NFL picks, predictions against spread for Week 9: Patriots clear Ravens; Packers ice Chargers; Colts stop Steelers

It's time once again to get a jump on making NFL picks and predictions for the week ahead. Week 9 brings only 14 more games with four teams on bye, but there are plenty of great matchups to break down and for which to pick winners both straight up and against the spread.

There are only two double-digit point favorites at home against lowly opponents while everything else across the board is very tight this week. There's a good mix of road underdogs and virtual tossup games, too, including Thursday Night Football and an early morning Sunday kickoff (for us in the U.S.) for another London game.

That won't stop us from boldly going into our Week 9 fearless forecast for all our NFL projected game results:

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions against the spread

Game of the Week: New England Patriots (-4) at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The Patriots' offense isn't all that explosive at the moment with a limited running game and short on deep threats. The Ravens can be explosive, using the power running of Lamar Jackson and their traditional backs to set up downfield shots off play-action. This feels like a low-scoring defensive struggle as Tom Brady will see the field compressed and Jackson will be contained more in the pocket by Bill Belichick's coverage and spying schemes. Brady is more adept at getting the ball out quickly in the short-to-intermediate passing game, while Jackson will be hung out to dry more trying to escape the pocket and hit on home runs.

Pick: Patriots win 23-16 and cover the spread.

Game of the Midweek: San Francisco 49ers (-10) at Arizona Cardinals

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video

This is a battle of No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa. The 49ers' rookie defensive end is red-hot getting to the passer. The Cardinals' rookie quarterback has seen his pass protection have issues and he's shorthanded on weapons with top running backs, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds on track to miss the game and newcomer Kenyan Drake stuck in a bad matchup. The 49ers will keep this simple, dominating on both lines of scrimmage as their backs and offensive line smash in the running game to set up the teeing off on the other side of the ball.

Pick: 49ers win 24-10 and cover the spread.

Upset of the Week: Jacksonville Jaguars (+3) over Houston Texans in London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

The Jaguars will take this latest "home" game as Gardner Minshew faces the much easier pass defense to manipulate than Deshaun Waston. Without J.J. Watt, Minshew will have plenty of time to throw and buy more with his legs. Watson played out of his mind to save the Texans last week but even with some holes in the middle coverage because on injuries, the Jaguars' strong edge pass rush will be a concern. You know they''ll be rocking the 'stache in the U.K. and Minshew can reel in more neutral British NFL fans beyond Fulham.

Pick: Jaguars win 24-20.

Lock of the Week: Green Bay Packers (-3.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Remember when all those Wisconsin Badgers fans consistently invaded the Rose Bowl? This will be like that, only in a much smaller venue in Carson instead of Pasadena and only in November instead of January. The Cheeseheads will be out in full force to outnumber the Bolts faithful, making this much like the home-field advantage the Chargers didn't enjoy against the Steelers. Fire up the Todd Rundgren and "Go Pack Go!" chants as Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams all stay hot together in L.A. while Philip Rivers succumbs to the big-play pass defense of Green Bay.

Pick: Packers win 34-24 and cover the spread.

Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Redskins will likely need to turn back to rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins with Case Keenum concussed and this is a brutal start to make on the road. They will do their best to stay in it by running often with Adrian Peterson, but the equally ageless Frank Gore will have the stronger power running day against the weaker front. The Bills will want to make amends for the Eagles loss and will rebound defensively here with Tre'Davious White limiting rookie Terry McLaurin.

Pick: Bills win 23-10 and cover the spread.

Tennessee Titans at Carolina Panthers (-3 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

This will be Ryan Tannehill against Kyle Allen, but it really will be Derrick Henry vs. Christian McCaffrey. The Titans are good against the run but they can give up some long bursts at times. The Panthers were totally confused and got gashed against the 49ers. Eventually, the quarterbacks will need to put it up in the air and Allen's versatile weapons are a little more reliable than Tannehill's. Carolina will shake off the San Francisco debacle with a close win over the scrappy visitors from Nashville.

