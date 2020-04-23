NFL mock drafts 2020: Compare Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, Daniel Jeremiah & other experts
In the words of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell: "Ain't nothin' like the real thing, baby."
NFL Draft analysts can be stubborn fellows, after all. But even through that, the endless mock drafts this time of year get a little tiresome as we get ready for the real thing on April 23.
We've seen all kinds of mocks: with trades, without trades, the non-obvious ones and even the click-bait ones. That's just the nature of this time of year, after all. And there's no certainty when it comes to the NFL Draft, after all.
With the 2020 NFL Draft going down on Thursday, a lot of these mocks are about to be finalized. So here's what you need to know about the draft's power brokers and how they think it's going to shake out from Roger Goodell's basement, with a few notes on each:
Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)
Sporting News' latest mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round breaks down:
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
15
Denver Broncos
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
16
Atlanta Falcons
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
AJ Epenesa
EDGE
Iowa
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
23
New England Patriots
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
24
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
25
Minnesota Vikings
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
D’Andre Swift
RB
Georgia
27
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Zach Baun
EDGE/OLB
Wisconsin
30
Green Bay Packers
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
31
San Francisco 49ers
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
Noteworthy:
— The Saints find their QB of the future in Jordan Love with their first-round pick. With Drew Brees' future uncertain past the 2020 season, Love gives head coach Sean Payton a passer to mold while Brees finishes out his Hall of Fame career. His athletic traits, too, are going to give Payton something fun to play with.
— The Jaguars passing on wide receivers not once, but twice, seems like a curious move. Especially for a team with limited offensive weaponry and who is currently shopping Leonard Fournette.
— The Packer opt not to help the offensive side of the ball and instead take Ross Blacklock from TCU with the No. 30 pick. The Packers aren't imperfect, but they could certainly give Aaron Rodgers some more help.
Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)
Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14.
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
15
Denver Broncos
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
16
Atlanta Falcons
K'Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
17
Dallas Cowboys
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklaho,a
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
23
New England Patriots
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
24
New Orleans Saints
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
25
Minnesota Vikings
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Josh Jones
OT
Houston
27
Seattle Seahawks
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Penn State
30
Green Bay Packers
Cole Kmet
TE
Notre Dame
31
San Francisco 49ers
Antoine Winfield Jr.
CB/S
Minnesota
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Wisconsin
Noteworthy:
— The Packers opt to get Aaron Rodgers a franchise tight end here with Cole Kmet, with all of the big wide receivers already off the board.
— The Jaguars get their Jalen Ramsey replacement with Jeff Okudah, who falls all the way to No. 9.
— Drew Brees gets more offensive help in this draft, with Brandon Aiyuk going to the Saints at No. 24.
Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)
McShay's most recent mock draft released in late March.
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Isaiah Simmons
LB/S
Clemson
5
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Love
QB
Utah State
7
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
8
Arizona Cardinals
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
10
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
11
New York Jets
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
15
Denver Broncos
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
16
Atlanta Falcons
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Antoine Winfield Jr.
S
Minnesota
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
23
New England Patriots
AJ Epenesa
DE
Iowa
24
New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
25
Minnesota Vikings
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Joshua Jones
OT
Houston
27
Seattle Seahawks
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
28
Baltimore Ravens
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
29
Tennessee Titans
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
30
Green Bay Packers
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
31
San Francisco 49ers
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
32
Kansas City Chiefs
D'Andre Swift
RB
Georgia
Noteworthy:
— Jordan Love gets the most respect yet, going No. 6 overall to the Chargers, and is taken before Oregon's Justin Herbert. Herbert lands with the Jaguars at No. 9 overall to compete with Gardner Minshew.
— The Eagles opt for D before help on offense, with Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins both on the board. Interestingly enough, Brandon Aiyuk is off the board before both of those guys, going No. 20 to the Jaguars. (Hope you're ready for the Herbert to Aiyuk connection in Jacksonville.)
