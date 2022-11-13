NFL Germany game live tracker: Tom Brady, Buccaneers face Seahawks in historic clash

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
Geno Smith and the Seahawks are flying high this season, and now they face the Buccaneers in the NFL&#39;s first regular season game in Germany. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Geno Smith and the Seahawks are flying high this season, and now they face the Buccaneers in the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL history is being made in Munich, Germany this morning.

Not only is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup the first NFL regular season game to be played in Germany, it's the first international game period to pit two division leaders against each other.

Will Tom Brady lead the Bucs back to .500 with a win over Geno Smith and the surging Seahawks at Allianz Arena, home of German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich? Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.

Live Updates

