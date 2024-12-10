Advertisement
NFL news, injury updates: Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown leaves MNF vs. Bengals with knee injury

yahoo sports staff

The playoff field is starting to take shape as Week 14 of the NFL season winds down.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially earned a postseason spot on Sunday afternoon after their win against the Carolina Panthers. That made them the second NFC team to make it in, along with the Detroit Lions. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — who won their ninth consecutive division title on Sunday night with a bank-in kick — have earned spots in the AFC already.

Several teams were eliminated on Sunday, too, including the New York Jets. They’ve not been to the playoffs now since 2010, which is the longest active drought in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB.

Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown was quickly ruled out Monday night against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury. The second-year linebacker got his right leg pinned under a pile of players during a tackle and remained down on the field in pain after the play.

He eventually stood up and limped off the field with the aid of trainers, but was almost immediately ruled out with a knee injury. The extent of the injury wasn't initially clear.

A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie season with an ACL tear in his left knee. Overshown's thrived in his first NFL season this year with five sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pick 6 in 12 games.

Derek Carr’s season may be over.

The Saints quarterback left their win over the New York Giants early on Sunday after he landed directly on his left wrist and arm. Carr was scrambling for a first down when he hurdled over three other players, and he remained down on the field clearly in a lot of pain before he walked off.

Carr didn’t return, and the Saints fear he fractured his hand. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, or if he will be able to make a return to the field later this season.

While the Saints have won three of their last four games, they sit at just 5-8 on the season. Without Carr down the stretch, securing a playoff berth will likely be incredibly difficult.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after leaving Sunday's 28-13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after being injured on a late hit that surprisingly didn't draw a flag.

Initial fears were that O'Connell may have suffered a season-ending injury. But he hopes to play in Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

O’Connell was shoved in the back late by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey while scrambling. Kancey hit O’Connell two steps after O’Connell got rid of the ball, but he somehow didn’t draw a penalty.

Desmond Ridder came in to replace O'Connell.

The injury is just the latest for the Raiders at quarterback this season. On the bright side, though, they are currently on track to earn the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring. That has to count for something.

  • Jason Owens

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs add secondary help, getting Steven Nelson out of retirement

    The Chiefs' depleted secondary is getting some unexpected reinforcements, bringing cornerback Steven Nelson out of retirement to join their defense, reports ESPN's Adam Teichner. Nelson has been added to the team's practice squad.

    Kansas City lost CB Jaylen Watson to a broken ankle and Joshua Williams is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

    Nelson, 31, began his career as Kansas City's third-round pick in 2015, playing four seasons with the Chiefs before moving on to the Steelers for two seasons, one year with the Eagles and the past two for the Texans.

    In his nine NFL seasons, Nelson played 130 games and started 115, nabbing 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

  • Ryan Young

    49ers unsure about Guerendo

    49ers running back Isaac Guerendo sustained a foot sprain in Sunday's win over the Bears, and his status is now up in the air for Thursday night's matchup with the Rams. With both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on IR, it could get tough for the 49ers.

    "We'll evaluate him over the next few days and see if he's got a shot," Kyle Shanahan said.

    For more on Isaac Guerendo's injury, click here.

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 8: Running back Isaac Guerendo #31 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against safety Kevin Byard III #31 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, at Levi's Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
    Isaac Guerendo sustained a foot injury in Sunday's win over the Bears. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

  • Aidan O'Connell diagnosed with bone bruise in left knee

    Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell has a bone bruise in his left knee, tests revealed. That's not as serious an issue as Las Vegas feared, and O'Donnell hopes to play in Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Falcons.

    O'Connell was originally carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast in Week 14's game against the Buccaneers. The QB was shoved to the turf by Calijah Kancey while scrambling and throwing. Initial concerns were that O'Connell may have suffered a season-ending injury.

    In six games (four starts) this season, O'Connell has thrown for 899 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 63% of his passes.

  • Sean Leahy

    Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks tears ACL again

    Three games into his comeback from a torn ACL, Carolina Panthers rookie running back suffered the injury once again.

    Brooks tore the ACL in his right knee during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will miss the rest of the season.

