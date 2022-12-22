NFL player props: Jets' Zach Wilson hits the runway vs. Jaguars

Thursday night's matchup between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars won't answer the most pressing question on all of our minds ("Who would win in an actual fight between a jet and a jaguar?"), but it will further sculpt out the AFC playoff picture. The Jets are a game behind in the wild-card race, while Tennessee's tailspin has allowed the Jags to inch within a game of the AFC South leader. Here are three player props on BetMGM that I like in tonight's game:

Zach Wilson over 11.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is likely Wilson's last chance to showcase his talents before QB Mike White returns from a rib injury. His mobility and elusiveness are part of that package. Jacksonville pressures quarterbacks at the sixth-highest rate (24.2%) but has a tough time taking them down, recording the fifth-fewest sacks this season. The Jags surrender the sixth-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks (24.4). Wilson has cashed this prop in two of his last three outings.

Zach Wilson under 17.5 pass completions (-130)

The weather forecast for this game is looking uglier by the second, driving the point total down from its 39.5 opening to a current total of 37. If being an inaccurate quarterback is cool, consider Wilson Miles Davis. The second-year QB ranks last in the NFL in completion percentage (60%) and rarely targets his running backs for gimme completions (2.9 completions per game). Now throw in some heavy rain and sustained winds in the 20 mph range.

Jamal Agnew over 8.5 receiving yards (-115)

If you squint while watching Jags games, Agnew is like a light version of Deebo Samuel. His usage has increased in recent weeks, seeing at least three targets in four of his last five games. With Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed clamping down on Jacksonville's top receiving options Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, I expect to see some opportunities for Swagnew tonight. He's worth a sprinkle to score the game's first touchdown at 22-to-1.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs toward the end zone during the fourth quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 6. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com, StatMuse and CBS Sports.