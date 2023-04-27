NFL mock draft 2023: Final first-round projection includes two QBs sliding out of top 10

After months of speculation, the 2023 NFL draft is finally about to take shape.

The mystery that has shrouded this year's event will begin to dissipate on Thursday night as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces 31 first-round picks in Kansas City, Missouri. The lingering uncertainty about several teams and prospects has left open a multitude of possibilities from the top of the order on down.

But the guessing game is about to be over.

With that in mind, here's USA TODAY Sports' final NFL mock draft for 2023.

(Note: The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.)

It was fun to play the "what-if" game for a while and entertain the possibility of C.J. Stroud or even Anthony Richardson here, but there's no reason to believe this will be anyone but Young. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the kind of player upon which the Panthers can center their relaunch, even though Frank Reich might need to be creative with the 5-10, 204-pound signal-caller after a career spent starting statuesque passers. The more pressing draft question for Carolina will be how the team can equip Young with more skill-position talent after parting with DJ Moore in the deal to move up to No. 1.

2. Houston Texans – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

As hard as it is to imagine Houston punting on a passer after two years of quarterback purgatory ... here we are. The buzz around the Texans going defense at No. 2 is palpable, though the franchise's intentions have been difficult to pin down in recent years. Taking Wilson over Will Anderson Jr. would be its own surprise, but the 6-6, 271-pound edge threat could be a massively disruptive force if he can hone his pass-rush skills.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Will Anderson, DE/OLB, Alabama

Much as Arizona might want to trade back and collect additional draft assets, it could be a tall order for the team to execute a deal to its liking while still on the clocking. Not a bad consolation prize, though, to end up with arguably the best player in the draft. Anderson Jr. should immediately invigorate a Cardinals pass rush that doesn't return any players who recorded more than four sacks last year.

4. Indianapolis Colts – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

A dream scenario for Chris Ballard, who once looked to be in an inauspicious spot as Indianapolis finally saw the light on the need to draft a quarterback. Stroud can step in as an efficient distributor from Day 1 while leaning on Jonathan Taylor and a solid supporting cast as he learns to deal with NFL pressure. And Stroud might have expected earlier in the pre-draft process to be a lock for a top-two selection, landing with Shane Steichen could be a significant boon for his long-term development given the new coach's history of bringing along young signal-callers.

For all the noise Seattle had made about checking in on the top quarterbacks, Pete Carroll won't need to be sold on the notion of adding a game-wrecking player to his defensive front. There are concerns beyond the field after Carter pleaded no contest to multiple chargers in connection with a fatal crash, but this marriage has a lot going for it so long as Seattle is comfortable with what it has learned about the Georgia star.

If Detroit debates Witherspoon against Christian Gonzalez, this could be another Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux situation, with the player perceived to have the more tenacious playing style winning out. Witherspoon's all-out approach will no doubt make him a favorite of Dan Campbell, and his arrival would serve as the finishing touch for the overhaul of a secondary that ranked 30th in passing yards allowed last year.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

A Raiders defense in disrepair needs to land multiple solid starters out of the franchise's 12 draft picks – tied for the most of any team this year. Taking Gonzalez would constitute a very good first step, as his rare blend of size (6-1, 197 pounds), speed and fluidity for the position would help Las Vegas with its counterpunches for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

With the top cornerbacks accounted for, this could come down to a decision between an edge rusher, offensive lineman or Robinson. Yes, the Falcons already have a 1,000-yard rusher on a rookie contract in Tyler Allgeier. But Robinson's dynamic, all-purpose skill set is one that should prove immensely tantalizing to coach Arthur Smith, and general manager Terry Fontenot might again be drawn to skill-position talent as he tries to set up Desmond Ridder with ample assistance.

9. Bears (from Panthers) – Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

This spot has belonged to Johnson since Chicago moved back from the No. 1 overall spot, and there's no reason to change things up now. The 6-6, 313-pounder makes abundant sense for GM Ryan Poles as he tries to enact a proper support system for Justin Fields.

Maybe Philadelphia will zero in on another Georgia product in Carter if the defensive tackle is within reach. In this scenario, however, Howie Roseman brings another edge rusher into the fold with Smith, a savvy run stuffer who is still unlocking his full pass-rushing arsenal.

11. Tennessee Titans – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Kroger Field.

New GM Ran Carthon has kept all doors open regarding Ryan Tannehill and his team's future at quarterback. If Levis lasts to this point, Tennessee could stop his slide and find a potential successor to Tannehill without sacrificing draft capital vital to the rebuilding effort.

12. Houston Texans – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Overlooked in all the hubbub about the quarterbacks is Houston's receiving corps, which ranks as arguably the worst collection of pass catchers in the league. Smith-Njigba would provide an immediate safety valve to whoever is behind center, as his separation skills and surehandedness will set him up to be a high-volume target right away.

While an offensive lineman or tight end would be sensible for Green Bay as it begins a new era with Jordan Love at the helm, no one should be surprised if GM Brian Gutekunst sticks to his ways and bolsters the defense. Nicknamed "Hercules," Van Ness is the very picture of the powerhouse pass rusher that Green Bay covets – and Rashan Gary's recovery from a torn ACL along with Preston Smith's age (31 in November) could urge such a move.

