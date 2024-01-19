NFL Player Kyle Juszczyk Gushes Over Wife Kristin As Taylor Swift Rocks Her Design

San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk took time to commend his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, this week as her fashion career reaches new heights.

Kristin Juszczyk designed the custom puffer jacket worn by Taylor Swift as she braved freezing temperatures at last Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins playoff game. Emblazoned on Swift’s jacket was the No. 87 in honor of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift isn’t Kristin Juszczyk’s first celebrity client, with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and “Twilight” actor Taylor Lautner were also recently spotted in her designs. Such A-list endorsements have generated enormous buzz (and, it seems, a surge in demand) for her Designs by Kristin brand, and her husband couldn’t be prouder.

Taylor Swift's custom puffer jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of NFL player Kyle Juszczyk.

“[It’s been] pure joy just to see her get that recognition,” Kyle Juszczyk told The Athletic on Tuesday. “She’s been grinding for years now, she’s been working so hard. So I’m so happy to see her get her stuff out there, everybody see it, and people recognize that it was hers.”

With regard to his wife’s creative process, Kyle Juszczyk said she’s been known to spend “20 hours” working on a single jacket.

“At times, I’m waking up at 3 or 4 in the morning, and she’s not in bed,” he explained. “She’s downstairs, she’s working. So she really, really has been grinding.”

Prior to Tuesday’s interview, Kyle Juszczyk made sure to hype up Kristin’s work on X, formerly Twitter, just as Swift’s game day ensemble was making waves.

“Made by my wife!!” he wrote after someone posted footage of Swift entering Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Sharing a video from ESPN’s Adam Schefter showing the details of Swift’s look, he gushed: “She’s an absolute star!”

San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk made sure to hype up his wife's work on X as Swift’s game day ensemble was making waves.

Not surprisingly, some on social media have compared Kyle Juszczyk’s remarks favorably to those of Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens, who is married to Biles. In recent weeks, Owens has made headlines after admitting he didn’t recognize his future wife, the most decorated gymnast in history, after connecting with her on a dating app.

Kristin Juszczyk seems poised to continue her rise, reportedly gaining more than 400,000 followers on social media after Swift wore her jacket.

“Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in,” she told California’s KRON-TV this week. “For me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes of things I wear in my everyday life.”

As Kyle Juszczyk pointed out, many have mistaken his wife’s designs for more commercial sportswear ― which is why he feels extra motivated to ensure she gets appropriate credit.

“At first the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on,” he told The Athletic. “We got to let these people know it was all Kristin.”

