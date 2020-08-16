NFL odds: Bengals as AFC's No. 1 seed? Someone bet to win $1.2 million on that at BetMGM

The Cincinnati Bengals were the worst team in the NFL last season. They got the top pick in the draft, and they earned it.

One bettor in Las Vegas was undeterred.

BetMGM said Sunday morning that a bettor in Las Vegas made an interesting and possibly lucrative bet on the Bengals. He or she placed $5,000 on the Bengals to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

It would pay $1.2 million.





Bengals have 240-to-1 odds to be AFC’s top seed

There are endless ways to bet the NFL season on future bets at BetMGM, and the Bengals bet is a unique one.

If the Bengals do get the No. 1 seed in the AFC it would pay a cool 240-to-1 on that bet. The Bengals haven’t been that bad the past 15 years, winning division titles in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015. They couldn’t win a playoff game in any of their postseason appearances under Marvin Lewis, but postseason success doesn’t matter for the bet.

Of course, there’s good reason the Bengals are 240-to-1. They’re in a stacked division. The Baltimore Ravens have second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +650 (the Kansas City Chiefs recently inched ahead of them at +600). The Pittsburgh Steelers could take a nice step forward with Ben Roethlisberger back. The Cleveland Browns have talent, though it hasn’t resulted in much lately.

And the Bengals are coming off a 2-14 season. Still, someone has hope.

Running back Joe Mixon is part of an intriguing Bengals offense. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) More

Bengals should be improved

The Bengals drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick. If he’s good the Bengals could be much improved. There’s talent around him like running back Joe Mixon and receivers A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Still, going all the way from 2-14 to the top seed in the AFC is a stretch even if Burrow is amazing right away.

The Bengals’ over/under win total at BetMGM is just 5.5. They’d probably need to win 13 or 14 to get the top seed, considering how good the Ravens and Chiefs are.

But if the Bengals do have that storybook season, one bettor will be really, really happy.









