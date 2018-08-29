NFL Mock Draft 2019: Bucs, Dolphins start over at QB; Steelers replace Bell As the 2018 college football season arrives, so too does the start of the evaluation process for NFL area scouts. Even though NFL teams are still finalizing their 2018 rosters, each team’s scouting staff is already identifying future needs. Defensive linemen should dominate Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. Ed Oliver of Houston and Nick Bosa of Ohio State will lead the class, but as many as 10 could be drafted in the first round. Also in this mock draft are three quarterbacks who have first-round potential and two Penn State prospects who are currently underrated. Plus: Just how many Clemson players will go in Round 1? (Draft order based on current Super Bowl odds)

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon With Jameis Winston’s off-field issues being coupled with his just-adequate play at quarterback, the Bucs might need to make a drastic change. Herbert is our top-ranked QB prospect and could work well with receiver Mike Evans on the outside.

2 Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston The Bills don’t need a quarterback, but they could use an influx of talent across the rest of their roster. While Buffalo might not be bad enough to get such a high draft position, it certainly wouldn’t mind landing the best defensive tackle prospect since Ndamukong Suh.

3 Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State Arizona has its QB of the future in Josh Rosen (or so it hopes) and spent each of its first five 2018 picks on offensive players. Next year, adding a defensive end to play opposite Chandler Jones can help keep the Cardinals’ defense at a high level. Bosa is just as talented as his brother was coming out of Ohio State.

4 Washington Redskins: DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia Washington selected Adonis Alexander in the 2018 Supplemental Draft, but it still has a need at cornerback. Baker is the 2019 draft’s best talent at the position, and he could be the Redskins’ next feature corner once it’s time to move on from Josh Norman.

5 New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama The Jets have their franchise quarterback, and now they need to protect him. Williams is the 2019 class’ best offensive line prospect. He should be able to provide New York the protection it hasn't had since D’Brickashaw Ferguson manned the left tackle spot.

6 Chicago Bears: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College Allen would have been a first-round pick in 2018 had he entered the draft, and he should be in the mix as a top 10 overall pick in 2019. The Bears have retooled their offense, and moving forward, they can add reinforcements for Leonard Floyd and Roquan Smith on defense.

7 Miami Dolphins: Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State If the Dolphins finish with a bottom-10 record in 2018, they will have to consider moving on from QB Ryan Tannehill (and maybe coach Adam Gase). If Lewerke is not considered a top QB prospect yet, then he should be.

8 Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson With bookend pass-rushers already on the roster, the Browns could bolster their interior line and complete their defense. Lawrence has aided the production of the three other NFL prospects on Clemson’s line, and he would help maximize Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah in Cleveland.

9 Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss If the Bengals’ offensive line remains an issue in 2018, they’ll need to find a good left tackle for the future. Little has outstanding upside, but he needs to clean up his technique and consistency. He’ll get a chance to show it in what should be his final season in the SEC.

10 Seattle Seahawks: Trey Adams, OT, Washington The fact that the Seahawks have already invested multiple high draft picks in their offensive line does not matter. Until the unit is fixed, Seattle can’t give up its effort. Adams would be a quality, plug-and-play starter.

11 Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State The Lions will have plenty of defensive line options in the 2019 NFL Draft. Sweat is a high-upside, versatile edge player who has an ability to generate pressure in isolation. That’s ideal for coach Matt Patricia’s defense.

12 Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri Denver does not have a franchise quarterback beyond Case Keenum; it gladly would have picked Baker Mayfield in 2018 had he been available. In 2019, the Broncos might have to trade up for a QB, and Lock has the arm talent they prefer.

13 Indianapolis Colts: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU After addressing their offensive line in the 2018 draft, the Colts need to start focusing more on their defensive secondary, especially with Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson in the division. Williams has the length and physicality Indianapolis needs.

14 Carolina Panthers: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson Left tackle Matt Kalil can’t be relied upon much longer. Hyatt could secure the left side of the Panthers’ offensive line for the first time in QB Cam Newton’s career. The Clemson product would have been a first-round pick last year if not for his injury.

15 Dallas Cowboys: Juwan Johnson, WR, Penn State Arguably the most talented receiver in college football, Johnson will get a chance to be the face of the Penn State offense (after Trace McSorely) this season. With Brandon Marshall-like size, Johnson could be a perfect fit for the Cowboys’ receiving corps.

