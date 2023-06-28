NFL Network analyst is more bullish on Chiefs this season than last year’s prediction

A year ago, NFL Network analyst Adam Rank made game-by-game predictions for the Chiefs and had them finishing with 10 victories.

That sounds fine, but Rank also had the Chiefs going from first to worst in the AFC West and missing the playoffs. That’s because he expected more from the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos than those teams actually delivered in 2022.

Oh boy, did Rank hear it from Chiefs Kingdom about that prediction.

“I have to tell the fans of the Kansas City Chiefs: I don’t hate your team,” Rank said Tuesday on the NFL Network. “Please stop saying that. I had you at 10 wins last year. What are you complaining about? What about this season? Let’s take a look.”

Rank has the Chiefs finishing 13-4 this season with the losses coming at the Jets in Week 4, at home against the Chargers in Week 7, at the Raiders in Week 12 and home to the Bengals in Week 17.

“Is that good enough?” Rank asked. “Is it still going to be the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever seen? I have 13 wins for the Kansas City Chiefs.”