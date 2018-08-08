NFL notebook: Browns WR Callaway cited for pot

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Per the Strongsville (Ohio) report, Callaway was stopped at 2:59 a.m. Sunday after he was seen failing to yield to oncoming traffic. The officer found his driver's license to be suspended and "a small amount" of marijuana was found under the driver's seat. Deputy Chief John Janowski said the latter offense was regarded as a minor misdemeanor based on the amount Callaway possessed.

"This is surprising to me," head coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday, adding that he's "glad it's happening now" rather than during the regular season.

Jackson was uncertain if Callaway would play Thursday when the Browns visit the New York Giants for their preseason opener. Callaway -- who became a starter when the team traded 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman on Sunday evening -- has a court hearing Thursday morning in Strongsville.

--Nick Foles sat out practice again, and the Philadelphia Eagles are unlikely to put their prized backup quarterback on the field Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP in February, said he had spasms in his neck and throwing shoulder, adding that the injury is related to excessive throwing during training camp.

Starter Carson Wentz said Tuesday he is "frustrated" not to be medically cleared for contact. Wentz is out Thursday and might not play in the preseason as he recovers from knee surgery he underwent in December. He told reporters while he hopes to play during the preseason, "I think I'll be fine if I don't get out there."

--Nine months removed from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a good chance of suiting up in Thursday's preseason opener.

Asked if Watson -- who had surgery to repair his right ACL on Nov. 8 -- is more or less likely to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters, "I'd say more likely."

O'Brien added that the coaches' plan for how to divide reps at Arrowhead Stadium has yet to be finalized. If Watson plays, it will likely be for only a series or two, with Brandon Weeden, Joe Webb and perhaps Stephen Morris expected to play most of the game.

--Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left practice with a left foot injury and did not return, but ESPN reported that the injury was not serious.

Bosa hobbled off the field with his shoe off and without assistance. Rookie third-round defensive tackle Justin Jones also left practice early after hurting his ankle. It was unclear how severe Jones' injury was.

The Chargers have been bitten by injuries in recent years and already lost tight end Hunter Henry (torn ACL) and cornerback Jason Verrett (torn Achilles) for the 2018 season.

--Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito called out Mike Zimmer on Twitter after the Minnesota Vikings coach denied his team had interest in the free agent.

"No interest and totally false," Zimmer told reporters when asked about Incognito telling TMZ the Vikings reached out to him. "Tweet that."

Incognito appeared to take quick notice of the quote, tweeting, "Mike Zimmer is a (expletive) LIAR!!" Incognito proceeded to tweet screenshots of what he said were texts between himself and late Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano. In the texts with "Coach," Incognito says, "You know I would love (to) play for you. You guys have a great situation. Zimmer is the man," after "Coach" says, "Wish I could get u going, never know."

--Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident wide receiver Doug Baldwin will be ready for the team's regular-season opener, but he's less sure about defensive end Dion Jordan.

"Doug for sure," Caroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "Dion, we won't know until we get him back out. We know exactly what's going on with Doug. He's going to be able to make it back barring setbacks of some kind."

ESPN reported last week that Baldwin will miss most, if not all, of the preseason with a sore knee. Jordan has spent all of camp on the physically unable to perform list while battling what Carroll called a "stress issue" in his shin, an injury that is unrelated to the knee 'scope Jordan had on his other leg earlier this offseason.

--Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown participated in the team's walkthrough practice but will not play Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason opener for both teams.

Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Brown out for Thursday night but said Brown would resume full football activities after Week 1 of the preseason. Tomlin said Brown's minor quad strain is behind him.

Brown missed five days with the injury.

--Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. opened up about his struggles with depression during his playing days.

Smith's revelation in an essay for NFL.com comes days after Brian Dawkins delivered a powerful message about depression during his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech over the weekend, which Smith alluded to early in his writing.

"It's crucial for everyone to know that acknowledging personal struggles isn't a sign of weakness, but one of strength," Smith wrote. "Too often taboo, depression is shut behind closed doors -- especially in a tough-guy sport like football, with a social media environment that glorifies successes and status. ...My advice to anyone suffering from mental health issues -- and specifically athletes who can relate -- is this: Ask for help."

--Wide receiver Corey Coleman passed his physical with the Buffalo Bills and practiced for the first time, completing his trade from the Cleveland Browns that was initiated Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Coleman "pondered his options" before joining Buffalo, seemingly suggesting Coleman considered choosing not to report. Later Tuesday, Schefter backtracked from that report, tweeting that multiple people, including Coleman, said the wideout did not balk about joining the Bills, driving to Rochester at 7 a.m. Monday.

Coleman told reporters he's focusing on moving forward despite disappointment about being dealt after two seasons with the Browns, saying, "I can't even explain how much I love this coaching staff and our GM (Brandon Beane). I don't want to let them down. I know they are doing everything possible to help me succeed."

--Carolina Panthers starting left guard Amini Silatolu will have surgery on Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced.

No timetable was given for his return, but Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion said Silatolu "will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis." The Panthers already lost right tackle Daryl Williams indefinitely after he sustained a dislocated right patellar and torn medial collateral ligament on July 28.

Silatolu, who turns 30 in September, is the favorite to replace departed All-Pro Andrew Norwell, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason on a five-year, $66.5 million deal, a record for a guard at the time. The Panthers listed Silatolu as the starter at left guard in their first depth chart released Sunday.

--One of the top free agents remaining on the market, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, visited the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN, Breeland worked out for the Patriots and is headed home, with plans to stay in touch. The cornerback has reportedly taken five visits to four other teams since May.

Breeland, 26, agreed to join the Carolina Panthers on a three-year, $24 million contract in March but had the deal nullified when he failed to pass a physical due to a foot injury. Multiple reports at the time said Breeland required a skin graft on his foot after getting hurt on vacation after the season, but ESPN reported in July that Breeland was healthy again.

--Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen could miss the early part of the regular season because of a knee injury, according to an NFL.com report, but he appears to have avoided major injury.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sorensen, who missed practice Tuesday, hurt himself in a previous workout. NFL.com reported the prognosis could have been worse, but tests ruled out a torn anterior cruciate ligament for the fifth-year player.

Sorensen, 28, started 14 games last season for the Chiefs and was expected to maintain a starting role alongside veteran teammate Eric Berry. He often played linebacker in the team's dime sub-package last season.

--The Miami Dolphins announced they will move the site of their training facility closer to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County before the 2020 season.

The Dolphins have held training camp at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, about 8 miles south of their stadium, since 1993. However, plans are in place to build a privately funded complex on a site on the northwest side of Hard Rock Stadium in time for the 2020 season that will cost between $75 million and $80 million, according to multiple reports.

The Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to subsidize the move.

--Field Level Media