NFL mock draft 2019: Kyler Murray-to-Cardinals shuffles Round 1; 49ers, Jets benefit

The NFL Combine is finished, and only Pro Days remain before the 2019 NFL Draft. That makes it a perfect time for a new Sporting News mock draft.

Based on the Combine results that either raised or lowered prospects' draft stock across positions, there are wholesale changes for our projected first round, beginning at the top.

With Kyler Murray going to the Cardinals at No. 1 overall feeling more like reality than rumor, there are ripple effects all the way to No. 32. Should Arizona go through with the decision to a draft another quarterback early, the rest of the teams will enjoy the trickle-down effect it has on a strong, top-heavy class of edge and interior pass-rushers.

Here is now how we see things going down April 27.

NFL mock draft 2019

1. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray squashed plenty of questions about his undersized frame by measuring better than expected (5-10, 207 pounds, 9 1/2-inch hands). His dynamic playmaking, backed by smarts and accuracy, has the Cardinals locked on Murray going to work in a Kliff Kingsbury passing offense suited to him, assuming they can move 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Bosa would be a no-brainer for the 49ers if he were to fall to them. Pro Bowl tackle DeForest Buckner had a breakout pass-rush season, and fellow first-rounder Solomon Thomas found another gear after he slid inside. Bosa is a sleek edge force (6-4, 266 pounds) with even more upside than that of brother Joey.

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

The Jets need to get their edge pass rush going for new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Allen was productive in college and is loaded with the kinds of moves that will allow him to continue racking up sacks in the NFL. He also is capable of making plays in coverage.

4. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Raiders would be in play for Allen, but if he's gone, they would be fine making this pick for their defensive front. Williams is a massive (6-3, 303 pounds) and explosive inside disruptor. It’s hard to ignore his Aaron Donald-like potential after his meteoric rise through his final college season.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rashan Gary, DT/DE, Michigan

Gary, a versatile defender, can produce even better in Todd Bowles' scheme than he did with the Wolverines. He uses his hands, power and big frame (6-4, 277 pounds) to occupy run-blockers. He also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability.

6. New York Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

With Murray off the board, the Giants will be the favorites to take this East Coast kid to succeed Eli Manning. Haskins cemented his draft stock late in the Buckeyes' season, when he had some jaw-dropping games with his big arm and downfield accuracy. He has ideal size (6-3, 231 pounds) as a strong pocket passer with the right dose of athleticism. That checks the right boxes for general manager Dave Gettleman.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

With the Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles at QB, they also need to improve his pass protection and receivers. Taylor (6-5, 312 pounds) offers agility, smarts and technique to handle most athletic edge-rushers. He has been rising up boards as scouts have realized he is not just relegated to right tackle; he can thrive better than anyone else in this class on the left side.

8. Detroit Lions

Montez Sweat, DE/OLB, Mississippi State

Sweat crushed his Combine workouts, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and recording a vertical of 36 inches, which is ridiculous at his size (6-6, 260 pounds). He translates that into relentless pursuit of the passer, and Matt Patricia would put him in positions to produce.

9. Buffalo Bills

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf lived up to his reputation as a beast (6-3, 228 pounds) at the Combine with his blazing 40-yard dash time (4.33), high number of bench-press reps (27) and amazing vertical (40 1/2 inches). He is a classic size/speed prospect, and then some. The Bills could use the best wideout in the class to help Josh Allen.

10. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

John Elway has his new bridge QB in Joe Flacco, but he still needs to consider a first-rounder in 2019. Elway has already had a long, good scouting look at Lock, who has a big arm to go with ideal size (6-4, 228 pounds). Lock also has the fearlessness and elusiveness every NFL likes in an aggressive, downfield passer.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

All of the Bengals' tight ends are free agents, and new offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor could use a big-time receiver and in-line blocker to help Andy Dalton and Joe Mixon while complementing A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Hockenson can be the next great all-around player at the position with his hands, physicality, smarts and agility. At 6-5, 251 pounds, he lived up to his billing at the Combine.

12. Green Bay Packers

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

The Packers kept defensive coordinator Mike Pettine because of his creative 3-4 scheme, and he would find the right ways to use Ferrell off the edge. Ferrell is the best of the Clemson defensive line prospects because his size (6-4, 264 pounds) makes him a good outside run-stopper to add to his explosiveness as a pass-rusher.

13. Miami Dolphins

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Jones has all-around, pro-tailored skills to go with his ideal size (6-5, 221 pounds), built up by NFL-friendly tutelage from Peyton and Eli Manning mentor David Cutcliffe. Jones also has the tough make-up Miami wants as the face of its rebuild under new coach Brian Flores as the team looks to move on from Ryan Tannehill.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Ed Oliver, DT/DE, Houston

The only question with Oliver — and a tough one for many teams — is what position he fits best on the defensive line. He has become more of an end/tackle tweener in many scouts' eyes rather than the pure inside force that is Quinnen Williams, thus the separation on the board. But with coach Dan Quinn taking over the defense in Atlanta again, he would know how to use Oliver's versatility in the Michael Bennett vein.

15. Washington Redskins

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Redskins might need to part with this pick should they trade for Rosen. But for now, should Haskins, Lock and Jones be off the board, they should be fine stealing the draft’s best cornerback to be Josh Norman's replacement. Williams is a long, lean corner (6-2, 185 pounds) who has rare speed, quickness and agility for his size. He’s not the most physical player, but he is fundamentally sound in coverage, and he uses his length at the line of scrimmage to break up routes.

