NFL Network host perfectly explains what not to do amid coronavirus pandemic

The NFL reportedly is discussing how to proceed with its offseason events, including April's 2020 NFL Draft, as the coronavirus pandemic all but shuts down the rest of the sports world. So the global health crisis naturally was a topic Thursday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," and host Kyle Brandt delivered a necessary rant amid inconsistent — and in some cases, troubling — social reaction to the virus.

Brandt, a longtime TV producer and personality who has appeared on NFL Network since 2016, sees what he calls "a social pandemic" attached to the coronavirus outbreak.

Presenting, The Brandt Rant:

There is a social pandemic going on, too. The Corona Tough Guy.



Have you met him? Ignore him. Do what makes you feel safe. pic.twitter.com/YOxJlf9pJv



— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 12, 2020

When Brandt mentions those in the NBA and the NCAA, he is referencing the fact that pro and collegiate basketball games have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, ESPN reported Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive.

As for the NCAA, the organization and its conferences are proceeding with games played without spectators, though there's growing speculation that the 2020 NCAA Tournament could be canceled. Almost every other sports league currently in season has taken at least some form of preventative measure to contain the spread of the virus.

As for the NFL, which frankly is fortunate not to be in-season, CBS reported Thursday that "a majority of NFL employees will start working from home" beginning Friday. The league has not restricted travel for team officials who are scouting draft prospects.

From Pro Football Talk: "The problem is that teams will resist imposing travel restrictions given that other teams may not. As to the draft prospects, those who reject a visit may be concerned that one of the other players under consideration will accept the invitation and, in turn, climb the draft ladder. That’s why the league needs to step in with a clear policy that applies to all teams. If only one person who was present at one of the Pro Day workouts tests positive for the coronavirus, how many others will get it? How many others will have to be quarantined?"

The measures being taken by the NBA, the NCAA and other leagues/organizations — and likely soon the NFL — only amplify Brandt's point.

They know there are significant dangers associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and their actions, especially as they relate to lost revenue, suggest they have been briefed on the importance of limiting the spread of the disease.

Don't be the person who chooses to ignore that importance.