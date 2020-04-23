NFL mock drafts 2020: Compare Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, Daniel Jeremiah & other experts

In the words of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell: "Ain't nothin' like the real thing, baby."

NFL Draft analysts can be stubborn fellows, after all. But even through that, the endless mock drafts this time of year get a little tiresome as we get ready for the real thing on April 23.

We've seen all kinds of mocks: with trades, without trades, the non-obvious ones and even the click-bait ones. That's just the nature of this time of year, after all. And there's no certainty when it comes to the NFL Draft, after all.

With the 2020 NFL Draft going down on Thursday, a lot of these mocks are about to be finalized. So here's what you need to know about the draft's power brokers and how they think it's going to shake out from Roger Goodell's basement, with a few notes on each:

Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)

Sporting News' latest mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round breaks down:

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S/LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson CB Florida 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Derrick Brown DT Auburn 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 15 Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 16 Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 21 Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 23 New England Patriots Tee Higgins WR Clemson 24 New Orleans Saints Jordan Love QB Utah State 25 Minnesota Vikings Jeff Gladney CB TCU 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) D’Andre Swift RB Georgia 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Zach Baun EDGE/OLB Wisconsin 30 Green Bay Packers Ross Blacklock DT TCU 31 San Francisco 49ers Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan

Noteworthy:

— The Saints find their QB of the future in Jordan Love with their first-round pick. With Drew Brees' future uncertain past the 2020 season, Love gives head coach Sean Payton a passer to mold while Brees finishes out his Hall of Fame career. His athletic traits, too, are going to give Payton something fun to play with.

— The Jaguars passing on wide receivers not once, but twice, seems like a curious move. Especially for a team with limited offensive weaponry and who is currently shopping Leonard Fournette.

— The Packer opt not to help the offensive side of the ball and instead take Ross Blacklock from TCU with the No. 30 pick. The Packers aren't imperfect, but they could certainly give Aaron Rodgers some more help.

Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)

Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Derrick Brown DT Auburn 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert QB Oregon 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S/LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CJ Henderson CB Florida 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Justin Jefferson WR LSU 15 Denver Broncos CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 16 Atlanta Falcons K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Jordan Love QB Utah State 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Austin Jackson OT USC 21 Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklaho,a 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 23 New England Patriots Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 24 New Orleans Saints Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 25 Minnesota Vikings Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Josh Jones OT Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks Tee Higgins WR Clemson 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 31 San Francisco 49ers Antoine Winfield Jr. CB/S Minnesota 32 Kansas City Chiefs Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin

Noteworthy:

— The Packers opt to get Aaron Rodgers a franchise tight end here with Cole Kmet, with all of the big wide receivers already off the board.

— The Jaguars get their Jalen Ramsey replacement with Jeff Okudah, who falls all the way to No. 9.

— Drew Brees gets more offensive help in this draft, with Brandon Aiyuk going to the Saints at No. 24.

Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)

McShay's most recent mock draft released in late March.

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Isaiah Simmons LB/S Clemson 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Love QB Utah State 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Justin Herbert QB Oregon 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 11 New York Jets Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 15 Denver Broncos Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 16 Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys CJ Henderson CB Florida 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 21 Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Queen LB LSU 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 23 New England Patriots AJ Epenesa DE Iowa 24 New Orleans Saints Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 25 Minnesota Vikings Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Joshua Jones OT Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 28 Baltimore Ravens Ross Blacklock DT TCU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins WR Clemson 31 San Francisco 49ers AJ Terrell CB Clemson 32 Kansas City Chiefs D'Andre Swift RB Georgia

Noteworthy:

— Jordan Love gets the most respect yet, going No. 6 overall to the Chargers, and is taken before Oregon's Justin Herbert. Herbert lands with the Jaguars at No. 9 overall to compete with Gardner Minshew.

— The Eagles opt for D before help on offense, with Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins both on the board. Interestingly enough, Brandon Aiyuk is off the board before both of those guys, going No. 20 to the Jaguars. (Hope you're ready for the Herbert to Aiyuk connection in Jacksonville.)

— Despite whispers that Denver wants to move up, they stand pat and take big tackle Andrew Thomas at 15, giving Drew Lock some much-needed protection.

Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)

Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22. Here's the most recent from DJ:

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons S/LB Clemson 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Atlanta Falcons (from Jaguars) Derrick Brown DT Auburn 10 Cleveland Browns Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 15 Denver Broncos Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 16 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Falcons) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys CJ Henderson CB Florida 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Austin Jackson OT USC 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 21 Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 23 New England Patriots Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame 24 New Orleans Saints Jalen Reagor WR TCU 25 Minnesota Vikings Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 27 Seattle Seahawks Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia 30 Green Bay Packers Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 31 San Francisco 49ers Jeff Gladney CB TCU 32 Kansas City Chiefs Ross Blacklock DT TCU

Noteworthy:

— Could we see six offensive tackles head in the first round? Outside of the group of four, Jeremiah believes that both Georgia's Isaiah Wilson and USC product Austin Jackson will make the first round. Some predict Jackson to fall into the top of the second.

— Jerry Jeudy falls in DJ's last mock draft, landing at the Buccaneers, pairing with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and more. Not only does he fall, but he's the third WR taken.

— In a projected trade, the Falcons jump up to No. 9 to take Derrick Brown. Most mock drafts have Brown and the Panthers as a lock-fit at No. 7.

Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)

Pick No. Team Player Position School 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young DE Ohio State 3 Miami Dolphins (from Lions) Justin Herbert QB Oregon 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Detroit Lions (from Dolphins) Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 6 Los Angeles Chargers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons S/LB Clemson 9 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson CB Florida 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 11 New York Jets Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 New England Patriots (from 49ers) Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 15 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama 16 Atlanta Falcons K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Kristian Fulton CB LSU 20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 21 Philadelphia Eagles Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 23 San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots) Joshua Jones OT Houston 24 New Orleans Saints AJ Terrell CB Clemson 25 Minnesota Vikings Tee Higgins WR Clemson 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Austin Jackson OT USC 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore Ravens Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia 30 Green Bay Packers Michael Pittmann Jr. WR USC 31 Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers) Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 32 Kansas City Chiefs Jeff Gladney CB TCU

Noteworthy:

— King's mock draft features a few trades — the Lions and Dolphins swapping the No. 3 and No. 5 picks — but none quite as interesting as the Patriots trading up to No. 13 to take Tua Tagovailoa. It's not a move that says "desperation" but trading up doesn't seem like it would be the MO of Bill Belichick and the rest of New England's braintrust. Still, the idea of Belichick pairing Tagovailoa with Josh McDaniels and opening up New England's offense is a thought-provoking concept.

— The Cowboys and 49ers get together on a trade that ends up with Cesar Ruiz as a Dallas o-lineman. After the unexpected retirement of Travis Frederick, this could be the heir apparent.

— The Eagles get their future playmaking deep threat to pair with Carson Wentz in Henry Ruggs III. With the Eagles in the market for a speedy receiver in recent years (bringing back DeSean Jackson; reportedly in the market for Robby Anderson), this pick falls in line with what Philly wants.