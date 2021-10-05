Jaguars owner Shad Khan says Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust and respect' after viral video

Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan called head coach Urban Meyer's behavior over the weekend "inexcusable" in a statement on Tuesday and added the first-year leader will need to "regain our trust and respect."

A video that went viral on social media over the weekend showed Meyer sitting at a bar with a woman who was not his wife dancing on him. It happened after the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, dropping their record to 0-4. Meyer stayed back as the team flew home to Jacksonville.

Khan's statement:

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Meyer delivered an awkward apology during a news conference on Monday. He said he had spoken to the team, which he said was receptive, and talked one-on-one with team leaders.

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction," Meyer said. "Just stupid."

"I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid, shouldn't have myself in that kind of position."

He often looked down at the podium and explained that he stayed back in Ohio, where he coached at Ohio State, to see his grandchildren and go to dinner with the family. He said he also apologized to his family and spoke with Khan, who he said was "very supportive."

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday still looking for their first win of Meyer's tenure.