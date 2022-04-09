NFL player Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car in Florida: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being struck by a car in South Florida, according to ESPN.

Haskins, 24, was in Florida training with other Steelers players, ESPN reported.

ABC News is working to confirm details of the incident.

The Steelers confirmed Haskins' sudden passing.

PHOTO: Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Penn. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images, FILE)

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement Saturday. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many," he continued. "I am truly heartbroken."

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Haskins was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round in 2019. He signed with the Steelers in 2021 and was a backup to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh last season.

PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman/AP, File)

Prior to being drafted, the New Jersey native attended Ohio State University, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award as the best player in the Big Ten and earned the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards.

He is survived by his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins.