14. New England Patriots – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Had Skoronski's arms measured an inch or two longer, he might have been a sure thing for the top 10. Other teams' sticking point could be Bill Belichick's gain, however, as the unanimous All-American could slide into almost any spot along the offensive front and become a high-level starter.

15. Jets (from Packers) – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Aaron Rodgers' arrival puts Gang Green on a distinctly different win-now timeline from the rest of the league. While an offensive tackle might be of interest here, unleashing the quick-moving Kancey next to All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would ramp up the pressure that Robert Saleh demands from his front four.

16. Washington Commanders – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Ron Rivera has voiced his commitment to a run-first offense in 2023, so expect Washington to further embrace its identity through the draft. Displacing defenders at the line of scrimmage is Wright's forte, and his flexibility to work at either right tackle or guard would give the Commanders flexibility to reshuffle their front.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Deciding between a cornerback and offensive tackle here could be a tough call for Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin, but a deep class at the former position could help tilt the scales in favor of the latter. In his lone year as a full-time starter for the Bulldogs, Jones exhibited the tantalizing agility and power to become a cornerstone left tackle.

18. Lions – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Jameson Williams' six-game suspension for a gambling violation shouldn't prompt a panic in Detroit, but Jared Goff would still stand to benefit from another investment in the receiving corps. From his physicality at the catch point to his demeanor as a run blocker, Mayer and his rugged approach check a lot of Detroit's boxes.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

In his pre-draft news conference, GM Jason Licht noted offensive tackle as a particular point of interest, saying there are "a few good ones that we like" in this year's class. Bringing on Harrison at left tackle would provide the team with a fleet-footed pass protector and allow for Tristan Wirfs to continue dominating at right tackle.

20. Seahawks – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Whether determining his draft position or pro potential, it's not easy to find a ceiling or a floor for Richardson. At this point in the first round, however, a 6-4, 244-pound pocket passer with 4.43-second speed in the 40-yard dash and scintillating skills as a deep thrower might be too attractive for Carroll to ignore.

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Bolts' receiving corps is due for an additional piece, and Kincaid might be the right mix of what the team needs and what general manager Tom Telesco is looking for. Adept at exploiting the soft spots in zone coverage and snaring difficult catches, Kincaid offers a skill set that aligns well with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme.

22. Baltimore Ravens – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Selecting the son of a former Steelers standout might generate some queasiness in Baltimore and Pittsburgh alike, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh had some fun this week when discussing the potential for this pick. What would really make Harbaugh smile, however, would be landing a hyperphysical cornerback like Porter Jr. to fluster AFC North receivers at the line of scrimmage.

23. Minnesota Vikings – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

A sea change is underway on the Vikings' defense, with new coordinator Brian Flores set to ramp up the unit's aggressiveness. In order to pull that off, he'll require a cornerback like Banks, whose has the size (6-0, 197 pounds) and speed (4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to handle a variety of matchups in man coverage.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Trent Baalke has an affinity for Clemson products as well as highly athletic defensive linemen, and he isn't afraid to take a player with an injury history. See where this is going? Bresee packs a punch that would make him stand out up front for the Jaguars' burgeoning defense.

25. New York Giants – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

If Big Blue hopes to have an answer for the multipronged passing attacks of the Eagles and Cowboys, then the secondary will require an upgrade at cornerback opposite Adoree' Jackson. With his 14 interceptions in three years, Forbes' playmaking credentials are unmatched, though filling out his 6-1, 166-pound frame will be a necessary step for him to hang with NFL receivers.

26. Dallas Cowboys – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Having already leveraged the trade market to address cornerback (Stephon Gilmore) and receiver (Brandin Cooks), the Cowboys should enjoy a good deal of flexibility in this spot. Already a stout run stuffer, Murphy could heighten the chaos Dan Quinn can create with his unit, especially if he develops a diverse pass-rush plan.

27. Buffalo Bills – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Josh Allen last week cited the need to transition his game and become a more composed distributor as he gets older. A major threat both after the catch and as a downfield target, Flowers can aid that process for Allen while lightening the load for Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis in the aerial attack.

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

At 6-3 and 323 pounds with the brute strength to push the pocket and blow up running plays, Smith will fit in nicely in the AFC North. D.J. Reader only has one year left on his contract, and choosing Smith would give Cincinnati a cost-controlled replacement to keep defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme running smoothly.

29. Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos) – Will McDonald, DE/OLB, Iowa State

Perpetually in a playoff push, New Orleans might be inclined to jump-start its front four after losing Marcus Davenport in free agency. The 6-4, 235-pound McDonald throws blockers off balance with his rapid burst and elasticity as a pass rusher, but he'll have to bulk up to stay on the field.

30. Eagles – Brian Branch, S, Alabama

This remains a spot that looks ripe for a trade by Philadelphia. Still, in this scenario, the Eagles luck into one of the headiest, most reliable players in the entire draft. Branch could thrive patrolling the back end of the defense from on high, though he has shown to be most at home thus far in the slot.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Kansas City doesn't necessarily need to add to its collection of receivers, as the defending champs are counting on Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to step up after JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure. But a dose of reliability in the form of Addison, a crafty route runner who glides past defenders, would do the group some good.

