NFL mock drafts 2020: Compare Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, Daniel Jeremiah & other experts

In the words of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell: "Ain't nothin' like the real thing, baby."

NFL Draft analysts can be stubborn fellows, after all. But even through that, the endless mock drafts this time of year get a little tiresome as we get ready for the real thing on April 23.

We've seen all kinds of mocks: with trades, without trades, the non-obvious ones and even the click-bait ones. That's just the nature of this time of year, after all. And there's no certainty when it comes to the NFL Draft, after all.

With the 2020 NFL Draft going down on Thursday, a lot of these mocks are about to be finalized. So here's what you need to know about the draft's power brokers and how they think it's going to shake out from Roger Goodell's basement, with a few notes on each:

Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)

Sporting News' latest mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round breaks down:

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

15

Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

16

Atlanta Falcons

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

AJ Epenesa

EDGE

Iowa

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

23

New England Patriots

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

24

New Orleans Saints

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

25

Minnesota Vikings

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

D’Andre Swift

RB

Georgia

27

Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

29

Tennessee Titans

Zach Baun

EDGE/OLB

Wisconsin

30

Green Bay Packers

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

31

San Francisco 49ers

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

Noteworthy:

— The Saints find their QB of the future in Jordan Love with their first-round pick. With Drew Brees' future uncertain past the 2020 season, Love gives head coach Sean Payton a passer to mold while Brees finishes out his Hall of Fame career. His athletic traits, too, are going to give Payton something fun to play with.

— The Jaguars passing on wide receivers not once, but twice, seems like a curious move. Especially for a team with limited offensive weaponry and who is currently shopping Leonard Fournette.

— The Packer opt not to help the offensive side of the ball and instead take Ross Blacklock from TCU with the No. 30 pick. The Packers aren't imperfect, but they could certainly give Aaron Rodgers some more help.

Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)

Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14.

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

15

Denver Broncos

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

16

Atlanta Falcons

K'Lavon Chaisson

OLB

LSU

17

Dallas Cowboys

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklaho,a

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

23

New England Patriots

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

24

New Orleans Saints

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

25

Minnesota Vikings

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Josh Jones

OT

Houston

27

Seattle Seahawks

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

29

Tennessee Titans

Yetur Gross-Matos

DE

Penn State

30

Green Bay Packers

Cole Kmet

TE

Notre Dame

31

San Francisco 49ers

Antoine Winfield Jr.

CB/S

Minnesota

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Wisconsin

Noteworthy:

— The Packers opt to get Aaron Rodgers a franchise tight end here with Cole Kmet, with all of the big wide receivers already off the board.

— The Jaguars get their Jalen Ramsey replacement with Jeff Okudah, who falls all the way to No. 9.

— Drew Brees gets more offensive help in this draft, with Brandon Aiyuk going to the Saints at No. 24.

Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)

McShay's most recent mock draft released in late March.

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Isaiah Simmons

LB/S

Clemson

5

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love

QB

Utah State

7

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

8

Arizona Cardinals

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

10

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

11

New York Jets

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

15

Denver Broncos

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

16

Atlanta Falcons

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S

Minnesota

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

23

New England Patriots

AJ Epenesa

DE

Iowa

24

New Orleans Saints

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

25

Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Joshua Jones

OT

Houston

27

Seattle Seahawks

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

28

Baltimore Ravens

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

29

Tennessee Titans

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

30

Green Bay Packers

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

31

San Francisco 49ers

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

32

Kansas City Chiefs

D'Andre Swift

RB

Georgia

Noteworthy:

— Jordan Love gets the most respect yet, going No. 6 overall to the Chargers, and is taken before Oregon's Justin Herbert. Herbert lands with the Jaguars at No. 9 overall to compete with Gardner Minshew.

— The Eagles opt for D before help on offense, with Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins both on the board. Interestingly enough, Brandon Aiyuk is off the board before both of those guys, going No. 20 to the Jaguars. (Hope you're ready for the Herbert to Aiyuk connection in Jacksonville.)

— Despite whispers that Denver wants to move up, they stand pat and take big tackle Andrew Thomas at 15, giving Drew Lock some much-needed protection.

Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)

Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22. Here's the most recent from DJ:

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Detroit Lions

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Miami Dolphins

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

7

Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

8

Arizona Cardinals

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

9

Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars)

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

10

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

San Francisco 49ers (from Colts)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

15

Denver Broncos

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

16

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons)

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

17

Dallas Cowboys

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

K'Lavon Chaisson

EDGE

LSU

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Jaylon Johnson

CB

Utah

23

New England Patriots

Cole Kmet

TE

Notre Dame

24

New Orleans Saints

Jalen Reagor

WR

TCU

25

Minnesota Vikings

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

27

Seattle Seahawks

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

28

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen

LB

LSU

29

Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wilson

OT

Georgia

30

Green Bay Packers

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

Arizona State

31

San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Ross Blacklock

DT

TCU

Noteworthy:

— Could we see six offensive tackles head in the first round? Outside of the group of four, Jeremiah believes that both Georgia's Isaiah Wilson and USC product Austin Jackson will make the first round. Some predict Jackson to fall into the top of the second.

— Jerry Jeudy falls in DJ's last mock draft, landing at the Buccaneers, pairing with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and more. Not only does he fall, but he's the third WR taken.

— In a projected trade, the Falcons jump up to No. 9 to take Derrick Brown. Most mock drafts have Brown and the Panthers as a lock-fit at No. 7.

Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)

Pick No.

Team

Player

Position

School

1

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

QB

LSU

2

Washington Redskins

Chase Young

DE

Ohio State

3

Miami Dolphins (from Lions)

Justin Herbert

QB

Oregon

4

New York Giants

Tristan Wirfs

OT

Iowa

5

Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)

Jeff Okudah

CB

Ohio State

6

Los Angeles Chargers

Andrew Thomas

OT

Georgia

7

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown

DT

Auburn

8

Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons

S/LB

Clemson

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

CJ Henderson

CB

Florida

10

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills

OT

Alabama

11

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton

OT

Louisville

12

Las Vegas Raiders

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Oklahoma

13

New England Patriots (from 49ers)

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Alabama

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Javon Kinlaw

DT

South Carolina

15

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Alabama

16

Atlanta Falcons

K'Lavon Chaisson

OLB

LSU

17

Dallas Cowboys

Xavier McKinney

S

Alabama

18

Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

AJ Epenesa

EDGE

Iowa

19

Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

Kristian Fulton

CB

LSU

20

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)

Justin Jefferson

WR

LSU

21

Philadelphia Eagles

Henry Ruggs III

WR

Alabama

22

Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

Trevon Diggs

CB

Alabama

23

San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots)

Joshua Jones

OT

Houston

24

New Orleans Saints

AJ Terrell

CB

Clemson

25

Minnesota Vikings

Tee Higgins

WR

Clemson

26

Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

Austin Jackson

OT

USC

27

Seattle Seahawks

Yetur Gross-Matos

EDGE

Penn State

28

Baltimore Ravens

Kenneth Murray

LB

Oklahoma

29

Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wilson

OT

Georgia

30

Green Bay Packers

Michael Pittmann Jr.

WR

USC

31

Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers)

Cesar Ruiz

OL

Michigan

32

Kansas City Chiefs

Jeff Gladney

CB

TCU

Noteworthy:

— King's mock draft features a few trades — the Lions and Dolphins swapping the No. 3 and No. 5 picks — but none quite as interesting as the Patriots trading up to No. 13 to take Tua Tagovailoa. It's not a move that says "desperation" but trading up doesn't seem like it would be the MO of Bill Belichick and the rest of New England's braintrust. Still, the idea of Belichick pairing Tagovailoa with Josh McDaniels and opening up New England's offense is a thought-provoking concept.

— The Cowboys and 49ers get together on a trade that ends up with Cesar Ruiz as a Dallas o-lineman. After the unexpected retirement of Travis Frederick, this could be the heir apparent.

— The Eagles get their future playmaking deep threat to pair with Carson Wentz in Henry Ruggs III. With the Eagles in the market for a speedy receiver in recent years (bringing back DeSean Jackson; reportedly in the market for Robby Anderson), this pick falls in line with what Philly wants.

