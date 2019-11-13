NFL notebook: All 32 teams invited to Kaepernick workout San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick prepares to take the field before an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta.





Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an interview, and all 32 teams are invited. Video of both also will be made available to clubs.

According to ESPN, the league sent a memo to the teams that read in part: "Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them."





Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016 as a protest of racial injustice, settled a collusion grievance against the NFL in February, with the payout reported to be worth less than $10 million.





--The Cleveland Browns benched wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Sunday because he arrived late to the stadium, ESPN reported.





Cleveland.com reported that Callaway was tardy because he parked in a different lot than usual at FirstEnergy Stadium. The second-year wideout participated in pregame warmups, but was ruled inactive and did not play in Cleveland's 19-16 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills.





"I don't know if he'd gotten the message or not, but I'm not wavering," coach Freddie Kitchens said to reporters, confirming it was a one-game benching.





--Despite having an X-ray on his shoulder after the New York Giants' loss to the Jets on Sunday that was just another in a series of the 2-8 team's disappointments, running back Saquon Barkley plans to keep playing despite all the rumors regarding his status.





"The mindset of sitting me out and resting me for the rest of the season is beyond me," Barkley said via ESPN, which cited a source for the X-ray report. "I do not agree with it, and it won't happen. I'm going to keep going until I can't go anymore."





He finished with a career-low 1 yard on 13 carries against the Jets.





--The NFL revamped its schedule, moving two San Francisco 49ers games to prime time.





The first comes Nov. 24, when the 49ers' home game against the Green Bay Packers becomes the Sunday night matchup on NBC. The other is on Dec. 21., when the Los Angeles Rams play at San Francisco in an NFC West tilt starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.





--The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, according to two NFL Network reports.





Ellis, 28, played the last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut by the team in October.





Jones, 25, appeared in eight games (one start) for the Ravens this season. Mack, 22, is in his first season out of Texas A&M.





--The Jets placed right guard Brian Winters and tight end Chris Herndon on injured reserve.





Winters left Sunday's 34-27 victory against the Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib.





The team signed linebacker B.J. Bello and cornerback Kyron Brown to the active roster.





--49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sustained cartilage damage in his ribs during Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.





"He'll be day-to-day and probably end up being a game-time decision," Shanahan said of Sanders, who had an MRI exam on Tuesday morning after X-rays at Levi's Stadium on Monday night proved to be inconclusive.





Sanders tried to play through the injury sustained early in the game but went to the locker room soon after the second quarter started and did not return, finishing with two catches for 24 yards.





--With Adam Vinatieri enduring arguably the worst season of his prolific 24-year career, the Indianapolis Colts worked out four kickers.





Elliott Fry, Greg Joseph, Mike Nugent and Nick Rose participated in the workouts, according to multiple reports.





Vinatieri, 46, is the NFL's all-time leader in scoring (2,656 points) and made field goals (596) but has missed two extra point attempts and three field goal tries in the last three games.





--The Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Corn Elder off the Giants practice squad and waived guard Bryan Witzmann.





Drafted by the Panthers in 2017, Elder spent that season on injured reserve, then played 13 games for Carolina in 2018, making three tackles.





Witzmann, 29, signed with the Panthers on Sept. 23, four days after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins.





--The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Preston Brown, who joined the Bengals in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal.





Injuries limited Brown, 27, to just seven games last season, but in 2019, he started eight of nine games for the Bengals (0-9).





--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived former first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves.





Coach Bruce Arians benched Hargreaves in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals over what he perceived as a lack of hustle on a 55-yard catch by Arizona rookie receiver Andy Isabella.





--Former NFL quarterback Zeke Bratkowski, who threw for 65 touchdown passes over a 14-year career, died at his Florida home on Monday. He was 88.





His death follows that of former Packers quarterback Bart Starr by almost six months. A member of the Packers Hall of Fame, Bratkowski was Starr's backup during Green Bay's glory days of the 1960s.