16 New York Giants: Devin White, ILB, LSU The Giants have avoided drafting linebackers early, but with strong running games in the division, they can no longer put the position on the backburner. White is a powerful, athletic interior LB.

17 San Francisco 49ers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa The 49ers already have a tight end from Iowa on their roster, but unless George Kittle emerges as a quality player this year, they’d be wise to upgrade the position, especially with a talent like Fant.

18 Baltimore Ravens: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama Even though Ozzie Newsome is no longer the team’s GM, the Ravens should not start passing on prospects from Alabama. Davis fits what the Ravens need on defense: versatility and impact run defending to set up their pass-rushers.

19 Tennessee Titans: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech The Titans have invested in their defense over the last few drafts, but adding just a bit more to the line can help push them to a Jaguars level of talent. Ferguson could fill the hybrid DE position they utilize. He would fit as a versatile, multi-alignment end opposite Jurrell Casey.

20 Houston Texans: Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin Houston is relying upon youth and new additions across its offensive line, and the team could be held back by a game or two this season because of those concerns. A plug-and-play guard like Benzschwael would help keep QB Deshaun Watson upright and healthy.

21 Oakland Raiders: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss Jon Gruden and the Raiders invested in offensive and defensive linemen with their first four picks in 2018, but the coach must be chomping at the bit to add some young offensive weapons. Brown is poised for a fantastic season at Ole Miss, and he is the athletic type Gruden would love for his offense.

22 Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State If you have not yet heard of Oruwariye, you should remember his name. With ideal length, great physicality and ball skills better than most receivers, Oruwariye could work himself into the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Chiefs also could use more new talent in their secondary.

23 Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Brown boasts remarkable burst and pass-rush upside for a massive interior lineman, and a breakout season not unlike that of Nick Fairley in 2010 could be coming at Auburn. The Chargers don’t have many needs, but bolstering their defensive line, especially on the interior, could make a strength even stronger.

24 Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalton Risner, OT/C, Kansas State The Jaguars will be dangerously close to being over the cap in 2019, which could lead to some tough decisions. With guard Andrew Norwell signed for big money, Jacksonville might have to let go of either center Brandon Linder or right tackle Jeremy Parnell. Risner could play either spot.

25 Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson The Falcons have done a great job drafting in the first few rounds since coach Dan Quinn arrived, and adding Wilkins would only make the rich get richer. Atlanta already has some quick DTs, but Wilkins, who offers length and versatility, would be a perfect fit.

26 Green Bay Packers: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina The Packers let Jordy Nelson walk this year, and Randall Cobb might not be on the roster much longer. They drafted a few WRs in 2018 and already have inquired about others. Samuel is a vertical threat with adequate length who fits what this offense had when at its peak.

27 Green Bay Packers (via Saints): Ben Banogu, DE, TCU Given a second first-round pick in 2019 after the Saints traded up for Marcus Davenport this year, the Packers could target a pass-rusher with high upside of their own. Banogu, who transferred to TCU from Louisiana-Monroe after the 2015 season, could lead the FBS in sacks this year.

28 Philadelphia Eagles: Michael Jordan, G/OT, Ohio State Teams that pick late in the first round often consider safe offensive linemen, and Jordan fits that bill with tackle or guard potential in the NFL. The Eagles value length like his (6-7), and they could use additional influxes of youth.

29 Pittsburgh Steelers: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama There is a strong chance Le’Veon Bell will not be on the team next year, and while Pittsburgh could utilize current running backs James Conner and Jaylen Samuels to fill the roll, it might prefer another workhorse. Harris is the only running back currently projected to be a first-round pick in 2019.

30 Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Jelks, DE, Oregon Minnesota would love offensive line help, but the team probably will have too good of a record in 2018 to bolster that group adequately in the 2019 draft. Instead, keeping the defensive line a strength would be a win for the Vikings.

31 Los Angeles Rams: Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan The Rams are loaded … except at defensive end and linebacker. Those weaknesses might be less concerning thanks to the team’s DT and DB talent, but LA needs to upgrade both spots moving forward. Bush is a bit of a strong safety/linebacker tweener, but he’s too special to fall out of Round 1.