NFL: National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Miami Dolphins suspended starting linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely on Tuesday, stemming from his mysterious weekend disappearance in Los Angeles.

The club also traded an undisclosed draft pick to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Stephone Anthony, who was the Saints' first-round pick in 2015.

The Carolina Panthers placed Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve.

Olsen sustained a broken foot during Sunday's 9-3 home-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills. The 32-year-old underwent surgery the following day and is eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks, which would put him on schedule to play at the New York Jets on Nov. 26.

The Baltimore Ravens placed Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda on injured reserve, the team announced.

Yanda sustained a fractured ankle during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will donate his first six game checks this season to fund two scholarships for students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., his foundation announced.

The scholarships will provide two students with a seven-year, all-expenses-paid school program, and are meant to "promote equality through education," per the Chris Long Foundation.

They will be administered by Long's alma mater, St. Anne's-Belfield School, which will collaborate with the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia to identify two sixth graders who will have their tuition covered through high school.

Long and his wife, Megan, are making this decision in light of a series of white supremacist rallies that led to violence in the streets last month.

The NFL is investigating an accusation of domestic violence against Carl Johnson, a current line judge and the league's former vice president of officiating.

TMZ Sports reported that Johnson is under investigation in Louisiana. Johnson has denied the allegations by a 49-year-old woman who claims the two lived together in 2016 and had been violent with her in December.

San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Reid sustained an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old returned for Seattle's first possession of the third quarter, but exited the contest for good shortly thereafter.

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed in the league's concussion protocol following the team's 24-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Selected with the 21st overall pick of the 2017 draft, Davis was injured while tackling Giants running back Paul Perkins in the fourth quarter.

Former NFL stars Ronde and Tiki Barber will find themselves on the same team as the twins provide commentary for FOX Sports during the Oct. 1 clash between their respective former clubs, the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pairing of the two is believed to mark the first time in NFL history that twin brothers have called a league game for national broadcast television. The Barbers also played together collegiately at the University of Virginia.