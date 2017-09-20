NFL: National Football League roundup

Sep 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after passing for 447 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-20 win against the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson took the NFC offensive award for Week 2, announced by the league, for his performance in the 16-13 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

- -

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford, who missed last week's game and remains day-to-day, said the left knee injury he sustained was not because of contact in the season opener.

Bradford experienced pain and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee after passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 29-19 in a Week 1 "Monday Night Game" on Sept. 11.

- -

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Davis, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2017 draft, initially injured his hamstring on Aug. 3 and aggravated it during Tennessee's 37-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

- -

The Titans placed linebacker Aaron Wallace on the injured reserve list with a back injury.

To take his spot on the 53-man roster, the Titans promoted wide receiver Zach Pascal, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this month.

- -

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed linebacker Philip Wheeler after he was released again Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Wheeler spent the preseason with the Cardinals before being released on Sept. 8 and then re-signed on Sept. 11. The Cardinals originally signed Wheeler to a one-year contract on July 27.