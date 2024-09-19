NFL mock draft from CBS has the Panthers taking a QB to replace Bryce Young in 2025

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the second half his team's 2023 game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and we're talking about a 2024 first overall pick hitting the bench in Bryce Young.

So, naturally, it's time to panic about the 0-2 Carolina Panthers and figure out how they blow up and start all over again.

Although NFL mock draft season hasn't really gotten into high gear -- our 2025 mock draft from Christian D'Andrea had Shedeur Sanders going first overall --we've got the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports. Chris Trapasso has the hapless Panthers taking ... Georgia QB Carson Beck! It makes sense given that Beck has had buzz as the No. 1 pick overall, but would the Panthers really give up on Young that quickly?

Here's Trapasso's take:

The Panthers have been futile for going on three seasons now, and the steady pocket passer with plenty of SEC experience can help another rebuild in Carolina.

