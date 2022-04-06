NFL Players Enjoy Financial Education Weekend With Houston-Based Private Wealth Advisor at Ameriprise Financial

Local Advisor hosts NFL players from across the country to a weekend of education and fun.

HOUSTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston-based Private Wealth Advisor and NFLPA-Registered Player Financial Advisor Crawford "Mickey" McGill, CFP®, CRPC®, AAMS®, APMA®, held his first annual Wisdom & Wealth Weekend for professional athletes. It was a weekend of financial literacy and fun for several NFL and CFL players at the offices of Ameriprise Financial.

"Today's professional athletes aren't just worried about playing their sports, they're interested in having a social impact, creating transformational wealth, charitable giving, and inspiring future athletes," said McGill. "My goal is to ensure that athletes are equipped with the financial tools and leadership mindset to enable them to create a legacy for themselves and their communities."

While in Houston, the players had the opportunity to meet with the sixth-grade winner of the Golden Ticket Award from Legacy the School of Sport Sciences. This award is given to outstanding students to recognize their hard work. The Golden Ticket Award included joining McGill and the professional athletes in a suite for the Rockets game on Friday, April 1.

Some of the players that made it to Houston for the event are Grant Delpit (Safety, Cleveland Browns), AJ Green (Cornerback, Cleveland Browns), Cory Littleton (Linebacker, Panthers), Cyril Grayson (Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), TJ Slaton (Defense Tackle, Green Bay Packers), and Tim White (Wide Receiver, CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats).

McGill graduated from Hampton University with a degree in Business Management. He has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has been recognized by his company's Circle of Success for seven years (top 310 advisors).

As a Private Wealth Advisor and NFLPA-Registered Player Financial Advisor, McGill provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact McGill at crawford.m.mcgill@ampf.com or 713-260-5855.

Photo of Crawford "Mickey" McGill and Wisdom & Wealth guests.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.mickeymcgill.com.

