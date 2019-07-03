NFL-NFLPA talks about new CBA set to ramp up, report says

A new NFL collective bargaining agreement could be on the horizon.

According to ESPN, which cited sources close to the negotiations, discussions between the league and NFL Players Association are "set to intensify" this month in an effort to secure a new deal before the start of the upcoming regular season, the league's 100th year.

The report noted the two sides have scheduled negotiating sessions for July 17-19, marking the first time they will engage in talks for three straight days, and added that "the biggest and potentially most contentious issues are expected to be addressed" as well.

ProFootballTalk, citing a source with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations between both sides, reported Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a more involved role that puts him right in the middle of the discussions.

Jones has been known to ruffle a few feathers among both players and fellow owners, and he hasn't had the best relationship with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Nonetheless, Jones appears intent on getting a new deal done.

The current CBA is set to expire after the 2020 season. While there's no guarantee an agreement will be reached in the coming months, both sides are optimistic that they can find some middle ground without a work stoppage.