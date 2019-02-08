NFL notebook: Cardinals ink CB Alford

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns Nov 11, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) lands on his head after a defending a touchdown catch by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals acquired the pass defense help they were looking for, signing former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford to a three-year contract on Thursday.

The deal has a $22.5 million base that can go up to $24 million with incentives, according to NFL Network. Alford has a $13.5 million guarantee.

Alford, 30, was released by the Falcons this week in what was described as a cost-cutting move. He was set to make $8.5 million with the Falcons in 2019.

Alford started in every game he has played in each of the past five seasons. He appeared in 88 games for the Falcons (76 starts) since 2013. He has 10 interceptions, returning two that he returned for touchdowns.

--If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to place the transition tag on running back Le'Veon Bell, it's because they plan to trade him and not because they want him back, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Starting on Feb. 19, teams can place a transition or franchise tag on a player. The team then has 15 days (until March 5) to decide whether to use the designation.

The transition tag, which is expected to carry a one-season value of $9.5 million to $14.5 million, would give the Steelers a chance to match any offer Bell receives from another team. Bell sat out the entire 2018 season rather than play under the franchise tag.

--Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and Oakland Athletics first-round pick Kyler Murray of Oklahoma is on the NFL's official list of participants for the scouting combine in Indianapolis that begins later this month.

The league officially released the list, suggesting Murray will participate in the event, which runs from Feb. 26 through March 4. However, Murray has not confirmed that he will attend the combine, nor has he specified yet whether he will choose to play football or baseball.

Murray could attend spring training with the A's, with position players set to report on Feb. 15.

--New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession during a raid at his home last month, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Onyemata, 26, received a misdemeanor citation after the Jan. 29 incident in the Elmwood suburb of New Orleans, authorities said.

According to a report in The Advocate, a sheriff's office narcotics investigator received a tip "that a quantity of marijuana products" were going to be at an apartment. Capt. Jason Rivarde said that police obtained a search warrant and raided the apartment, which was Onyemata's. Authorities found marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder during the search, Rivarde said.

--Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to limit his no-look passes to the football field.

The Chiefs star won't be playing in any more pickup basketball games, with Kansas City general manager Brett Veach emphatically rejecting that extracurricular activity in a radio appearance.

Earlier this week, a video quickly went viral in the Kansas City area featuring the 23-year-old NFL MVP competing in a pickup game at a local gym.

--Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin is set to join the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff as offensive quality control coach, according to multiple media reports.

Austin, 34, who spent 10 years in the NFL and most recently had been in the Cowboys' scouting department, will join the staff of head coach Kyle Shanahan. Austin played for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, the same year Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there.

Austin, who also played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, had 361 career receptions for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns. In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, he had 301 of those catches for 4,481 yards and 34 TDs.

--New Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor's staff is coming together, with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan heading the list of four new offensive assistants.

The Bengals also hired offensive line coach Jim Turner, assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin and tight ends coach James Casey.

--The Indianapolis Colts announced they have brought back assistant coach Howard Mudd for a second stint with the team, reuniting him with head coach Frank Reich.

Mudd, who served as offensive line coach for the Colts from 1998-2009, has been hired as a senior offensive assistant. He worked with Reich on the staffs of former Colts head coaches Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell.

--The Green Bay Packers announced Luke Butkus, the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, has joined new head coach Matt LaFleur's staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

The younger Butkus has prior NFL coaching experience with the Bears (2007-10), Seattle Seahawks (2010-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15).

--Field Level Media