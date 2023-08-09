Last year at this time, bettors were loading up on Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions to win NFL Coach of the Year.

Campbell was the betting favorite due to all the action on him. About one-third of all money bet on Coach of the Year at BetMGM was on Campbell. He didn't win.

Did that dissuade bettors from taking Campbell again? Nope.

The Lions coach is again the favorite to win Coach of the Year and once again he's getting most of the bets. Of all the money bet on the award, 33.6% is on Campbell, about the same amount as last season. No other coach is above 10%. Campbell is BetMGM's biggest liability for that award.

Again.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Dan Campbell favored to win NFL Coach of the Year

Part of Campbell's popularity among bettors goes back to Michigan.

Michigan fans love betting on their teams. The local teams are always among the most-bet teams in futures markets, and the players from the Detroit teams get a lot of action too.

As a result of all the betting action on Campbell, he's the favorite to win Coach of the Year at +900. Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts are next at +1100.

Campbell's personality makes him one of the more recognizable NFL coaches. He came in with an ex-player's mentality, famously saying he wanted his players to bite off opponents' kneecaps. Then the Lions were featured on "Hard Knocks" and he was a star of that show. The Lions are one of the buzzy teams of the offseason after a strong finish to last season, and it makes sense to like Campbell again in the Coach of the Year market.

Maybe bettors just plan to keep betting Campbell until he wins the award.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches drills during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Lions finished strong last season

Last season didn't go quite as the Lions hoped. They had high hopes but started 1-6. For a while it seemed like Campbell could be on the hot seat.

Then things changed. The Lions got hot and went 8-2 the rest of the way, including a memorable Week 18 win at the Green Bay Packers that kept their divisional rivals out of the playoffs. The Lions didn't make the playoffs themselves, but they entered the offseason with a lot of optimism.

After a good offseason the Lions are favored to win the NFC North. If Detroit does win the division, it'll be their first division title in 30 years. That would get a lot of attention, and Campbell would likely get Coach of the Year votes.

Plenty of bettors see that path for Campbell to win the award. And if he doesn't win it, they'll probably try again next season.