Pick: Panthers win 23-20 but fail to cover the spread.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Eagles got well with a heavy dose of improved defense and the running game in Buffalo. The Bears' defense is showing a lot more holes than last season, including against the run and in the middle of the field in coverage. Look for former Bear Jordan Howard to exact revenge by powering through for another solid day with other key backs hurting while the Bears also will be lost against tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. The Eagles' secondary is still bad, but Mitchell Trubisky is worse and will succumb to the pass rush in one-dimensional mode.

Pick: Eagles win 27-20 and cover the spread.

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs (TBD)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Vikings probably will get a break with Patrick Mahomes expected to miss one more game. They should follow the Packers' lead and make this a heavy Dalvin Cook rushing and receiving game given Kansas City's defensive front and linebacker issues. Minnesota will see great matchups for both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, while Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce find it a tad tougher. Having Kirk Cousins vs. Matt Moore gives the visitors the slightest welcome advantage as the Chiefs drop their fourth straight at Arrowhead.

Pick: Vikings win 27-24.

New York Jets (-5 1/2) at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

This might have been a trap game for the Jets but they are well aware how much they need this one after bad defeats to the Patriots and Jaguars. The Dolphins are on a short week while the Jets should use this as a get-well game for what should be a much better offense with Sam Darnold at the controls, the one we saw against the Cowboys. Adam Gase gets revenge on his former team by hopefully overcorrecting with a lot of Le'Veon Bell in his favorite city.

Pick: Jets win 24-20 but fail to cover the spread.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (PK)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Colts are simply the more complete team capable of winning both low-scoring slugfests and high-scoring shootouts. The Steelers will try to grind this game away with the run, but the Colts will execute that same style of game plan better. Their offensive line protects Jacoby Brissett and opens holes for Marlon Mack well, while the same level of results won't come for Mason Rudolph and James Conner.

Pick: Colts win 27-23.

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders (-2.5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

The Raiders' offense is humming and will face little resistance from the Lions' defense when deploying mostly Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller around Derek Carr. Jacobs will allow Oakland to run the ball better than Detroit, which is stuck with an ineffective committee. Matthew Stafford will try to save the day with big passes to Kenny Golladay, but it won't be quite enough.

Pick: Raiders win 27-24 and cover the spread.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks (-6 1/2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

The Bucs are very good against the run and the Seahawks also tend to take away the traditional power rushing attack with Bobby Wagner. So this game will pretty much be Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston letting the ball loose downfield, each passing to their wide array of weapons who can create matchup issues for both coverages. It's a whole lot easier to trust Wilson to commit zero turnovers, while it's expected and implied every week that Winston will have multiple giveaways.

Pick: Seahawks win 30-23 and cover the spread.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-1 1/2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Browns had a nice game out in Denver last December with Baker Mayfield building his momentum as a rookie quarterback. This matchup will be tough for him against a sound pass rush and tough coverage, but the Broncos have tended to have issues against better, more explosive running backs built like Nick Chubb. This is a running game and defense-dominated game for Cleveland as Myles Garrett will have run going after fill-in QB Brandon Allen behind shaky edge protection.

Pick: Browns win 24-10 and cover the spread.

Dallas Cowboys (-7) at New York Giants

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Cowboys are coming off a bye and already have the recent memory of losing a trap game in MetLife Stadium against the Jets. They will come out fine-tuned offensively with Ezekiel Elliott running well and setting up big plays in the passing game as is their usual mojo with Kellen More. Daniel Jones will hang in there, but eventually Dallas' edge on the defensive front will come through as he won't get to hit any deep balls and will be stuck throwing a lot of balls into tight coverage.

Pick: Cowboys win 27-19 and cover the spread.

Stats of the Week:

Week 8 record straight up: 12-3

Week 8 record against the spread: 7-8

Season record straight up: 83-36

Season record against the spread: 68-47

Upsets of the Week: 5-3

Locks of the Week: 4-4











