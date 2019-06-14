NFL news and notes: Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky, Baker Mayfield make minicamp headlines

The quarterback position in the NFL is in good, young hands.

The 2018 season gave us a glimpse of what the future might look like with six playoff teams led by starting quarterbacks age 25 or younger, and it would have been seven if Carson Wentz wasn't injured.

Now with 2019 approaching, every report indicates the NFL's young crop of QBs is only getting better.

Here's a collection of news from around the league Friday:

Patrick Mahomes focused on footwork

It’s hard to imagine Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being any better than he was during his MVP season in 2018 — but he’s certainly trying.

Considering how incredible his arm already is, Mahomes told ESPN he’s focusing on his footwork this summer.

“I make a lot of off-scheduled plays, scrambling around and throwing the ball,” he said. “But there's so many little plays that I'll miss because my feet aren't in the right position and I rely too much on my arm.”

And if you need a reminder about how special Mahomes’ arm is, check out this rainmaker to rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman earlier this week:

Mitchell Trubisky attracts more praise for rapid improvement

The Bears offense last season, led by Mitchell Trubisky, wasn’t too shabby. But from all accounts, he’s a far better quarterback entering 2019.

“All I keep hearing this offseason is that Mitch Trubisky is making big steps and big improvements,” The Athletic’s Jay Glazer wrote in his Friday newsletter.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel shared a similar sentiment earlier this week calling Trubisky’s growth entering his second year in Matt Nagy’s offense a “drastic change from last year.”

“Us having a second year under our belt — the terminology, it’s expanded, it’s more detailed,” Gabriel said. “We know what Mitch wants. Mitch can kind of feel our speed, the tempo of what we’re doing. We’re connecting and also going outside the playbook of what (Matt) Nagy drew up on the lines…It’s kind of turned into ‘our offense.'”

Cardinals cut 2018 starting cornerback David Emerson

In a surprise move Thursday the Cardinals cut cornerback David Emerson, who started five games in 2018.

Emerson played six total games for Arizona last season and recorded 21 tackles and one interception.

Second-round pick Byron Murphy seems to be first in line to produce alongside free-agent signee Robert Alford with Amerson gone and Patrick Peterson set to serve a six-game suspension to start the year.

Playing with my name that is lethal dawg... pic.twitter.com/7gNmVXMHQp — Byron Murphy JR (@byronmurphy) June 14, 2019

Redskins to give Dwayne Haskins chance to start Week 1

First-round pick Dwayne Haskins isn’t presumed to start his rookie season on the sidelines.

Speaking to reporters after Washington's final day of minicamp, head coach Jay Gruden told reporters the “wild card” rookie quarterback out of Ohio State will start Week 1 if he outplays his competition.

"I'd be silly not to. He's put enough out there on tape to say he deserves a shot, without a doubt,” Gruden said (via ESPN.com). I don't know quite what he can do in the NFL in this system because it's new to him, but his ability warrants the fact that, hey, let's take a peek at this big son of a b—.”

Washington traded for Case Keenum in the offseason and also has Colt McCoy on the roster.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott forming connection with new WR

The conversation around Dak Prescott this offseason is largely financial. But on the field, he’s preparing for a career year with veteran receiver Randall Cobb, who Dallas signed as a free agent this offseason.

“He’s been great, honestly,” Prescott said (via dallascowboys.com). “An ex-quarterback (in high school), knows the game up and down, knows every aspect of it, knows when he’s in the read, what progression he is. When you have a guy like that, he’s going to get open, he knows how to get open. ...

“We’ve had a fast connection. You take something, approach something, go out there and he does it right the first time. When you have a guy like that, it allows you to cut the ball loose, it allows you to anticipate."

Before signing with Dallas, Cobb, 28, had spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Packers. He recorded 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in 2018.

Baker Mayfield causing no beef in Browns locker room

During Browns minicamp, a lot has been made about Baker Mayfield’s comments to Duke Johnson and his trade request.

However, receiver Jarvis Landry said no one in the organization is too concerned.

“I don’t think it will be difficult at all,” Landry told reporters Friday. “I say to you that it’s a non-issue. It’s not one we’re feeling any particular way about. It’s blown up from you guys’ end more than it really is.”

#Browns WR @God_Son80 says Baker Mayfield comments re: Duke Johnson are “a non-issue” and situation is “blown out of proportion” pic.twitter.com/jNO7uoLLUz — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 14, 2019

Johnson requested a trade from the Browns after the team picked up free agent running back Kareem Hunt this offseason.

Of the request, Mayfield said: “If we have guys that want to be here, they’ll show that, they’ll voice that. Obviously, he’s (Duke Johnson) going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you’re either on this train or you’re not, it’s moving. You can get out of the way or you can join us.’’

According to Johnson, the team has put his name on the block and is searching for suitors.