NFL player props: Aaron Rodgers is a live wire in Baltimore

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the NFL this week, there aren't as many player props available to bet as we usually get. In addition to the two player props I'll be playing on BetMGM, I'll also be on a few game props. Let's make like Doja Cat and get into it (yuh):

A.J. Green over 52.5 receiving yards

The temporary loss of DeAndre Hopkins opens up 6.4 extra targets per game for Arizona pass-catchers. Green is the second-most targeted Cardinal this season and will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Hopkins' absence. He's in a superb spot against the Lions, whose pass defense ranks 31st in yards per attempt on the year and 27th in yards per game over their last three outings. Green has hit this prop in seven of his last 10 games.

Aaron Rodgers longest passing completion over 38.5 yards

Baltimore has been burned for more 40-plus yard completions than any other team in the NFL. Safety Chuck Clark was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and will miss this matchup, leaving the Ravens secondary with zero of the starters they entered the season with. Baltimore's defense ranks first in opponent rushing yards allowed, so expect Green Bay to exploit its advantages in the passing game. Rodgers has a completion of at least 41 yards in seven of 12 games this year, including three of his last four.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a completion of at least 41 yards in seven of 12 games this year (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports).

Coach's challenge game props

In the four weeks since I wrote about the edge offered by the game prop, "Which team will be the first to use a coach's challenge," the system has gone 7-1. Here are the three plays for Sunday, along with the head coach's average percentage of games in which he's used a challenge:

Miami Dolphins (42.2%) vs. New York Jets (0%)

San Francisco 49ers (39%) vs. Atlanta Falcons (7.7%)

Dallas Cowboys (21.1%) vs. New York Giants (6.9%)

Stats provided by teamrankings.com, CBS Sports, and nfl.com.