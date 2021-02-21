Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews announce baby girl's arrival

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl to the world this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced on Instagram that his first child with Matthews, his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

He shared a photo of the baby's little hand grabbing his finger, with Matthews' hand on top. The picture is taken looking at her upper chest and shows a sparkling necklace with "Sterling" on it for baby Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Matthews shared the same announcement photo and included the baby is 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She shared an Instagram post earlier on Saturday of pinked-out Instagram photos with the caption, "Ready to meet you baby girl."

After the couple announced her arrival, Sterling was officially welcomed as the newest city resident by Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Welcome to Kansas City, Sterling Mahomes! Congratulations to Mother and Father. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 21, 2021

It marks the a whirlwind calendar year for the couple, who have been together since they were teenagers. Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. They announced their engagement in September at the same time Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring and shortly thereafter shared the impending arrival of a baby. They shared a video of the gender reveal on Oct. 21, 2021, with Mahomes using the Girl Dad hashtag popularized after Kobe Bryant's death.

Mahomes, 25, took the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago. He said during Super Bowl week he hoped Matthews, who is a co-owner of the NWSL's FC Kansas City, didn't go into labor early.

Story continues

Instead, Sterling arrived perfectly in time for the young star quarterback to have a few months of offseason to spend with his growing family.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: