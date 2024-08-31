NFL not expected to suspend Rashee Rice before NFL opener on Thursday

Rashee Rice is expected to be in the starting lineup on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rice, a former standout at Richland High and SMU, will not be on the NFL’s exempt list after a series of offseason incidents.

“We don’t anticipate he’ll be placed on (the) commissioner’s exempt (list) unless there’s a material change in the case,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told reporters on Thursday.

A player placed on the commissioner’s exempt list is paid by his team but is prohibited from participating in practice or attending games. They also do not count against the team’s roster limit.

Rice has participated in the Chiefs’ offseason programs.

Rice, 24, was involved in a six-car crash on March 30 in Dallas that left seven people with injuries, including at least one woman who sustained “serious bodily injury” and another who was stranded on the highway with her 4-year-old son for about five hours after the crash.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. Police said Rice was going as fast as 119 mph on a Dallas freeway.

Rice emerged as one of the top offensive players for the Chiefs, setting franchise rookie marks in receptions (79), receiving yards (938) and touchdowns (seven). He won a Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime#. He had six catches for 39 yards in the game.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.