NFL playoff news, coaching updates: Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones reportedly talk Cowboys gig; Rams advance to divisional round

A look at the NFL playoff bracket
Here's where things stand going into Monday night's matchup.
NFL wild-card Sunday ended with a bang — or rather, a doink — as the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the only wild-card team over the weekend to win on the road.
Technically the Los Angeles Rams were the home team in their relocated Arizona game, and they handily beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
So the Rams, Texans, Ravens, Bills and Eagles all advanced to the divisional round, ending the seasons of the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Vikings, respectively.
Here's a look at next weekend's divisional-round matchups:
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 p.m. ET
Meanwhile, the coaching carousel is still going round, with the Patriots being first off the board with the hiring of Mike Vrabel on Sunday. The Jets, Bears, Raiders, Saints and Jaguars are still interviewing candidates, while Mike McCarthy is out as the Cowboys' head coach. Owner Jerry Jones isn't wasting any time finding his replacement, either. By Monday night, he had reportedly spoken with Colorado coach Deion Sanders about the position.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track the latest coaching news and look toward the divisional round.
The six-game wild card round is trending toward a familiar pattern: the higher seed tends to win, and win by an increasingly large margin.
The divisional round of the playoffs is up next.
The Rams could not have been focused on football over the past week, not with deadly wildfires affecting a huge part of the L.A. area. Yet, the Rams played their best game of the season on Monday night.
