NFL odds this week: Early spreads, betting lines and favorites for Week 3 games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the field during the first half of the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's take a first look at the early NFL Week 3 odds, via DraftKings:

Giants at 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers (-10)

Moneyline: 49ers (-470); Giants (+360)

Over/under: 45

Falcons at Lions odds

Spread: Lions (-5.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-218); Falcons (+180)

Over/under: 47

Chargers at Vikings odds

Spread: Chargers (-1)

Moneyline: Chargers (-115); Vikings (-105)

Over/under: 51

Saints at Packers odds

Spread: Packers (-2)

Moneyline: Packers (-125); Saints (+105)

Over/under: 43

Texans at Jaguars odds

Spread: Jaguars (-9)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-395); Texans (+310)

Over/under: 45.5

Broncos at Dolphins odds

Spread: Dolphins (-6.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (278); Broncos (+225)

Over/under: 47

Titans at Browns odds

Spread: Browns (-4.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-198); Titans (+164)

Over/under: 42

Bills at Commanders odds

Spread: Bills (-6.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-270); Commanders (+220)

Over/under: 45.5

Colts at Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens (-8)

Moneyline: Ravens (+375); Colts (+295)

Over/under: 44.5

Patriots at Jets odds

Spread: Patriots (-2)

Moneyline: Patriots (-125); Jets (+105)

Over/under: 38

Panthers at Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks (4.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-198); Panthers (+164)

Over/under: 43

Bears at Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs (-12.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (+600); Bears (+455)

Over/under: 49

Cowboys at Cardinals odds

Spread: Cowboys (-12.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (+600); Cardinals (+440)

Over/under: 44

Steelers at Raiders odds

Spread: Steelers (-1)

Moneyline: Steelers (-115); Raiders (-105)

Over/under: 44.5

Eagles at Buccaneers odds

Spread: Eagles (-6.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-290); Buccaneers (+235)

Over/under: 45

Rams at Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals (-6.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-285); Rams (+230)

Over/under: 46.5

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL odds, spreads and betting lines: First look at Week 3 games