    The 21-year-old Brooks, the Panthers' second-round pick in 2024, first tore his ACL in college with Texas on Nov. 11, 2023. He did not make his NFL debut until over a year later on Nov. 23, 2024

    He played in three games this season, picking up 22 rushing yards on nine carries.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 8: Jonathon Brooks #24 of the Carolina Panthers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Steelers WR George Pickens diagnosed with grade 2 hamstring strain

    Pickens was a surprise late scratch before Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.

    According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the third-year wideout is dealing with a grade 2 hamstring strain. His status for the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unknown.

    Pickens has 850 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season

    The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North with a 10-3 record, two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who they will meet in Week 16.

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 01: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Buccaneers to be without DB Antoine Winfield Jr. for a few weeks

    Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the 2023 All-Pro is dealing with a sprained knee. Winfield Jr. has 60 total tackles and two sacks in nine games played this season.

    Tampa remains fourth in the NFC playoff picture with a 7-6 record atop the NFC South.

  • Sean Leahy

    More Drew Lock ahead for Giants

    Drew Lock, who was 21-for-49 for 227 yards in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, will remain the team's starter as long as he healthy, head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday.

    Lock has started the past two games for the 2-11 Giants. They finish the regular season with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Liz Roscher

    Josh Allen made fantasy, NFL history in Bills' loss to Chiefs

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 44-42. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Josh Allen did just about everything possible to lift the Buffalo Bills to a win on Sunday afternoon.

    While it wasn’t enough to lead them past the Los Angeles Rams, Allen set multiple NFL records in the process.

    Allen accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bills’ wild 44-42 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. He threw three touchdown passes in the loss and ran in three touchdowns himself. He’s now the first player in NFL history to rack up three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

    Allen also finished the day with a ridiculous 51.88 fantasy football points. That’s an all-time record for a quarterback in a single game in Yahoo Fantasy history.

    Read the full story here.

  • Liz Roscher

    More Week 14: Kirk Cousins decision defined Falcons vs. Vikings

    Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota on Sunday for the first time since signing with Atlanta. It quickly became awkward as Vikings QB Sam Darnold threw five touchdowns and definitively outplayed Cousins, who threw two interceptions while the Vikings nailed down a 42-21 blowout win.

    Cousins has thrown eight interceptions and zero touchdowns over Atlanta's last four games. As Jay Busbee wrote, the Falcons are in serious trouble in just their first season with Cousins.

    Meanwhile, Frank Schwab highlighted how the Vikings are looking incredibly smart for moving on from Cousins and taking a chance on Sam Darnold, who isn't a star but has blossomed after being surrounded by legitimately good players.

  • Liz Roscher

    Week 14: What you need to know

    Despite six teams relaxing on their bye week, the games played on Sunday were action packed. Here's what you need to know.

    Jets out of postseason after loss to Dolphins: The Jets lost to the Dolphins in Miami (again), which means they've been eliminated from the playoffs (again). Their playoff drought now enters its 14th season.

    Derek Carr might have a broken hand: The Saints managed to beat the Giants, but they may have lost their QB, Derek Carr, in the process.

    Giants end historic interception drought: The Giants lost, but they snagged their first interception since Week 1. That's a long time. A historically long time.

    Eagles barely survive upstart Panthers: The Eagles won on Sunday, but the Panthers and their QB Bryce Young made it difficult for them. Carolina might have something going in these late weeks.

    Panthers rookie RB may have another knee injury: RB Jonathon Brooks returned several weeks ago from a torn ACL, but he may be looking at another stint on injured reserve after being carted off Sunday.

    Raiders QB carted off with air cast on leg: The Raiders lost to the Buccaneers, but they may have lost more than just a game: QB Aidan O'Connell was carted off with an air cast on his leg following a late hit that wasn't flagged.

    Rams hold off Bills, who are now in a bit of trouble: The Bills almost made a miraculous comeback against the Rams, but almost doesn't count. Now they've conceded ground to the Chiefs in the AFC race.

    Bears get their butts kicked by hobbled 49ers: Chicago's first game without Matt Eberflus didn't go well. At all.