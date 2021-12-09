Mike McCarthy 'confident' Cowboys will defeat Washington, but is that a guarantee?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is back in the building and making big declarations.

McCarthy returned to in-person work on Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in health and safety protocols. He missed last Thursday night's win against the New Orleans Saints that snapped a two-game skid.

He expects — nay, guarantees? — the Cowboys will keep the winning going when they travel to the Washington Football Team this weekend.

"We know what people think of us. We love that. We're comfortable with who we are, where we are," McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. "But I'm excited about what's in front of us. We're going to win this game. I'm confident in that. And just the prep that's going into it. But more importantly we want to improve, too, along the way. I think that's all part of what the challenge of December football gives ya."

McCarthy was asked if he had any concerns about giving the Washington team bulletin board material with the comment.

"What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in," he said.

The comment is a long way from a "guarantee" statement, such as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson guaranteeing a win in the NFC Championship game in 1993. It's true that every coach and player goes into a game believing they'll win. But he also didn't have to say "we're going to win this game" in the first place.

And if Washington wins, it could come back on him negatively either way.

NFC playoff picture

The Cowboys have been spotty after starting the season with a 6-1 record that included six straight. They've lost two of their last three and three of the last five to head into Week 14 at 8-4.

Washington is coming into the game on a four-game win streak and chasing the NFC East-leading Cowboys with a 6-6 record. The team is currently in the second NFC Wildcard spot.