NFL Kicker's Wacky Viral Video Is Up... And It's Good!

Kicker Cameron Dicker’s viral video plea to be chosen for the NFL’s Pro Bowl fits him to a tee. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shared by his team Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers star spoofed commercials featuring ambulance-chasing lawyers screaming for attention. Dicker nailed it, just like he did in making 19 of 20 field goal attempts this season, including 4 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond.

“Have you ever been victimized by a missed field goal?” Dicker asks. “My name is Cameron Dicker and I’ll kick for you. ... Rain, sleet or snow, this leg is ready to go.”

The reliable star is often called Dicker the Kicker, perhaps the most apt nickname in sports.

The last-place Chargers aren’t going anywhere in the AFC West but Dicker, who went undrafted out of the University of Texas before eventually catching on with the team in 2022, is determined to get to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 4. Fans, players and coaches all vote.

On presentation alone, we say give Dicker (no relation to this reporter) a leg up in the selection process.

don't be a d*ck, repost to #probowlvote for cameron dicker pic.twitter.com/042uaDfNcT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 20, 2023

