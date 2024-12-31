NFL playoff picture and draft order Week 17: Vikings hang on in race for top seed as Rams, Commanders clinch

It seems like neither the Giants nor the Raiders want the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

With Week 17 of the season behind us, we now know this: The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC East champions, the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from the AFC playoff race, and both the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams earned playoff spots.

And the NFC race will now come down to a winner-take-all battle in the NFC North.

The Eagles became the first team in the NFC to claim a division title after their blowout of the rival Dallas Cowboys. Their chances of winning the conference, however, were eliminated on Sunday afternoon after the Vikings held on to beat the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. The Vikings' matchup with the Detroit Lions next week will now determine who wins both the NFC North and the NFC's No. 1 seed as a whole. The winner of that game gets a first-round bye, and the loser will be the No. 5 seed and have to travel for their first playoff game.

Also in the NFC, the Washington Commanders secured a playoff spot with their overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons. That gave the Los Angeles Rams the NFC West title and a playoff spot of their own via the strength of victory tiebreaker against the Seattle Seahawks after beating the Arizona Cardinals, 13-9, on Saturday night.

Colts out of AFC playoff picture

In the AFC, six of the seven playoff spots are taken, and one of them won't be the Colts, who lost at the New York Giants on Sunday. The defeat knocked them out of the postseason race.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the conference's overall top seed with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Chargers joined the postseason party with a 40-7 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday afternoon. And the Cincinnati Bengals avoided elimination by defeating the Denver Broncos in overtime on Saturday night.

The Broncos missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie at the Bengals. It would've been their first time in the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50. They will conclude the regular season against the Chiefs, who don't have much to play for with the No. 1 seed already secured.

In order to nab that final postseason wild-card ticket, the Bengals need to win their regular-season finale against the Steelers, have the Broncos lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins lose next week at the New York Jets. Miami rolled over the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins can get that final playoff slot with a win against the Jets and a Broncos defeat in Week 18.

What's left in NFC field?

The NFC North title is up for grabs and down to the Lions and Vikings.

The Vikings beat the Packers at home on Sunday to get to 14-2 on the season. That moved them into the lead in the NFC North. The division will come down to their game next week in Detroit. As of now, the Lions are looking at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The rest of the conference is just about solidified. The Commanders are back in the playoffs for the first time since winning the division in 2020 after beating the Falcons. The Buccaneers are leading the NFC South after their blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, but that division is not yet locked up.

Here's a look at where things stand playoff-wise as we enter the last four games of Week 17.

NFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 30, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Detroit Lions (14-2)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) vs. 7. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6) vs. 6. Washington Commanders (11-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) vs. 5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

On the bubble

8. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

AFC playoff picture

As of Dec. 30, here’s what the playoff race looks like in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3) vs. 7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

4. Houston Texans (9-7) vs. 5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

On the bubble

8 . Miami Dolphins (8-8)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

Full NFC standings

As of Dec. 30 here’s where things stand in the NFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

2. Washington Commanders (11-5)

3. Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions (14-2)

2. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

3. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

4. Chicago Bears (4-12)

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

2. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

3. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

2. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

3. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

Full AFC standings

As of Dec. 30 here’s where things stand in the AFC. Bolded teams have clinched a playoff spot. Italicized teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. New England Patriots (3-13)

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

4. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

AFC South

1. Houston Texans (9-7)

2. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

3. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

3. Denver Broncos (9-7)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

NFL Draft order

As for the draft order, both the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders are playing their way out of the top pick and an easy spot to acquire a new franchise quarterback.

The New England Patriots moved into position to claim the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft this weekend after both the Giants and Raiders won. Both franchises could use a new quarterback, and both Miami star Cam Ward and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders are available and expected to go early in the draft. It would've been an easy move for both the Giants and Raiders to scoop either quarterback had they lost on Sunday. Now, though, it's unclear if either player will still be around by the time they are on the clock.

Here's a look at the current NFL Draft order after Week 17:

1. New England Patriots (3-13)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

7. New York Jets (4-12)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9. Chicago Bears (4-12)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

12. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

13. Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

14. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

15. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

—

19. Houston Texans (9-7)

20. Denver Broncos (9-7)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

24. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

26. Washington Commanders (11-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

31. Detroit Lions (14-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)