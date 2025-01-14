Advertisement
NFL playoff news, coaching updates: Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones reportedly talk Cowboys gig; Rams advance to divisional round

Is Coach Prime headed to the Cowboys?

yahoo sports staff

NFL wild-card Sunday ended with a bang — or rather, a doink — as the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the only wild-card team over the weekend to win on the road.

Technically the Los Angeles Rams were the home team in their relocated Arizona game, and they handily beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

So the Rams, Texans, Ravens, Bills and Eagles all advanced to the divisional round, ending the seasons of the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Vikings, respectively.

Here's a look at next weekend's divisional-round matchups:

Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 19

Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, the coaching carousel is still going round, with the Patriots being first off the board with the hiring of Mike Vrabel on Sunday. The Jets, Bears, Raiders, Saints and Jaguars are still interviewing candidates, while Mike McCarthy is out as the Cowboys' head coach. Owner Jerry Jones isn't wasting any time finding his replacement, either. By Monday night, he had reportedly spoken with Colorado coach Deion Sanders about the position.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track the latest coaching news and look toward the divisional round.

    Yahoo Sports Staff

    A look at the NFL playoff bracket

    Here's where things stand going into Monday night's matchup.

    The NFL playoff bracket headed into the divisional round. (Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texans waive WR Diontae Johnson

    Ahead of their divisional round matchup with the Chiefs on Saturday, the Texans have waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Houston was Johnson's third team in 2024 — he was traded from the Panthers to the Ravens in October, but Baltimore suspended and then cut him after he refused to enter a game in December.

  • Sean Leahy

    Michigan DC Wink Martindale garnering NFL interest

    Martindale was the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 before working in the same role with the Giants for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After parting ways with the Giants, he was hired by the University of Michigan last February.

  • Sean Leahy

    Updated 2025 NFL draft 1st round order

    The top 24 picks of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft are now set following wild-card weekend.

    You can read the latest mock draft from Nate Tice and Charles McDonald here.

    1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

    2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

    3. New York Giants (3-14)

    4. New England Patriots (4-13)

    5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

    6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

    7. New York Jets (5-12)

    8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

    9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

    10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

    11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

    12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

    13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

    14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

    15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

    16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)

    17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

    18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

    19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

    20. Denver Broncos (10-7)

    21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

    22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

    23. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

    24. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

    25. Houston Texans (10-7)

    26. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

    27. Washington Commanders (12-5)

    28. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

    29. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

    30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

    31. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

    32. Detroit Lions (15-2)

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NFL Power Rankings after wild-card weekend

    A.J. Brown was asked on Dec. 8 what needed to improve in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. He said the passing game, an honest answer that got a lot of attention and was blown out of proportion.

    But Brown wasn't wrong.

    And in the wild-card round, we saw what he was talking about. And why he had time to read a book in the second half of the game. It's not like he or any other Eagles receiver was busy in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

    Jalen Hurts came back after missing two full games and most of a third with a concussion, and he wasn't good. Hurts had a stretch between the final minute of the first quarter to 4:41 left in the third quarter in which he didn't complete a pass. The Eagles' best pass play of the game was a poor throw from Hurts that Dallas Goedert caught when it was thrown behind him at the line of scrimmage, and then he stiff-armed his way into the end zone.

    The Eagles had just 121 net yards passing. Philadelphia had a very conservative game plan, but it's not like it was executed that well either. It was OK for Philadelphia because the defense was fantastic and it beat Green Bay, but at some point in these playoffs the Eagles are going to need more than 121 passing yards to win. Given how many times Philadelphia has had quiet passing games this season — which led to Brown's gripe more than a month ago; Philadelphia has 12 games with 210 or fewer passing yards this season — it's fair to wonder if Hurts can turn it on when needed. And at some point, whether it's in a tight divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Rams, or a shootout at Detroit in the NFC championship game or in a Super Bowl, Philly will need it.

    Hurts is capable of it. It wasn't that long ago that he was putting on a show and nearly lifting the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. But Hurts' production over the rest of the postseason will be the difference between Philadelphia getting back to a Super Bowl or getting knocked out early.

    Click here for the power rankings of the eight remaining teams left for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

  • Ryan Young

    Prime to the Cowboys?

    Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones have spoken about the head coaching job in Dallas, according to multiple reports on Monday night. Though the Colorado head coach has denied interest in leaving the Buffaloes for the NFL, he's apparently at least open to the Cowboys position.

    With Mike McCarthy out of the picture now in Dallas, Could Prime would certainly be a choice for his replacement. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "their talks will continue."

    For more on Deion Sanders and the Cowboys, click here.

