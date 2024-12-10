NFL news, injury updates: Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown leaves MNF vs. Bengals with knee injury

Several teams were eliminated on Sunday, too, including the New York Jets. They’ve not been to the playoffs now since 2010, which is the longest active drought in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB.
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown injures knee
Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown was quickly ruled out Monday night against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury. The second-year linebacker got his right leg pinned under a pile of players during a tackle and remained down on the field in pain after the play.
He eventually stood up and limped off the field with the aid of trainers, but was almost immediately ruled out with a knee injury. The extent of the injury wasn't initially clear.
A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie season with an ACL tear in his left knee. Overshown's thrived in his first NFL season this year with five sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pick 6 in 12 games.
Carr didn’t return, and the Saints fear he fractured his hand. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, or if he will be able to make a return to the field later this season.
While the Saints have won three of their last four games, they sit at just 5-8 on the season. Without Carr down the stretch, securing a playoff berth will likely be incredibly difficult.
Aidan O’Connell diagnosed with bone bruise
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after leaving Sunday's 28-13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after being injured on a late hit that surprisingly didn't draw a flag.
Initial fears were that O'Connell may have suffered a season-ending injury. But he hopes to play in Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
O’Connell was shoved in the back late by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey while scrambling. Kancey hit O’Connell two steps after O’Connell got rid of the ball, but he somehow didn’t draw a penalty.
Gene Steratore says Calijah Kancey should have been flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty. Tough look for the Bucs.
Ian Casselberry
Chiefs add secondary help, getting Steven Nelson out of retirement
The Chiefs' depleted secondary is getting some unexpected reinforcements, bringing cornerback Steven Nelson out of retirement to join their defense, reports ESPN's Adam Teichner. Nelson has been added to the team's practice squad.
Kansas City lost CB Jaylen Watson to a broken ankle and Joshua Williams is sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Nelson, 31, began his career as Kansas City's third-round pick in 2015, playing four seasons with the Chiefs before moving on to the Steelers for two seasons, one year with the Eagles and the past two for the Texans.
In his nine NFL seasons, Nelson played 130 games and started 115, nabbing 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Ryan Young
49ers unsure about Guerendo
49ers running back Isaac Guerendo sustained a foot sprain in Sunday's win over the Bears, and his status is now up in the air for Thursday night's matchup with the Rams. With both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on IR, it could get tough for the 49ers.
"We'll evaluate him over the next few days and see if he's got a shot," Kyle Shanahan said.
Sean Leahy
Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks tears ACL again
Three games into his comeback from a torn ACL, Carolina Panthers rookie running back suffered the injury once again.
Brooks tore the ACL in his right knee during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will miss the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old Brooks, the Panthers' second-round pick in 2024, first tore his ACL in college with Texas on Nov. 11, 2023. He did not make his NFL debut until over a year later on Nov. 23, 2024
He played in three games this season, picking up 22 rushing yards on nine carries.
Sean Leahy
Steelers WR George Pickens diagnosed with grade 2 hamstring strain
Pickens was a surprise late scratch before Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.
According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the third-year wideout is dealing with a grade 2 hamstring strain. His status for the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unknown.
Pickens has 850 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season
The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North with a 10-3 record, two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who they will meet in Week 16.
Sean Leahy
Buccaneers to be without DB Antoine Winfield Jr. for a few weeks
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the 2023 All-Pro is dealing with a sprained knee. Winfield Jr. has 60 total tackles and two sacks in nine games played this season.
Tampa remains fourth in the NFC playoff picture with a 7-6 record atop the NFC South.
Bowles says Antoine Winfield has a sprained knee (fixed) and will miss “a couple” of games.
Josh Allen made fantasy, NFL history in Bills' loss to Chiefs
Josh Allen did just about everything possible to lift the Buffalo Bills to a win on Sunday afternoon.
While it wasn’t enough to lead them past the Los Angeles Rams, Allen set multiple NFL records in the process.
Allen accounted for six total touchdowns in the Bills’ wild 44-42 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. He threw three touchdown passes in the loss and ran in three touchdowns himself. He’s now the first player in NFL history to rack up three passing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Allen also finished the day with a ridiculous 51.88 fantasy football points. That’s an all-time record for a quarterback in a single game in Yahoo Fantasy history.
More Week 14: Kirk Cousins decision defined Falcons vs. Vikings
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to Minnesota on Sunday for the first time since signing with Atlanta. It quickly became awkward as Vikings QB Sam Darnold threw five touchdowns and definitively outplayed Cousins, who threw two interceptions while the Vikings nailed down a 42-21 blowout win.
Raiders QB carted off with air cast on leg: The Raiders lost to the Buccaneers, but they may have lost more than just a game: QB Aidan O'Connell was carted off with an air cast on his leg following a late hit that wasn't flagged.
