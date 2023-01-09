NFL player Damar Hamlin leaves Cincinnati hospital a week after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has been released from hospital in Cincinnati and is returning to Buffalo just one week after suffering a cardiac arrest in an NFL game.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped nine minutes into last Monday’s match against the Cincinnati Bengals when he collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin had been recovering at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but was released on Monday to continue his recovery at hospital in Buffalo.

He tweeted: “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

He added: “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

The Bills, who beat the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday in their first game back since the incident, released a statement on social media, quoting the hospital, which read: “We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo.

“He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery.”