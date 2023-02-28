NFL mock draft 2023: Where do Anthony Richardson, Will Levis land in pre-combine look?

The NFL draft is about to seize the offseason spotlight.

With less than two months until the first pick is called out by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Kansas City, the pre-draft process will take further shape this week with the scouting combine in Indianapolis. While the on-field workouts have become an outsized spectacle for fans craving morsels of information, prospects' medical information and interviews can prove important to teams' evaluations.

With that in mind, here's USA TODAY Sports' latest NFL mock draft ahead of the start of workouts on Thursday.

(Note: The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick as part of their penalty for owner Stephen Ross' tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.)

1. Chicago Bears – Will Anderson, OLB/DE, Alabama

Still seems like we're waiting for the first domino to fall with the Bears moving this pick to a quarterback-hungry outfit. Wherever Chicago does end up picking, though, Anderson figures to be an extremely appealing option for a defense that registered a league-worst 20 sacks. One of several considerations for Ryan Poles and Co. in a potential trade-back scenario should be how far they're willing to move given the dropoff from Anderson and Jalen Carter to the next tier of defensive linemen.

2. Houston Texans – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Houston's Week 18 win over Indianapolis continues to loom large, as the Texans might need to trade up to fend off the likes of the Colts and others if they truly zero in on one quarterback as their long-awaited passer of the future. Young certainly makes sense for this group, especially given his ability to hang in the pocket under pressure and create on his own. At the combine, though, all the buzz will be about his size measurements.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The importance of a prolific pass rush isn't lost on new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, whose Eagles defense notched a league-best 70 sacks last year before stalling out in the playoffs. Carter might not routinely post the sack totals of an edge rusher, but he should create consistent havoc on the interior.

4. Indianapolis Colts – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Colts owner Jim Irsay teased his interest in Young by saying earlier in February the Alabama signal-caller "doesn't look bad," but don't get carried away just yet. In many ways, Stroud fits the bill of what Indianapolis has recently sought behind center: a well-built (6-3, 218 pounds), decisive distributor.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Still waiting on that Geno Smith extension, but there's little reason to believe the Seahawks are in the market to make a splash with a first-round quarterback. Instead, Seattle has a prime opportunity to fortify its fronts with a top-tier talent. A rangy defender (6-6, 275 pounds) with an all-out approach that should only grow more imposing if properly refined, Wilson is Pete Carroll's type of edge presence to his core.

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

A cornerback with a linebacker's mentality sounds exactly like the kind of player for whom Dan Campbell would rush the podium to select. That description, of course, shortchanges Witherspoon's immaculate coverage skills, which will be of immediate use to the league's 30th-ranked pass defense.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

While Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler might resolve the quandary behind center via trade (Aaron Rodgers?) or free agency (Jimmy Garoppolo?), let's entertain a fix through the draft. At 6-3 and 232 pounds, Levis boasts the arm strength to attack defenses downfield and the athleticism to keep them off base as a scrambler. Levis' body of work after an injury-riddled 2022, however, is underwhelming, and he still must prove he can find a consistent rhythm as a pocket passer.

8 Atlanta Falcons – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

The Falcons' defense could use upgrades at every level, but there are only so many opportunities to bring aboard top-tier athletes at edge rusher. That dynamic might point them toward Murphy, who should be a high-level run stuffer from Day 1 as he works on developing a more comprehensive plan as a pass rusher.

9. Carolina Panthers – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) after he scored a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Perhaps no other prospect enters the combine with as much buzz as Richardson, the rifle-armed, 6-4, 232-pound signal-caller with a rare blend of speed and power as a runner. Many parts of his game are either under development or essentially unknown given that he has fewer than 400 career pass attempts, but there would be a significant payoff for the coaching staff that can iron out his footwork lapses.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

James Bradberry seemingly played his way out of the Eagles' spending range, and his departure would create a significant void opposite Darius Slay. While Howie Roseman could wait to address the position with the Eagles' second first-round selection at No. 31, Gonzalez should be a compelling choice as a dynamic athlete with the physical profile to handle a variety of coverage assignments.

11. Tennessee Titans – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Though three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan's cut was expected, the move spotlighted what dire condition Tennessee's line finds itself in. Several steps will need to be taken to resolve the problem, but a good starting point would be taking the best available blocker here. Johnson has the physical makeup to be a long-term starter at left tackle, though he might be in for some growing pains as he sorts out his hand usage.

12. Texans (from Cleveland Browns) – Brian Branch, S, Alabama

DeMeco Ryans has his work cut out for him to turn around a defense in dire need of difference-makers. Ryans can find one by tapping into his alma mater's talent pipeline with Branch, a sublimely versatile chess piece who would slide in nicely next to rookie standout Jalen Pitre.

13. New York Jets – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The combine could bring about some handwringing about Skoronski's arm length, which could be under the 33-inch threshold that some teams have for offensive tackles. But the 6-4, 315-pound blocker checks almost every other box for the kind of effective left tackle that the Jets have long been missing, and he could also be very effective if moved inside.

