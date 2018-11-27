NFL playoff clinching scenarios, playoff picture for Week 12

Week 12 might seem early for NFL playoff clinching scenarios to be in play. It's a testament to how well the Rams have played this season. Or how the majority of the NFC West has struggled. Or both.

Even though LA had a chance to clinch its division this week — while on a bye, no less — the playoff picture shows the Rams still stuck in the No. 2 NFC seed behind the Saints, the only team to beat them so far this season. New Orleans can't yet clinch the NFC South, because Carolina is lurking with two Saints-Panthers games still on the schedule.

Similar scenarios are playing out in the AFC, where the Steelers are trying to clinch the North by putting more distance between themselves and the Ravens and Bengals. And, as usual, the Patriots are on the verge of ending the race in the East.

Below is the one NFL playoff clinching scenario that was play for Week 12, plus the overall playoff picture as the fourth quarter of the 2018 season arrives.

NFL playoff clinching scenarios

Los Angeles Rams

Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

Seahawks loss (at Panthers)





NFL playoff picture

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2)

3. New England Patriots (8-3)

4. Houston Texans (7-3)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)













In the hunt:

Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Denver Broncos (5-6)

Miami Dolphins (5-6)

Cleveland Browns (4-6-1)

Buffalo Bills (4-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-8)

New York Jets (3-8)

Oakland Raiders (2-9)

























NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (10-1)

2. Los Angeles Rams (10-1)

3. Chicago Bears (8-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1)

6. Washington Redskins (6-5)













In the hunt:

Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

Carolina Panthers (6-5)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6)

Green Bay Packers (4-6-1)

Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

Detroit Lions (4-7)

New York Giants (3-8)

Arizona Cardinals (2-9)

San Francisco 49ers (2-9)



















