NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Reveals He Is Recovering From Cancer

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he has dealt with two different types of cancer in the past year and is currently recovering.



Bradshaw decided to make the announcement after had trouble breathing during the Fox pregame show’s broadcast last week, requiring assistance from fellow presenter Howie Long.

“A lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw said.



“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center – surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news,” he explained.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

But this past March, Bradshaw said that a tumor was found on the left side of his neck that was a rare form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma. To treat it, Bradshaw went through another surgery at M.D. Anderson in Houston, TX and is still in the process of recovering.



“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”



Bradshaw was part of one of the most famous championship dynasties in NFL history, winning four Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1974 and 1979 and being named Super Bowl MVP in two of those championship runs. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.



Along with being a part of Fox’s NFL coverage since 1994, Bradshaw has also appeared in various TV commercials, shows and movies. He has been a guest star on sitcoms like “Married With Children,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Malcolm In The Middle” and starred alongside Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Bates in the 2006 romcom “Failure to Launch.” He also became the first NFL player to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.