— Despite whispers that Denver wants to move up, they stand pat and take big tackle Andrew Thomas at 15, giving Drew Lock some much-needed protection.
Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)
Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22. Here's the most recent from DJ:
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
7
Carolina Panthers
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
8
Arizona Cardinals
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
9
Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars)
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
10
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
15
Denver Broncos
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
16
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons)
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
17
Dallas Cowboys
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
K'Lavon Chaisson
EDGE
LSU
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Utah
23
New England Patriots
Cole Kmet
TE
Notre Dame
24
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Reagor
WR
TCU
25
Minnesota Vikings
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
27
Seattle Seahawks
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
28
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
LB
LSU
29
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson
OT
Georgia
30
Green Bay Packers
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
Arizona State
31
San Francisco 49ers
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Ross Blacklock
DT
TCU
Noteworthy:
— Could we see six offensive tackles head in the first round? Outside of the group of four, Jeremiah believes that both Georgia's Isaiah Wilson and USC product Austin Jackson will make the first round. Some predict Jackson to fall into the top of the second.
— Jerry Jeudy falls in DJ's last mock draft, landing at the Buccaneers, pairing with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and more. Not only does he fall, but he's the third WR taken.
— In a projected trade, the Falcons jump up to No. 9 to take Derrick Brown. Most mock drafts have Brown and the Panthers as a lock-fit at No. 7.
Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)
Pick No.
Team
Player
Position
School
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
QB
LSU
2
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
DE
Ohio State
3
Miami Dolphins (from Lions)
Justin Herbert
QB
Oregon
4
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
OT
Iowa
5
Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)
Jeff Okudah
CB
Ohio State
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Andrew Thomas
OT
Georgia
7
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown
DT
Auburn
8
Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons
S/LB
Clemson
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
CJ Henderson
CB
Florida
10
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills
OT
Alabama
11
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton
OT
Louisville
12
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Oklahoma
13
New England Patriots (from 49ers)
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
Alabama
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Javon Kinlaw
DT
South Carolina
15
Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Alabama
16
Atlanta Falcons
K'Lavon Chaisson
OLB
LSU
17
Dallas Cowboys
Xavier McKinney
S
Alabama
18
Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)
AJ Epenesa
EDGE
Iowa
19
Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)
Kristian Fulton
CB
LSU
20
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
Justin Jefferson
WR
LSU
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Henry Ruggs III
WR
Alabama
22
Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)
Trevon Diggs
CB
Alabama
23
San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots)
Joshua Jones
OT
Houston
24
New Orleans Saints
AJ Terrell
CB
Clemson
25
Minnesota Vikings
Tee Higgins
WR
Clemson
26
Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
Austin Jackson
OT
USC
27
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
EDGE
Penn State
28
Baltimore Ravens
Kenneth Murray
LB
Oklahoma
29
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson
OT
Georgia
30
Green Bay Packers
Michael Pittmann Jr.
WR
USC
31
Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)
Cesar Ruiz
OL
Michigan
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Jeff Gladney
CB
TCU
Noteworthy:
— King's mock draft features a few trades — the Lions and Dolphins swapping the No. 3 and No. 5 picks — but none quite as interesting as the Patriots trading up to No. 13 to take Tua Tagovailoa. It's not a move that says "desperation" but trading up doesn't seem like it would be the MO of Bill Belichick and the rest of New England's braintrust. Still, the idea of Belichick pairing Tagovailoa with Josh McDaniels and opening up New England's offense is a thought-provoking concept.
— The Cowboys and 49ers get together on a trade that ends up with Cesar Ruiz as a Dallas o-lineman. After the unexpected retirement of Travis Frederick, this could be the heir apparent.
— The Eagles get their future playmaking deep threat to pair with Carson Wentz in Henry Ruggs III. With the Eagles in the market for a speedy receiver in recent years (bringing back DeSean Jackson; reportedly in the market for Robby Anderson), this pick falls in line with what Philly wants.