14. New England Patriots – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

There might be more pressing areas of need for New England and its oft-criticized offense, but Bill Belichick doesn't need an excuse to bolster his front. Jones' best days appear to be still ahead of him even after he showed immense promise in his lone year as the Bulldogs' starting left tackle.

15. Green Bay Packers – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

One consistency amid the Packers' unresolved quarterback drama: Whoever is behind center would benefit from another surehanded target being added to a young receiving corps. Mayer might seem like a throwback at tight end given how many of his peers frequently split out wide, but his receiving chops are legit.

16. Washington Commanders – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller might be enough for Washington to get by at cornerback, but more talent would surely help jumpstart the effort to catch up to the NFC East's three playoff teams. Porter Jr. is a smothering presence both at the line of scrimmage and the catch point.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

With the top offensive linemen already taken, Pittsburgh should have no problem scooping up a cornerback, especially with Cam Sutton potentially heading out as a free agent. Smith shouldn't be difficult to sell to coach Mike Tomlin given the 6-0, 188-pounder's nose for the ball and impressive instincts.

18. Lions – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

The former No. 1 overall recruit didn't find the prolific production expected of him at the collegiate level, in part due a torn ACL that kept him out for almost all of 2021. His explosiveness is still evident, however, and should be enticing to a Detroit team needing something extra on the interior of its defensive line.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Though his play at Georgia was uneven at times, the 6-2, 210-pound Ringo should be one of the combine's biggest testing standouts thanks to his rare athleticism. In Tampa, he could take over for another supersized cornerback in Jamel Dean, who likely is heading for a heftier payday than the Buccaneers can afford.

20. Seahawks – John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Only two centers have been selected in the top 20 picks in the last five years, so this might seem like a bit of an oddity. GM John Schneider, however, hasn't been afraid to go his own way, and Schmitz should slot in as a stabilizing presence on the interior.

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Bolts' lumbering receiving corps is anything but electric and overdue for a jolt of speed. While not a pure burner, Addison still creates separation with ease thanks to his savvy as a route runner and his impressive acceleration.

22. Baltimore Ravens – Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Baltimore has spent significant resources on rejuvenating its edge rush with 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh and 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo, but the team has still had to lean on aging veterans Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston. Even though he's undersized and might not post consistent double-digit sack totals, Smith has untapped potential as a pass rusher and is stout against the run.

23. Minnesota Vikings – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

With new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Vikings are set to transform from one of the league's more passive units with its pass rush to a blitz-happy one. To pull that off, Minnesota no doubt will need reinforcements for an already underwhelming collection of cornerbacks. Banks offers the size (6-2, 205 pounds) to jockey with bigger receivers and the fluidity to stick close to shiftier ones.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Evan Engram looks like a good bet to return to Jacksonville, with GM Trent Baalke saying in January there was mutual interest in a reunion between the pass catcher and franchise. Even if Engram is back, Musgrave makes plenty of sense as a traditional inline option who could form a formidable connection with Trevor Lawrence as a downfield threat.

25. New York Giants – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Given the lackluster offerings in this year's crop of free agency wideouts, GM Joe Schoen likely needs to strike early in the draft in order to make any serious upgrades to this ramshackle group of receivers. Johnston is still learning how to play up to his 6-4, 215-pound size, but his burst off the line of scrimmage and after the catch should prove valuable off the bat.

26. Dallas Cowboys – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

In comes an immediate dose of reliability in the passing game that was too often lacking in Dallas' post-Amari Cooper landscape. If he's able to shake off a 2022 campaign curtailed by a hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba should become a fast favorite of Dak Prescott given his refined approach.

27. Buffalo Bills – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Buffalo might not in the market for a back overall, but Robinson is no ordinary ball carrier. Regarded by some as a top-10 player in the class, the do-everything threat can alter how defenses account for an entire attack.

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

With Cincinnati's foreseeable future sure to be shaped by the forthcoming Joe Burrow extension, the Bengals should think ahead about how to keep their supercharged receiving corps running. Kincaid would be a worthy No. 2 to Ja'Marr Chase if the Bengals opt not to bring back Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd after next season, and the smooth-moving pass catcher should be an immediate threat as Hayden Hurst's replacement.

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos) – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

The perennially cap-strapped Saints should be prepared to lose Marcus Davenport in free agency, but they might have another powerful pocket collapser within reach at the end of the first round. Van Ness is a load for any offensive tackle to handle, though he has to develop more than a bull rush to be effective at the next level.

30. Eagles – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

The comparisons to Aaron Donald are unquestionably unfair, but it's easy to see the school of thought given Kancey's slight frame (6-0, 280 pounds) and supercharged burst as a pass rusher. Bringing Kancey in to play next to the mountainous Jordan Davis would allow the Eagles to turn the page at defensive tackle with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox potentially headed out as free agents.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – BJ Ojulari, DE/OLB, LSU

Kansas City has a decision to make on Frank Clark, whose nearly $29 cap hit probably has to be reduced via restructure, extension or release. Regardless, the defending champions would be wise to take the long view on their pass rush. Ojulari would serve as a nimble, athletic counterpart to hard-charging 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis.

