NFL notebook: Bears OT Massie gets hefty extension

The Chicago Bears retained a key piece of their offensive line, signing right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year extension on Saturday.

Terms were not announced, but NFL Network reported the deal is worth more than $8 million per year, a figure that would put him among the four highest-paid right tackles in the league.

Massie, 29, just finished his seventh season as a pro and third with Chicago after joining the team on a three-year, $18 million deal in March 2016. He has missed just four games over the last five seasons, all as a starter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Bobby has been an important part of our offensive line the past three years and has shown steady improvement during that time," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said in a statement. "Bobby has a tremendous work ethic and has displayed the kind of toughness and consistency we want in our players."

--Duke quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one touchdown and ran for another to claim MVP honors as the North Team overcame a 9-0 deficit and beat the South Team 34-24 at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The North, coached by Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders' staff, scored four touchdowns after halftime, starting with a 1-yard run from Jones at 10:20 of the third and a 19-yard pass from Jones to Massachusetts wideout Andy Isabella just 2:10 later.

Jones, who also connected on a deep ball off a flea-flicker, finished 8 of 11 for 115 yards. Isabella made seven grabs for a game-high 74 yards.

--Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in New York City early Saturday morning, the team has confirmed.

Bates, 25, was arrested around 3 a.m. after refusing to pay a cab fare, according to the New York Post.

Story continues

He also allegedly punched a police sergeant while being processed at the precinct, the Post reported. He was then reportedly subdued and taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

--The Tennessee Titans have hired former Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach Todd Downing to fill the same role, the team announced.

He replaces Arthur Smith, who was promoted to offensive coordinator. Downing, who is entering his 19th NFL season, served as the Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator for one season before joining the Vikings.

Downing, 38, will have star tight end Delanie Walker back in the fold when the season begins. Walker missed nearly all of 2018 after a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1.

--Field Level Media