be intimidated by Arrowhead Stadium, given their Week 15 comeback win there. The Chargers also would have Melvin Gordon with whom to better control the action from the opening kickoff.

Worst possible matchup: New England Patriots. The Patriots have beaten the Texans, Chiefs and Colts in close games. The Chargers' playoff inexperience with their current group would hurt them against the combined savvy of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2)

Best possible matchup: Philadelphia Eagles. New Orleans throttled them when Carson Wentz was healthy, and that won't change should Nick Foles start in the rematch.

Worst possible matchup: Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys played New Orleans better than anyone else in completely shutting down the Saints' offense in the first meeting. Dallas also has an unpredictable, boom-or-bust offense with quarterback Dak Prescott.

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

Where they could finish: No. 2 or No. 3

Best possible matchup: Seattle Seahawks. The Rams have handled the Seahawks well twice with no problems moving the ball on Seattle's defense. Los Angeles also threw Russell Wilson off just enough in both matchups.

Worst possible matchup: Chicago Bears. The Bears have all the goods to shut down the Rams' offense and rattle Jared Goff badly for a second time, regardless if the rematch would be in L.A.

3. Chicago Bears (11-4)

Where they could finish: No. 2 or No. 3

Best possible matchup: Philadelphia Eagles. They can quickly end any good vibes of a Foles-led run to a wild card, taking advantage of his dependence on big plays to pressure him into big mistakes.

Worst possible matchup: Minnesota Vikings. There's a good chance this happens and the teams play for a third time after just facing each other in Week 17. It's hard to take down a division foe anywhere, so the Bears will do themselves favors by knocking out the Vikings instead of trying to "not show much" against them in the second meeting.





4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

Best possible matchup: Minnesota Vikings. This can only happen should the Seahawks lose and the Vikings win, but the Cowboys would welcome getting a shaky road team with a bad offensive line into Jerry World to help them advance from the wild-card round.

Worst possible matchup: Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys got ripped when they went to Seattle because their offense simply doesn't match up well with the strengths of the Seahawks' defense.

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Where they could finish: No. 5 or No. 6

Best possible matchup: Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks also would feel great going into a controlled environment with a red-hot Wilson who can easily out-duel Prescott.

Worst possible matchup: Chicago Bears. The Bears can stop the run and expose their offensive line issues much like their Week 2 meeting at Soldier Field.