  • Jason Owens

    Mike McCarthy reportedly has interview scheduled with Bears

    Mike McCarthy has an interview scheduled with the Bears on Wednesday, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

    News broke last week that the Bears were interested in McCarthy and requested permission from the Cowboys to interview him that the Cowboys denied. With McCarthy's contract set to expire Tuesday, he's free to interview with the Bears and anybody else starting Wednesday.

  • Jason Owens

    Russell Wilson wants to play for Pittsburgh again in 2025: Do Steelers want him back?

    Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Russell Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen in the AFC is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?

    For more read here.

  • Ryan Young

    Troy Aikman rips Cowboys after Mike McCarthy decision

    Troy Aikman doesn't quite agree with the Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy. The longtime Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer ripped the organization on ESPN on Monday night.

    "It suggests that there's not a real plan ... To say that it's a coveted job, I'm not sure I would necessarily agree with that."

  • Dan Wetzel

    Cowboys parting ways with Mike McCarthy just another baffling decision by Jerry Jones

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy talk to the media during the team's training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    After denying the Chicago Bears' request to interview Mike McCarthy last week, the Cowboys and their coach parted ways on Monday. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Mike McCarthy will not re-sign as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network reported and sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein on Monday. (His original five-year deal expires Tuesday.)

    For championship-starved Cowboys fans, the news was a bit infuriating — why the delay of a week, if not months, in making a coaching change? That's a time period when top potential candidates have either come off the market or gone far down the road in the interview process with more aggressive franchises.

    Then came the truly baffling, if telling, news. The reason for the parting was that after a week of meetings between McCarthy and team owner Jerry Jones, “the two sides could not come to terms on an agreement on the length of a new contract.”

    The length of a new contract?

    The length of a contract, from the ownership side, is twofold. One is to keep a coach from leaving if he is successful. The second is it sets the initial terms of a potential buyout if he needs to be fired early (either pay it all or perhaps negotiate down).

    It’s a money equation.

    Any consideration on the length of the deal suggests that Jones believed McCarthy was the best guy for the Cowboys job in 2025, but was prohibitively concerned about potentially doling out millions if he was wrong about it.

    Read the full column here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Patriots introduce Mike Vrabel as new head coach

  • Frank Schwab

    Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly part ways after contract negotiations stall

    Mike McCarthy's contract with the Dallas Cowboys ran out, and his time with the team has run its course.

    McCarthy, whose contract expired after the 2024 season, won't return as Dallas' coach next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the two sides were unable to come to terms on the length of contract, and decided to part ways.

    The Cowboys finished 7-10 with several blowout losses, including a 41-7 defeat against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 as Saquon Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards rushing for the season. McCarthy helped turn things around late in the, with winning four of five games after falling to 3-7. But it was time for a change.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mike McCarthy could become free agent as negotiations with Cowboys stall: Report

    The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly haven't begun negotiations on a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCarthy's contract expires after midnight on Tuesday, when he'll be free to talk to any team that wishes to interview him.

    The Chicago Bears had requested to interview McCarthy for their vacant head coaching job, but the Cowboys denied that request last week. Schefter reported the New Orleans Saints are also expected to be interested if McCarthy does become a free agent. Both teams fired their coaches during the season.

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles lose LB Nakobe Dean for playoffs with torn patellar tendon

    The Eagles won their wild card game over the Packers on Sunday, but they lost an important member of their defense during the action: linebacker Nakobe Dean.

    According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Dean tore his patellar tendon while trying to bring down Packers TE Tucker Kraft early in the second quarter. He left the game and was taken to the locker room on a cart, and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

    The injury looked bad on sight, and the reality could be even worse as it's possible the recovery could cause Dean to miss the start of the 2025 season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How will a neutral site impact Vikings-Rams matchup?

  • Frank Schwab

    Commanders pull off thrilling wild-card win over Bucs

    Generations went by in the NFL and one thing held true for all but a few outliers: Rookie quarterbacks struggled, they didn’t carry their teams to the playoffs and they surely didn’t go on the road in the playoffs and win.

    There were some rookie QBs who started for very good teams and were parts of playoff appearances and even some wins. Few were the driving force behind those clubs. Not many rookie quarterbacks throughout NFL history have been Jayden Daniels.

    He helped the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Bucs 23-20 on a Zane Gonzalez field goal that bounced off the upright and in as time expired in Sunday's wild-card playoff game.

    Daniels looks nothing like a rookie and hasn’t since very early this season. He looks like a superstar already. Daniels was a key, yet again, in the Commanders’ win that sent Washington to the divisional round where they'll face top-seeded Detroit on Saturday night. Daniels completed a fourth-down pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the lead, and after the Buccaneers tied the game 20-20 with 4:41 left, he calmly led a drive for the win. As was the case all season, Daniels was completely unaffected in pressure situations.

    Read more here.