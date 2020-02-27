Plenty of NFL stars speak out against CBA proposal

Steven Psihogios
Yahoo Sports Canada

The NFLPA Board of Player representatives voted in favour of the newly proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement, pushing the proposal to the full player membership for a vote.

But the proposal, which includes a 17-game regular-season schedule, hasn’t been well received by some of the league’s biggest stars.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who was vocal with his opposition of the proposed CBA during the player rep. meetings on Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, took to Twitter to further voice his stance.

Having Rodgers’ back on Twitter was teammate OT David Bakhtiari and San Francisco 49ers DB Richard Sherman, who both shared similar feelings to the Packers star.


Other influential players from around the league, like Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, have also chimed in, objecting to the proposed deal.

However, maybe the most vocal about his displeasure for the potential agreement was Pittsburgh Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey, who made his feelings well-known in this NSFW video.

While these star players stand firmly defiant to this new deal, it will be interesting to see in the upcoming weeks how other NFL players vote on this matter.

