Plenty of NFL stars speak out against CBA proposal

The NFLPA Board of Player representatives voted in favour of the newly proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement, pushing the proposal to the full player membership for a vote.

But the proposal, which includes a 17-game regular-season schedule, hasn’t been well received by some of the league’s biggest stars.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who was vocal with his opposition of the proposed CBA during the player rep. meetings on Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, took to Twitter to further voice his stance.

Having Rodgers’ back on Twitter was teammate OT David Bakhtiari and San Francisco 49ers DB Richard Sherman, who both shared similar feelings to the Packers star.





Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

Other influential players from around the league, like Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, have also chimed in, objecting to the proposed deal.

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first.



ALL @NFL players deserve the same.



WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today’s satisfaction.



I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

However, maybe the most vocal about his displeasure for the potential agreement was Pittsburgh Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey, who made his feelings well-known in this NSFW video.

Maurkice Pouncey is strongly against the CBA. He posted this (NSFW) a couple hours ago:



“I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.” pic.twitter.com/hp4AqlG7Qu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 26, 2020

While these star players stand firmly defiant to this new deal, it will be interesting to see in the upcoming weeks how other NFL players vote on this matter.

