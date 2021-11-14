Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make Rams debut on Monday vs. 49ers

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind of activity for Odell Beckham Jr., and it looks like it's going to culminate with all eyes on him on Monday night.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckham is expected to make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night when they face the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham only signed with the Rams on Thursday, just two days after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent following a disastrous three-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. Given the tight timeframe between Thursday and Monday, it wasn't a sure thing that Beckham would make his debut for the Rams in Week 10, but their staff is apparently satisfied with the progress he's made since taking his physical on Friday.

According to Rapoport, Beckham watched practice on Friday, then fully participated in practice and the walk-through on Saturday. While Rapoport said that Beckham will "barely know the Rams' playbook" by the time Monday rolls around, OBJ reportedly spent extra time on Saturday working with offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to absorb whatever he could.

The goal isn't to have him know everything by game time, but for him to know a handful of plays so the Rams can involve him in the game right away. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's also possible that OBJ could return punts, something that he's done just once since 2019.

However the Rams manage to get OBJ into the game, they're going to need him. Wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday and will miss the rest of the season, so OBJ is suddenly even more vital to the Rams than he was the day he was signed.

Numerous teams made offers

Beckham reportedly preferred the Rams or the Green Bay Packers as landing spots after he cleared waivers on Tuesday, but many other teams made offers to secure his services. According to Rapoport, besides the Rams, OBJ received offers from the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Packers.

The Packers reportedly offered Beckham the veteran's minimum, while the rest of the teams offered him around $1 million with incentives. The Pittsburgh Steelers also reportedly made Beckham an offer, but according to Rapoport, they sent it too late to receive any serious consideration.