16. Carolina Panthers

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard backed up a big week of Senior Bowl practices with an impressive Combine performance. His athleticism was on full display to prove that, at 6-5, 315 pounds, he is the smoothest pass protector in this class. With the edge-rushers not lining up for the Panthers in this slot, they instead can go for someone who will keep those guys away from Cam Newton and his recovering shoulder.

17. Cleveland Browns

Devin White, ILB, LSU

The Browns did get a good season from Joe Schobert in 2018, but it would be hard to pass on White as the best player available. White covers a ton of ground against the run, and he also would upgrade their intermediate coverage. He is easily the rangiest defender in the class and would thrive under Steve Wilks, who once led the Panthers’ elite linebacker corps.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

The Vikings need offensive line help for the sakes of both Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook. Dillard being taken off the board earlier helps their cause. Williams is a strong pass protector who also is big enough (6-4, 302 pounds) to pave the way in the running game.

19. Tennessee Titans

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

The Titans have a big receiver in Corey Davis (6-3, 209 pounds) who is transforming into a No. 1, but they need more complementary, big-play juice for Marcus Mariota. Aptly nicknamed "Hollywood” for his Florida hometown, Antonio's cousin has plenty of flash as a field-stretching receiver. Marquise (5-9, 166 pounds) has elite vertical speed and quickness coming in and out of routes. He missed the Combine and won’t be available for the Sooners' Pro Day coming off Lisfranc surgery, but he should be good to go for the heat of the offseason program.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan

Bush did his best to match White athletically at the Combine, and the Michigan product proved his size (5-11, 234 pounds). Ryan Shazier was not much bigger, and Bush could have a similar impact in Pittsburgh.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Christian Wilkins, DT/DE, Clemson

The Seahawks will think about an offensive lineman or a more traditional edge-rusher, but ultimately, it’s hard to pass on Wilkins' versatility. He can line up everywhere and is equally effective stopping the run outside and getting to the QB inside. He measured (6-3, 315 pounds) and tested as well as advertised at the Combine.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

This is the Ravens' first draft in a long time without Ozzie Newsome as GM, but Eric DeCosta should still have a little affinity for Alabama products. Alex Collins' release, plus the free agency of Ty Montgomery and Buck Allen, means Baltimore could use an upgrade from Gus Edwards. Jacobs (5-10, 220 pounds) is the best bet of any feature-type back to go early. There's a bit of Ezekiel Elliott in him; he's a smart, complete back who runs with great vision and power, and he is equally elusive as an outside runner and receiver.

23. Houston Texans

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

The Texans would be thrilled to get Ford, the last of the first round-worthy offensive linemen. He is a raw tackle who can first be a big asset in run blocking before rounding into a physical pass protector. The Texans' need at this position is too big for them to ignore early in the draft.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Bears)

Brian Burns, DE/OLB, Florida State

Burns had 15.5 sacks in his final Seminoles season and was a borderline first-rounder until the Combine, where he arrived bulked up at 6-5, 245 pounds without showing a drop-off in his explosiveness. Coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock would be thrilled to get Burns and Quinnen Williams for their front.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

This pick is building steam because the team's need and the player's skill set line up so well. The Eagles could use a space-eater to flank Fletcher Cox, and Lawrence is a textbook inside run-stuffer with ideal size (6-4, 342 pounds).

26. Indianapolis Colts

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Colts are set to lose another breakout cornerback with Pierre Desir hitting free agency. Baker would give them a smart, physical, press coverage presence to compensate. He backed up his size (5-11, 193 pounds) with good speed at the Combine.

27. Oakland Raiders (from Cowboys)

N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

The Raiders are in the market for some wideout pop after trading Amari Cooper last season, and they can afford to draft one late in the first round after consecutive defensive picks. Harry would provide the missing ingredient of a big (6-2, 228 pounds) matchup nightmare through the red zone.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

At 6-6, 295 pounds, Tillery was a beast as a three-technique in college, and he backed that up with a stellar Combine. He matured with his play and temperament to unleash his pass-rush skills in his final season with the Irish.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Chiefs will have a hard time keeping Steven Nelson in free agency. Murphy is a smooth, fluid cover man. What he gives up in size and press potential (5-11, 190 pounds) he makes up for in speed, aggressiveness and ballhawking skills.

30. Green Bay Packers (from Saints)

Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

Smith is a technically-sound run blocker and route runner who has shown vertical receiving juice to go with compact size (6-2, 242 pounds). He delivered a strong enough Combine to place himself behind Hockenson as the draft's second best tight end. After getting Ferrell, the Packers can focus on a key offensive need with this pick.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Jaylon Ferguson, OLB, Louisiana Tech

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips should a see a little Von Miller in Ferguson, who has some explosive pass-rush moves. He will be able to stay on the field in the NFL as a big (6-5, 259 pounds), natural run-stopper on the edge.

32. New England Patriots

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

Mullen has rebounded from an up-and-down final season with the Tigers to show off his potential, strengthened by the Combine performance many expected. His size (6-1, 199 pounds), speed (4.46 40-yard dash) and physicality make him the type of well-rounded prospect the Patriots like.