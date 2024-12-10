NFL news, injury updates: Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown leaves MNF vs. Bengals with knee injury

The playoff field is starting to take shape as Week 14 of the NFL season winds down.

The Philadelphia Eagles officially earned a postseason spot on Sunday afternoon after their win against the Carolina Panthers. That made them the second NFC team to make it in, along with the Detroit Lions. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — who won their ninth consecutive division title on Sunday night with a bank-in kick — have earned spots in the AFC already.

Several teams were eliminated on Sunday, too, including the New York Jets. They’ve not been to the playoffs now since 2010, which is the longest active drought in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown injures knee

Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown was quickly ruled out Monday night against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury. The second-year linebacker got his right leg pinned under a pile of players during a tackle and remained down on the field in pain after the play.

PLS NOT DEMARVION OVERSHOWN 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XyOHIsZTFq — Dallas Cowboys Plug 🔌 (@Cowboyz_Plug) December 10, 2024

He eventually stood up and limped off the field with the aid of trainers, but was almost immediately ruled out with a knee injury. The extent of the injury wasn't initially clear.

A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie season with an ACL tear in his left knee. Overshown's thrived in his first NFL season this year with five sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pick 6 in 12 games.

Saints’ Derek Carr leaves early with hand injury

Derek Carr’s season may be over.

The Saints quarterback left their win over the New York Giants early on Sunday after he landed directly on his left wrist and arm. Carr was scrambling for a first down when he hurdled over three other players, and he remained down on the field clearly in a lot of pain before he walked off.

Carr didn’t return, and the Saints fear he fractured his hand. It’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined, or if he will be able to make a return to the field later this season.

While the Saints have won three of their last four games, they sit at just 5-8 on the season. Without Carr down the stretch, securing a playoff berth will likely be incredibly difficult.

Aidan O’Connell diagnosed with bone bruise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after leaving Sunday's 28-13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a cart with an air cast on his left leg after being injured on a late hit that surprisingly didn't draw a flag.

Initial fears were that O'Connell may have suffered a season-ending injury. But he hopes to play in Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

O’Connell was shoved in the back late by Bucs defensive end Calijah Kancey while scrambling. Kancey hit O’Connell two steps after O’Connell got rid of the ball, but he somehow didn’t draw a penalty.

Gene Steratore says Calijah Kancey should have been flagged for an obvious roughing the passer penalty. Tough look for the Bucs.



Aiden O’Connell was carted off after this hit. Desmond Ridder is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/NUtndxHFrS — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) December 8, 2024

Desmond Ridder came in to replace O'Connell.

The injury is just the latest for the Raiders at quarterback this season. On the bright side, though, they are currently on track to earn the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring. That has to count for something.